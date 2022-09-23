Read full article on original website
The City Council is Set to Vote on Massive Development Projects at the Great Park … Without Any Input from the City’s Planning Commission or Irvine Residents Who Will be Impacted
Pereira’s remarkable “Irvine Master Plan” led to the creation of one of California’s most desirable cities, and arguably the best-planned community in America. However, Mayor Farrah Khan and her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo are systematically unraveling our City’s Master Plan — ignoring Irvine’s long history of good planning and good government. Khan and Kuo are effectively giving away valuable land for massive commercial development in our Great Park.
localocnews.com
Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach September 30 through October 02
Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 and fans can expect another thrilling event with world-class aviation, stunning aerobatics, engaging exhibits, a high-speed boat race around Catalina Island and so much more. This year’s airshow will be headlined by the prestigious U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds which are commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Pier bridge replacement on track to open for the Los Angeles Olympics
The City of Santa Monica and Caltrans have released a Recirculated Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Assessment for the Santa Monica Pier Bridge Replacement Project, signaling the next stage in the long (long, long) awaited plans to rebuild the crumbling bridge. If and when it is finally completed, the new bridge...
K line connecting Los Angeles with Inglewood, El Segundo to open in October
The K Line, a rail line connecting Los Angeles with Inglewood and El Segundo, will partially open Oct. 7, Metro announced Thursday. To mark the occasion, Metro will offer free rides on all of its buses and trains that entire weekend. Initially dubbed the Crenshaw/LAX Line, the K Line brings...
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
theregistrysocal.com
20-Unit Orange County Apartment Property Trades for $5.69MM
IRVINE, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a newly renovated 20-unit garden-style multifamily community in Westminster, California. Recently improved with an exterior renovation completed in 2022, the northern Orange County property sold for $5.69 million, equating to a price of $298,000 per unit.
localocnews.com
Wilma’s Patio Restaurant Celebrates 40 Years on Balboa Island
Dozens of restaurants have come and gone on Balboa Island, but only one has endured for four decades: Wilma’s Patio. Wilma and Maurice Staudinger opened Wilma’s Patio on September 7, 1982. The 40-year anniversary is an impressive milestone in Newport Beach’s culinary world. According to Sheri Drewry, the daughter of Wilma and Maurice who now runs the day-to-day restaurant operation with her husband, Dave, Wilma’s Patio has been celebrating all month long.
spectrumnews1.com
Low riders in Orange County cruisin' for a cure
Los Angeles is known for many things. One of them being one of SoCal’s most celebrated pastimes — low riders. Yes, they’re misunderstood, but we took an inside look at how one group in Orange County promotes it for a special cause. Watch “The SoCal Scene” at...
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
localocnews.com
On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting for Sept. 27
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, September 27. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68233/72. A special meeting will begin at 4 p.m. with one agenda item:. A resolution to address fractional homeownership. The Council will consider a resolution to...
KTLA.com
‘I don’t see how people can pay that’: Gas prices in the Los Angeles area climbing again
After weeks of decline, gas prices are rising once again around Los Angeles where the average price is $5.62 for a gallon of regular unleaded. Within the last week, the price of gas has risen 20 cents, a return to the monthslong spike that led to record gas prices this summer.
localocnews.com
Assemblymember Janet Nguyen continues tradition of honoring California’s surfing heritage
September 20 is California Surfing Day! First observed on September 20, 2018, California Surfing Day was established by Senator Janet Nguyen’s SCR 122 and was again recognized by now Assemblymember Janet Nguyen’s ACR 116. The annual celebration of California Surfing Day brings together California’s surfers to unify around...
localocnews.com
Education-First Approach Emphasized During City Council Discussion on E-Bike Safety Concerns
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
truewestmagazine.com
Tumbling Dice, Blind Pigs and Brothels
The Earps’ last stand in Los Angeles was more bust than bonanza. In 1866 the first home for disabled war veterans was opened in Togus, Maine, and not long thereafter, more veterans homes opened in various locations around the Midwest and Eastern United States. By the mid-1880s, the need for a comparable home on the West Coast was recognized, and the search was on. In 1875, Santa Monica, California, had been founded, and the first private residences were sold there. Future Tombstone, Arizona/Earp icon, the “silver-tongued orator,” and legendary Earp O.K. Corral defense attorney, Thomas Fitch, was on hand as the featured speaker at the July 1875 city launch party. In the 1890s, another Tombstone notable, Tombstone Weekly Epitaph newspaper owner/editor, and tourist promoter, S.C. Bagg, would become an active participant in the home sales there.
localocnews.com
Long Beach Airport airfield construction project schedule update
As you may know, Long Beach Airport (LGB) is in the midst of a major construction project to improve safety on the airfield. The reconstruction of Taxiway L, the primary taxiway for all departing commercial aircraft, began in January 2022 with an anticipated August 2022 completion date. Due to a nationwide shortage of concrete and asphalt, and other material supply chain issues, the construction completion date is now November 2022.
thelog.com
Fast Facts: Welcome Everybody, to SoCal’s Version of the Wild, Wild West
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO— Life in Orange County hasn’t always been about beaches and surfing. Before it was the paradise we know today, Southern California had a wild west past. The wild west, also known as the old west or the American Frontier, refers to the geography, history, folklore, and cultural expression of the Western United States during its frontier period.
KTLA.com
Justified force? Prankster gets body slammed at high school football game in Anaheim
A Friday night football game between Kennedy High School of La Palma and Katella High School of Anaheim was disrupted by a teen who ran onto the field. It didn’t end well (for him). Video shared with KTLA shows the teen jogging across the field carrying a flag with...
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Yoon Leaving Fox 11: Where Is the L.A. Meteorologist Going?
Mary Yoon has been brightening the weekends of Los Angeles residents with her weather forecasts on KTTV. But now, the meteorologist is leaving the station in September 2022. When she announced that she was departing from the station, locals naturally had questions about why Mary Yoon’s leaving Fox 11 and where she’s going next. Find out what Mary Yoon said about her departure from KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles.
localocnews.com
Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Officers from the...
