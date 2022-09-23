Read full article on original website
Stephen F. Austin drops 98 points on Warner in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Trae Self threw four touchdown passes and four Stephen F. Austin quarterbacks combined to throw for eight scores as the Lumberjacks routed NAIA-Member Warner, shutting out the Royals 98-0 on Saturday night. Warner managed just 141 yards of offense, including 114 through the air, and was...
UNDER THE LIGHTS: West Rusk defeats Arp 56-35
ARP, Texas — The West Rusk Raiders went head-to-head with the Arp Tigers in the fifth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. West Rusk came away with the win, defeating Arp, 56-35. Click the video above for the highlights.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Marshall beats Pine Tree 36-7
MARSHALL, Texas — The Pine Tree Pirates went head-to-head with the Marshall Mavericks in the fifth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Marshall came away with the win, defeating Pine Tree, 36-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Grace takes out Spring Hill 40-21
TYLER, Texas — The Spring Hill Panthers went head-to-head with the Grace Cougars in the fifth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Grace came away with the win, defeating Spring Hill, 40-21. Click the video above for the highlights.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview gets by Lancaster 21-13
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Lancaster Tigers went head-to-head with the Longview Lobos in the fifth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Lancaster, 21-13. Click the video above for the highlights.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Kilgore shuts out Palestine 32-0
PALESTINE, Texas — The Kilgore Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Palestine Wildcats in the fifth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Kilgore came away with the win, defeating Palestine, 32-0. Click the video above for the highlights.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Lindale takes down Henderson 44-17
LINDALE, Texas — The Henderson Lions went head-to-head with the Lindale Eagles in the fifth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Lindale came away with the win, defeating Henderson,44-17. Click the video above for the highlights.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Frankston gets by Harleton 16-12
FRANKSTON, Texas — The Harleton Wildcats went head-to-head with the Frankston Indians in the fifth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Frankston came away with the win, defeating Harleton, 16-12 Click the video above for the highlights.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Jacksonville tops Athens 34-17
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Athens Hornets went head-to-head with the Jacksonville Indians in the fifth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Jacksonville came away with the win, defeating Athens, 34-17. Click the video above for the highlights.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Van beats Brownsboro 41-21
VAN, Texas — The Brownsboro Bears went head-to-head with the Van Vandals in the fifth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Van came away with the win, defeating Brownsboro, 41-21. Click the video above for the highlights.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Mount Vernon defeats Mineola 42-25
MINEOLA, Texas — The Mount Vernon Tigers went head-to-head with the Mineola Yellowjackets in the fifth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Mount Vernon came away with the win, defeating Mineola, 42-25. Click the video above for the highlights.
