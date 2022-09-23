Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theperrynews.com
Tom South turns 95 Thursday; cards, letters urged
Tom South of Perry, longtime shop teacher at the Perry High School, will celebrate his 95th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 29. “He would love to hear from his students and friends in Perry,” said his daughter, Nancy South. “I know it would make his day to hear from you.”
iheart.com
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen
BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
Refugees from Iraq see restaurant success in Iowa
Basma Zalzala moved her family to the United States in 2014 after her husband was killed by a bomb in Baghdad.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Side of Mile Long Bridge getting repairs, overnight closures start Sunday night
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Beginning Sunday night, one side of the Mile Long Bridge is being repaired. Crews will patch the west approach to the bridge near Polk City. The road will be closed from 7 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday. The road will be closed again from...
KCCI.com
Des Moines Fire Department mourns loss of longtime member
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Fire engineer Craig Kern suffered a sudden medical emergency while at his home on Wednesday, the department said on social media. Kern was a 32-year veteran of the fire department. In...
Two seriously injured in Iowa party shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were seriously injured after being shot at a party early Saturday morning. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of East University Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Emergency responders arrived to the scene and discovered one adult female in critical condition […]
KCCI.com
Iowa couple recovering from severe burns after crash in hot air balloon
PROLE, Iowa — On Saturday July 30, the hot air balloon Rich Wheeldon and his wife were riding in hit a power line. "It was a roar of electrical arc," said Rich Wheeldon, who survived a hot air balloon fire. Wheeldon said the wind blew them off course and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
theperrynews.com
Honors showered Thursday at Perry Lutheran Homes party
The love was delivered Thursday afternoon at the Eden Acres campus of the Perry Lutheran Homes (PLH), where a party was held to celebrate this year’s winners of awards from LeadingAge Iowa, a statewide organization of nonprofit providers of aging services and supports. The ceremonies began at 3 p.m.,...
weareiowa.com
Crash on Northeast 108th St. results in serious injury
IOWA, USA — A motor vehicle crash resulting in serious injury affected traffic on University Avenue on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received calls reporting the accident at NE 108th St. and Highway 163 at around 6:30 p.m. University Avenue between NE 112th...
KCCI.com
Luke Bryan fans in Boone started lining up hours before concert
BOONE, Iowa — The 2022 Farm Tour is surrounded by a lot of excitement. Fans started lining up at 10 a.m. Cars waiting at the main entrance snaked around 217th road. The majority of people KCCI spoke with have been to a Luke Bryan concert before. They said he puts on a great show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former American Idol Contestant Opens Restaurant in Iowa [WATCH]
Every year we're bombarded with the stories of contestants trying to make their dreams of a singing career come true on the TV show American Idol. Some dreams come true, while other contestants are sent back home to start another dream. Apparently, that dream will even take you to Iowa. A former American Idol contestant isn't making sweet music anymore. Now he's making amazing food.
KETV.com
Known Bloods street gang member arrested in Iowa
A federal fugitive is in Webster County Jail after being wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Cameron D. Carodine is known as a Bloods criminal street gang member. Law enforcement located Carodine at a residence in Fort Dodge, but when police went...
KCCI.com
Police: Two women shot outside a party in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say two women were shot early Saturday morning. The shots were fired near the intersection of East 17th and University avenues in Des Moines around 4:30 a.m. Police say it appears the gunshots were fired outside a party. They recovered over a...
iowa.media
Des Moines man crashes SUV in trying to outrun cops
A Des Moines man was arrested Friday evening after he tried to outrun a De Soto Police Department patrol officer on U.S. Interstate 80 in West Des Moines. John Richard Hanagan Jr., 39, of 2350 E. 24th St., Des Moines, was charged with eluding, driving while barred, reckless driving, failure to stop in assured clear distance, speeding, unsafe passing, failure to obey a stop sign, no insurance and fraudulent use of registration.
Iowa native guilty of all counts for storming US Capitol
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Des Moines-native Doug Jensen, one of the most recognizable faces at the front of the crowd that stormed the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021 has been found guilty of all seven charges against him at a trial in Washington, DC. The verdict was returned around 4:45 pm Central on Friday after […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines Public Schools explains response to weapon pulled during fight
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents of Lincoln High School students told KCCI they were upset they heard of a dangerous situation from their kids before they heard from school officials. Des Moines Public Schools said the first message to parents via mobile app, Snap! Connect, was sent at about...
iowa.media
Creston graduate encourages students
Lights. Camera. She’s on. In the Creston Community High School library Thursday, were select students to hear the life and times of 2005 Creston graduate Tiffany Murphy. The 2005 Creston graduate who was inducted today in the Creston Community High School Hall of Fame said when the cameras roll, so does everything that got her to where she’s at.
Country Superstar Gets Booed At Iowa Show [WATCH]
We all have a strong love for this artist, but there are some things you should not say in Iowa. The first chilly fall Friday of the year didn't stop fans from swarming Boone for the Iowa leg of the Farm Tour. It was the lucky 13th year for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour and it did not disappoint.
Comments / 0