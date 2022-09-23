Alan Rickman, the late Harry Potter star, is making his mixed feelings about sticking with the franchise known through diary entries published Saturday by The Guardian. The diary entries about Potter demonstrate Rickman’s devotion to his character Professor Severus Snape but also his reluctance to lock himself in to a long-running franchise. As early as 2002, just after the release of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the second installment of the series, Rickman wrote that he’d spoken to his agent: “Reiterating no more HP. They don’t want to hear it.” Rickman opted to continue as Snape, however, a decision that was...

