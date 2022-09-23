ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Barricaded fugitive in Abbeville arrested

By Seth Linscombe, Dionne Johnson
 5 days ago

UPDATE, 9/23/22, 10:26 A.M.: According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, the man who barricaded himself in a house has been arrested. John Micah Leblanc, 42 was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Failure to Appear for Probation Revocation Hearing for Possession of Cocaine
  • Failure to Appear for Trial for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Failure to Appear for Arraignment for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Probation and Parole Warrant

Leblanc evaded arrest by entering a house on Thomas Street in Abbeville and barricaded himself to prevent his capture. The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) was sent to the home to start negotiations.

With the assistance of the Abbeville Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, and the Louisiana State Police, Leblanc was ultimately taken into custody early Friday morning, without incident.

ORIGINAL, 9/22/22, 9:17 P.M.: ABBEVILLE, La. ( KLFY ) — There are confirmed reports of a live hostage situation overnight in Abbeville.

Multiple people in the area of Thomas Street have reported to KLFY that there is a heavy armed police presence, including SWAT negotiators, state troopers, Abbeville Police, Lafayette Police and Vermilion Parish Sheriff detectives surrounding a home on Thomas near Jafar Down Joplin Street.

Inmate dies by apparent suicide at St. Martin Parish Correctional Center

There are also several social media reports that suggest the ongoing hostage situation involves an unidentified male suspect.

It remains unknown if any hostages are involved.

One caller said she has been trying to get into the area to check on her ailing mother who lives nearby, but that her access was denied.

We reached out to Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy who said he had “no comment.”

With state troopers at the scene, we reached out to Public Information Officer Thomas Gossen who said, “I have been made aware of an incident happening in Abbeville, however that is all I have at this time.”

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green would only confirm that Lafayette PD SWAT officers were present at an incident in Abbeville.

KLFY will follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

