wellsvillesun.com
2nd Annual Alfred State Open a success
The Alfred Open championship team of Timothy O’Tool, Eric Buchnowski, Ken Strell, Travis Benson. The foursome shot a 62. Seventeen teams competed at the 2nd Annual Alfred State Open organized by the Class of 1978 at the Springville Country Club (Springville, NY). The team of Timothy O’Tool, Eric Buchnowski, Ken Strell, and Travis Benson took home the team honors with a score of 62.
18 Sports Live with Elmira legend Dana Carpenter
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports spoke with one of the greatest football players ever from Elmira. Friday night, Elmira High School re-dedicated its new sports complex to Thomas J. Hurley and named the field after legendary coach, Dick Senko. Longtime friend and colleague, Dana Carpenter, spoke with 18 Sports live from the new venue […]
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville American Legion Auxiliary News
A major donation and the “Breakfast Buffet” is back!!. On September 21, 2022, JoAnne White, Morrison Hayes Unit 702 American Legion Auxiliary Chaplin, presented a check for $2,000 to Hart Comfort House of Allegany County. Receiving the check was Scott Swift, Hart House Executive Director. The ALA is...
Clark Meadows staff members transform into blushing brides
CANANDAIGUA — It all started when Clark Meadows housekeeper Bonnie Ellis scored several pieces of costume jewelry at a garage sale. She thought the sparkly brooches might lend themselves to a tea party for residents; her coworkers agreed. But, as one staff member put it, “At Clark Meadows, everything has to go a little bit above.”
wellsvillesun.com
Katherine J. Vaughn, 89, Wellsville
Katherine J. Vaughn, 89, of 3052 Madison Hill Road, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Jones Memorial Hospital. She was born in Jacksonville, FL. on September 9, 1933 the daughter of the late Frederick and Pauline (Wimberly) Buttner Sr. On March 16, 1956 in Jacksonville, FL she married Ralph E. Vaughn Sr. who survives.
Lanterns to be sent down Chemung River to honor 72′ flood
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Happening on Saturday, the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society is set to light commemorative lamps on the Chemung River. The lamps are part of a memorial floating lantern ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Agnes Flood of 1972. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, the lanterns will be […]
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Chapter of The Fatherhood Connection Begins October 6th
All men want to succeed in their important role as a father. We know that it takes a village to raise a child and want to help men build a team of other parenting men they can turn to when they need help, have a question or just need a listening ear.
wellsvillesun.com
Bruce D. Guinnip, 73, Scio
Bruce D. Guinnip, 73, of 5936 Fish Road died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He was born September 27, 1948 in Wellsville, the son of the late Glenn and Norma (Lanphear) Guinnip. On August 20, 1977 in Scio he married Dorothy “Dotsie” Wyckoff who predeceased him on November 20, 2014.
wellsvillesun.com
Dear Wellsville NY: Stay great, stay safe, and stay strong
A letter from long time resident Mike Howell to his community:. There have been many great people who have made this southwestern NY village what it is today . The ambiance of history, today with yesterday, blends together like that of a Currier and Ives painting. The far end of...
wellsvillesun.com
This Saturday: Antlers & Angler’s Fall Fest is free family fun in Belfast NY
Armstrong is hosting their 3rd annual Antlers & Angler’s Fall Fest on Saturday, October 1. This event is being held at the Armstrong facility in Belfast, NY, 6661 NY Route-305, Belfast, NY. There will be fun for all, with activities and entertainment all day long! This year’s festival will...
WETM
Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
wellsvillesun.com
This weekend in Allegany County: Willing Fall Fest, The Little Gem, and RAM comes to Belmont
Festivals, art showcases, and a free medical and dental clinic. Looking for something to do this weekend? Don’t forget the Willing Fall Fest is ideal for kids and families, and its FREE. The Little Gem will be holding an open-house on Saturday September 24th, this is a must see...
chautauquatoday.com
HS Football: Fredonia Loses to Salamanca, Dunkirk Falls to 0-4
Fredonia met its toughest opponent to date in the fourth week of the high school football season, and the contest produced a high-scoring affair. On Friday at the Orange Bowl, the Hillbillies held a slim halftime lead over Class C South opponent Salamanca before the Warriors took control in the second half, handing the Billies their first loss of the season by a score of 40-30 in a game broadcast on WDOE.
Canisteo restaurant permanently closing
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County District IV meeting planned or Tuesday September 27 in Wellsville
Meet with Legislators Gary Barnes, Steven Havey, and James Rumfelt. District IV Legislators have scheduled their district meeting for Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Wellsville Town Offices, 2600 Tarantine Road in Wellsville. This meeting is being held for general discussion of mutual problems and interests. The...
Union-Endicott spoils Elmira homecoming in high scoring game
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Union-Endicott beat Elmira 37-20.
wesb.com
Olean Man Charged in JCC Taser Incident
An Olean man was charged Friday in connection with the Sept. 9 lockdown and evacuation of the Cattaraugus Campus of JCC. Olean Police charged 34-year-old James M. Hovey with Menacing after allegedly stalking the Jamestown Community College campus with a Taser. Hovey was arraigned and transported to the Cattaraugus County...
wesb.com
K9 Officers Search Fretz Middle School
K-9 Officers from multiple departments conducted a drug search of Fretz Middle School Friday. The City of Bradford Police Facebook page states that City of Bradford Police School Resource Officers, K9 Duke and the McKean County District Attorney’s Office K9’s LG and Rigby all took part in the search.
wellsvillesun.com
Weekend news roundup: Crime, Walgreens, and disciplinary actions
After investigating a dog complaint in the Town of Amity September 5th, Amity-based state police report the arrest of Paul W. Cleveland, 52, of Belmont. He was charged with five counts of torture/injure/not feeding an animal as well as five counts of neglect of an impounded animal. A court appearance is pending.
wellsvillesun.com
New weekly sale at Giant Food Mart in Cuba and Wellsville!
Www.GiantFoodMart.com has coupons, meal plans, and job applications!
