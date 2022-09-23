Read full article on original website
Allegany County Chapter of The Fatherhood Connection Begins October 6th
All men want to succeed in their important role as a father. We know that it takes a village to raise a child and want to help men build a team of other parenting men they can turn to when they need help, have a question or just need a listening ear.
Lanterns to be sent down Chemung River to honor 72′ flood
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Happening on Saturday, the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society is set to light commemorative lamps on the Chemung River. The lamps are part of a memorial floating lantern ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Agnes Flood of 1972. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, the lanterns will be […]
This Saturday: Antlers & Angler’s Fall Fest is free family fun in Belfast NY
Armstrong is hosting their 3rd annual Antlers & Angler’s Fall Fest on Saturday, October 1. This event is being held at the Armstrong facility in Belfast, NY, 6661 NY Route-305, Belfast, NY. There will be fun for all, with activities and entertainment all day long! This year’s festival will...
Bruce D. Guinnip, 73, Scio
Bruce D. Guinnip, 73, of 5936 Fish Road died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He was born September 27, 1948 in Wellsville, the son of the late Glenn and Norma (Lanphear) Guinnip. On August 20, 1977 in Scio he married Dorothy “Dotsie” Wyckoff who predeceased him on November 20, 2014.
Town of Wellsville announces special meeting planned for September 27
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special meeting will be held by the Wellsville Town Board, Allegany County, State of New York in the Town Office, Wellsville Municipal Airport in said town on September 27 ,2022 at 6:30 PM for the purpose of completing two resolutions to start a BAN for the Airport and one for the New Municipal Building.
Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding
(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
Canisteo restaurant permanently closing
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
2nd Annual Alfred State Open a success
The Alfred Open championship team of Timothy O’Tool, Eric Buchnowski, Ken Strell, Travis Benson. The foursome shot a 62. Seventeen teams competed at the 2nd Annual Alfred State Open organized by the Class of 1978 at the Springville Country Club (Springville, NY). The team of Timothy O’Tool, Eric Buchnowski, Ken Strell, and Travis Benson took home the team honors with a score of 62.
Sarah Duke Gives Pitt-Bradford $40,000 Gift
Although her father, Paul C. Duke III, died when she was a little girl, Sarah Duke knows she takes after him in many ways. She loves animals the way he did and owns four “bully breed” dogs. And she loves cars the way he did, too. And she loves to share what has been given to her.
Former Steuben County Legislator Fred Lewis Passes Away at 91
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Former Steuben County legislator Fred Lewis, who represented the town of Howard passed away at the age of 91. Lewis, formerly an Erie railroad employee and local businessman, served as a member of the Board of Supervisors for 16 years, serving as Chairman for four years.
Allegany County District IV meeting planned or Tuesday September 27 in Wellsville
Meet with Legislators Gary Barnes, Steven Havey, and James Rumfelt. District IV Legislators have scheduled their district meeting for Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Wellsville Town Offices, 2600 Tarantine Road in Wellsville. This meeting is being held for general discussion of mutual problems and interests. The...
Weekend news roundup: Crime, Walgreens, and disciplinary actions
After investigating a dog complaint in the Town of Amity September 5th, Amity-based state police report the arrest of Paul W. Cleveland, 52, of Belmont. He was charged with five counts of torture/injure/not feeding an animal as well as five counts of neglect of an impounded animal. A court appearance is pending.
New weekly sale at Giant Food Mart in Cuba and Wellsville!
Www.GiantFoodMart.com has coupons, meal plans, and job applications!
8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive
Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
Mother concerned her daughter may be moved from group home
Canandaigua, N.Y. — An Ontario County mother is reaching out to the state for help. Barring a last-minute change, Jennifer Welch, 50, will be forced to leave the only home she's known for 25 years. The reason? Lack of staff. "And what they are saying is they don’t... they...
Missing kayaker found early Thursday morning in Concord
Erie County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in responding to the call of a missing kayaker in the Town of Concord late Wednesday night. Read more here:
Acting Bath police chief appointed permanently
The Village of Bath has appointed Colin Taft as the permanent police chief after he served as acting and provisional Chief since early 2021.
Senior citizen scam busted by Hornell shipping company
AIMS Self Storage and Moving Center staffers intervene to save approximately $14,000. Scam prevention tips by Allegany County Undersheriff Scott Cicirello. The owners of a Hornell based business, AIMS Self Storage Pack and Ship Store on the south side of the city are very conscientious and civic-minded people. As sponsors of this site, we have gotten to know Eric and Mary Weyand enough to realize they love this community and care what happens to their neighbors.
K9 Officers Search Fretz Middle School
K-9 Officers from multiple departments conducted a drug search of Fretz Middle School Friday. The City of Bradford Police Facebook page states that City of Bradford Police School Resource Officers, K9 Duke and the McKean County District Attorney’s Office K9’s LG and Rigby all took part in the search.
HS Football: Fredonia Loses to Salamanca, Dunkirk Falls to 0-4
Fredonia met its toughest opponent to date in the fourth week of the high school football season, and the contest produced a high-scoring affair. On Friday at the Orange Bowl, the Hillbillies held a slim halftime lead over Class C South opponent Salamanca before the Warriors took control in the second half, handing the Billies their first loss of the season by a score of 40-30 in a game broadcast on WDOE.
