NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Trae Self threw four touchdown passes and four Stephen F. Austin quarterbacks combined to throw for eight scores as the Lumberjacks routed NAIA-Member Warner, shutting out the Royals 98-0 on Saturday night. Warner managed just 141 yards of offense, including 114 through the air, and was...

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO