Record 393 pound swordfish reeled in off Ocean City Coast
There's a new swordfish record in Maryland, and it belongs to 38-year-old Jeff Jacobs, of Calvert County.
oceancity.com
Fiona’s ripple effect on Ocean City
As it heads north to Canada this weekend, Hurricane Fiona is far enough off Ocean City’s coast to prevent us feeling the full power of its force, but step onto the beach and its effects are very obvious when you look at the ocean. The waves were impressive today, and will continue to look that way all weekend, and while our thoughts are with the east coast of Canada this weekend, here in Ocean City there is a show to be seen. So if you are in town, head out to the beach and enjoy it from a safe distance. Here are some photos taken today showing the beauty and the strength of the waves in Ocean City Md.
There’s more to Lewes, Del. than just a ferry ride from the Jersey Shore | Travel
Mention Lewes, Delaware, and most people automatically think of the famed ferry that shuttles vacationers between this tiny town and Cape May. Like so many other travelers, I had been to Lewes – but only to get to and from the ferry. It was time to change that, and a recent three-night visit quickly showed us that this charming place is far more than just a stop on the Cape May – Lewes Ferry.
oceancity.com
Oceans Calling Music Festival: Ocean City, MD
The ocean is calling and people have answered. The highly anticipated Oceans Calling Music Festival is less than one week away. With three exciting days of epic music ahead, the planning has been in the works for months. Planning for a huge event like Oceans Calling isn’t something that can...
tiremeetsroad.com
Is there going to be an H20i 2022 in Ocean City, Maryland?
Here’s where everyone is probably going instead. Around 2013, the last few days in September were unofficially designated as H2Oi 20(insert year) where East Coast car enthusiasts turned the otherwise sleepy beach town of Ocean City, MD into a weekend-long car show. Fueled by social media, cinematic Youtube edits,...
Massive H2Oi Car Show With Wild Reputation Spends Weekend In Wildwood
Hundreds of cars gathered Friday, Sept. 23 in Wildwood for an annual "unsanctioned" show that attendees say will be laid back this year despite a history of chaos in other cities. Still, police are ramping up patrols. Previously held in Ocean City, MD, the H2Oi show is an unofficial event...
WGMD Radio
Special Meeting of Rehoboth Beach Town Commission Tuesday – on Offshore Wind
The Rehoboth Beach City Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 9am to address offshore wind projects that are planned for construction off the Delaware coast. Local, state and federal officials will be taking part – as well as representatives from the wind power industry and the University of Delaware. Members of the Bethany Beach Town Council and staff will also be attending. You can watch on the livestream –
Docking in New Jersey, Cape May-Lewes Ferry is its own destination
CAPE MAY, N.J. (PIX11) — What was once a simple way to get from Point A to Point B has become its own destination. By the shore of Cape May in New Jersey is the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. It has so much to offer — even before you set sail. Watch the video player above […]
WBOC
Pop Up Car Rally Could be Curbed
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Special event zones seem to have been successful in doing away with an unsanctioned car rally. The streets in Ocean City were busy on Friday, September 23rd, but it was more cop cars and vacationers than car enthusiasts. That's in part because of special event zones.
Underground car rally at the Jersey Shore spirals into chaos, serious injury, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An unsolicited car rally in Wildwood, N.J., spiraled into chaos Saturday night, resulting in serious injury and damaged property, according to an NJ.com report. At least one car reportedly struck a building as police responded to multiple crashes. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people...
WBOC
Beebe Healthcare Hosting Free Flu Vaccination Clinics Throughout Sussex County
LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare is hosting free flu vaccination clinics throughout Sussex County between Saturday, Oct. 1 and Monday, Nov. 21. Seven of the clinics will also offer the COVID-19 bivalent booster (shown in italics below). Influenza vaccinations are recommended for everyone 6 months and older, according to the...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – September 23, 2022
The Coast Guard Tower at the Inlet is one of just a few still standing in the United States today. A unique piece of Ocean City’s history, plans for it began in 1938 after the Coast Guard leased a small piece of land at the south end of the Boardwalk. Work on the 50-foot tall steel tower was completed in 1939 at a cost of $5,000.
Cape Gazette
Annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach set for Oct. 5-9
The annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach is set to return to Rehoboth Beach the weekend of Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 9. Greyhounds Reach the Beach is an annual charity event celebrating retired racing greyhounds, while creating awareness of the need for adoptive and foster homes. The event supports designated 501(c)(3) greyhound and sighthound adoption groups.
Cape Gazette
REHOBOTH: “UNDER CONTRACT ” Oceanblock Renovated/Turnkey 2BR/2BA , Unit 206, in One Virginia. Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building! For Current Available Units Call: (302) 236-7648.
Meticulously renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath end-unit with washer/dryer, in Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building-One Virginia Ave. Direct ocean views are achieved from all living areas and balcony. This turnkey renovation features an open concept gourmet kitchen, wide plank luxury vinyl flooring, custom tilework, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, custom doors and woodwork, glass tile backsplash, induction cooktop oven, Hunter Douglas shades, custom built-ins, and an abundance of storage. Located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! The most desirable in-town location on Rehoboth’s famous boardwalk. Pristine/turnkey unit in a building that provides secure access and monitoring, outdoor showers, a stunning new pool, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! This expertly sited unit is convenient to Gordons Pond State Park and the Breakwater Junction hiking and bike trails. The perfect year-round private beach retreat designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment for family and friends. Call for an appointment today!
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Fun for Everyone: Two Days of Racing at Georgetown Speedway Sept. 30 & Oct. 1
GEORGETOWN, DE – Fun for everyone. The historic Georgetown Speedway prepares for a full weekend of racing on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. On Friday night (Sept. 30), the J.W. Brown Logging Modifieds and Blue Hen Dispose-All Crate 602 Sportsman compete in their penultimate events in the Sunoco Championship chase.
delawarepublic.org
City of Milford gears up for 4th annual Big Draw Festival Oct. 8
The Mispillion Art League again hosts The Big Draw Festival next month. The event has scaled back activities the past two years due to the COVID pandemic. But it returns with the theme “Come Back to Color” and a full slate of activities in downtown Milford Saturday, October 8,2022.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop
MILLSBORO, De.-Whether you want to sit down and stay awhile or on the go, Capriotti’s in Millsboro has you covered. Capriottis is located at 25938 Plaza Drive UNIT 5 in Millsboro. If you go, be sure to tell them you saw them on Foodie Friday.
WMDT.com
Truck convoy raises money for Delaware Special Olympics
HARRINGTON, Del.- Nearly 200 truck drivers from across the area met at the Delaware State Fairgrounds for a police-escorted 29-mile ride through Kent County, raising money and awareness for the Delaware Special Olympics. But before truckers hit the road- they held an auction for the Special Olympics, got to meet...
WBOC
Worcester County WWII Vet Receives Grant, Trip to New Orleans
BERLIN, Md. - Seventy-seven years ago, a Worcester County World War II veteran witnessed history. "The flag was put up on Iwo Jima, on Mount Suribachi, and then from then it was a battle to survive." Those are the words of Private First Class Morris Semiatin. PFC Semiatin was only...
The Best of the Menu at Oaked 110 in Snow Hill, MD
Oaked 110 is Snow Hill's main place for locals to hang out, drink, enjoy live entertainment, and get a nice meal out. Whether you are here on Sunday morning or a Tuesday afternoon, there's always something delicious and unique on Oaked's menu. Here are a few of the restaurant's special menu items you definitely have to try.
