ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the fall

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kl58s_0i6mNA9f00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fall is in the air in Sacramento.

As the harvest season brings cooler weather, there are several events happing in Sacramento during the fall months.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News & Headlines from FOX 40

The fall includes the full return of the Farm-to-Fork Festival, the California Capital Airshow, and concerts in the area. The return of the NBA season in October will also draw crowds to downtown Sacramento and the Golden 1 Center for Kings games.

Here are some of the biggest events in the Sacramento area this fall:

This article will be updated as more events get announced.

September

The Farm-to-Fork Festival, Sept. 23, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sept. 24, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Mall

  • The Farm-to-Fork Festival returns after last year’s event was scaled back as its return followed COVID-19 cancellations. This event is free of admission and will feature music performances by Gregory Porter on Sept. 23 and Japanese Breakfast on Saturday.

California Capital Airshow, Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, at Mather Airport at 10425 Norden Avenue in Mather

  • The California Capital Airshow returns to the Sacramento area with a showcase of historical and modern airplanes that display the evolution of aviation in the United States
‘Goodbye old friend’: Timelapse video shows completion of Sleep Train Arena demolition

October

Brick Fest Live LEGO Fan Experience, Oct. 1, 9 a.m. at SAFE Credit Union Convention Center

  • This event will feature brick life-sized Lego models. This event will also feature live stage shows areas where you shop for Lego merchandise.

Aftershock Festival, Oct. 6 to Oct. 9 at Discover Park

  • The annual Aftershock Festival will feature Slipknot, Kiss, My Chemical Romance and Muse as some of the headliners during the four-day event. Rob Zombie, Evanescence, Shinedown and Vacaville-based band Papa Roach will also perform.

GoldenSky Country Music Festival, Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, Discovery Park

  • The GoldenSky Country Music Festival is set to debut at Discover Park the weekend following Aftershock. Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt will headline the two-day event. Brothers Osborne, Midland and Carly Pearce will also perform.

Sacramento Kings Fan Fest, Oct. 16, 3 p.m. at the Golden 1 Center

  • Before the Kings tip off the 2022-23 season, fans can get ready for the upcoming season with several activities. The event is free, but people will need to secure their tickets

Sacramento Kings vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. at the Golden 1 Center

  • The Kings open the 2022-23 season at home against the Trail Blazers.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX40

Best haunted houses in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Haunted houses are a great way to get into the Halloween spirit no matter where you live. Here is a list of haunted houses in the Sacramento area: Heartstoppers Haunted House Heartstoppers Haunted House, located at 2300 Mine Shaft Lane in Rancho Cordova, opens on Sept. 30 and will be open on […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
BERKELEY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento among top coffee cities in America

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento coffee lovers rejoice.  Sacramento is among the best coffee cities nationwide, according to personal finance website WalletHub.  The company ranked the capital city at No. 9, ahead of cities like San Diego (No. 13), Long Beach (No. 14), Los Angeles (No. 16), and Oakland (No. 23). San Francisco was the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX40

Granite Bay club honors Blue and Gold Star families

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — Blue and Gold Star families were honored by the Granite Bay Rotary Club Sunday. Marine Captain John Sax died in a training accident while onboard an Ospry aircraft in June; the Granite Bay Rotary Club honored his family as well as other Gold Star families Sunday. Even though it has […]
GRANITE BAY, CA
KCRA.com

Hundreds attending Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Hundreds of bikers and motorcycle riders are at the Stockton 99 Speedway on Saturday to pay respects to Hells Angels founding member Ralph “Sonny” Barger. The Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang is holding the funeral until 8 p.m. Barger, born in Modesto, died of...
STOCKTON, CA
KSBW.com

'History happening as we bury a legend': Motorcycle mourners pay tribute to Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger

It's been a constant roar of motorcycles revving their motors as mourners make their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway in Northern California. Thousands turned out on two wheels for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83. The Modesto native died in June after a brief battle with cancer. Barger is credited with creating the first Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Funeral for Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger set to happen Saturday in Stockton

STOCKTON – Thousands of mourners are expected to be in attendance for the funeral of Sonny Barger, one of the figureheads of the Hells Angels motorcycle club, this weekend in Stockton. Barger died back in June after a short battle with cancer. He was 83. He was a founding member of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels. Barger was also present at the club's most infamous moment – the 1969 free concert at the Altamont Speedway during which bikers hired as security staff fatally stabbed a concertgoer who pulled a gun on one of their members.Born in Modesto, Barger...
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Rob Zombie
Person
Gregory Porter
Person
Tim Mcgraw
csus.edu

Sac State campus to come alive with music and more during weekend festival

WEUSI – pronounced “We-You-See” – stands for We, Us, and I, said UNIQUE Programs advisor Ajamu Lamumba. “We’re trying to emphasize unity within the Sac State community,” Lamumba said. “We want to give students something to do that they can be proud of right here on campus. They don’t have to go to UC Davis or Berkeley or anywhere else.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Be Our Guest – Ettore’s

4-9pm Ettore’s Has Celebrated Family, Quality And Tradition With The Sacramento Community For 45 Years. Please Join Us This Holiday Season To Experience Our Newest Products And Classic Favorites!. ettores.com/. Get up to a 50% off gift certificate at:. beourguestfox40.com/
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What does the word Sacramento mean?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning.   Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish.  Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento Kings#Local Life#Localevent#Downtown Sacramento#Music Festival#Nba#Fox 40#Fall#Capitol Mall#Japanese#Sleep Train Arena#Safe Credit Union#Conv
KCRA.com

Hells Angels pay tribute to leader of outlaw motorcycle gang Sonny Barger

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — There was a constant roar of engines as members of an outlaw motorcycle gang made their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway. Thousands turned out on two wheels Saturday for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83, as law enforcement kept a close eye on the event due to concerns about violence.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed in midtown shooting along street with popular nightlife

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead following an early Sunday morning shooting on a row of popular restaurants and bars in Sacramento, authorities said. Detectives believe at least two people fired guns during a fight. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of 28th and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thousands of Hells Angels members heading to Stockton for founders funeral

STOCKTON — The founder of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club chapter in Oakland died this past summer, and tomorrow the group will put him to rest.A Ralph "Sonny" Barger funeral will be held at the Stockton 99 Speedway, where thousands of club members are expected to attend."There's only one Sonny Barger, there's only one George Washington," said 99 Speedway CEO Tony Noceti.Barger died this past summer from cancer; now, his funeral is set for Saturday in San Joaquin County.Noceti was contacted by the Hells Angels asking for a place to remember their founder and agreed to host the event; now,...
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

Carmichael woman crowned State Queen Mrs. California Heartshine

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — In February, Shlanda Breeden was crowned State Queen Mrs. California HeartShine and will be representing California next year in the run for National Queen. Breeden is a community leader and animal advocate, and she partners with the Canine for Cancer Association. She has been using her title to provide information to […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
FOX40

FOX40

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy