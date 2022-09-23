ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Comments / 0

Related
oceancity.com

Fiona’s ripple effect on Ocean City

As it heads north to Canada this weekend, Hurricane Fiona is far enough off Ocean City’s coast to prevent us feeling the full power of its force, but step onto the beach and its effects are very obvious when you look at the ocean. The waves were impressive today, and will continue to look that way all weekend, and while our thoughts are with the east coast of Canada this weekend, here in Ocean City there is a show to be seen. So if you are in town, head out to the beach and enjoy it from a safe distance. Here are some photos taken today showing the beauty and the strength of the waves in Ocean City Md.
OCEAN CITY, MD
NJ.com

There’s more to Lewes, Del. than just a ferry ride from the Jersey Shore | Travel

Mention Lewes, Delaware, and most people automatically think of the famed ferry that shuttles vacationers between this tiny town and Cape May. Like so many other travelers, I had been to Lewes – but only to get to and from the ferry. It was time to change that, and a recent three-night visit quickly showed us that this charming place is far more than just a stop on the Cape May – Lewes Ferry.
LEWES, DE
oceancity.com

Oceans Calling Music Festival: Ocean City, MD

The ocean is calling and people have answered. The highly anticipated Oceans Calling Music Festival is less than one week away. With three exciting days of epic music ahead, the planning has been in the works for months. Planning for a huge event like Oceans Calling isn’t something that can...
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Ocean City, MD
Sports
tiremeetsroad.com

Is there going to be an H20i 2022 in Ocean City, Maryland?

Here’s where everyone is probably going instead. Around 2013, the last few days in September were unofficially designated as H2Oi 20(insert year) where East Coast car enthusiasts turned the otherwise sleepy beach town of Ocean City, MD into a weekend-long car show. Fueled by social media, cinematic Youtube edits,...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WGMD Radio

Special Meeting of Rehoboth Beach Town Commission Tuesday – on Offshore Wind

The Rehoboth Beach City Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 9am to address offshore wind projects that are planned for construction off the Delaware coast. Local, state and federal officials will be taking part – as well as representatives from the wind power industry and the University of Delaware. Members of the Bethany Beach Town Council and staff will also be attending. You can watch on the livestream –
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Surfers#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do
WBOC

Pop Up Car Rally Could be Curbed

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Special event zones seem to have been successful in doing away with an unsanctioned car rally. The streets in Ocean City were busy on Friday, September 23rd, but it was more cop cars and vacationers than car enthusiasts. That's in part because of special event zones.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – September 23, 2022

The Coast Guard Tower at the Inlet is one of just a few still standing in the United States today. A unique piece of Ocean City’s history, plans for it began in 1938 after the Coast Guard leased a small piece of land at the south end of the Boardwalk. Work on the 50-foot tall steel tower was completed in 1939 at a cost of $5,000.
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Cape Gazette

Annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach set for Oct. 5-9

The annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach is set to return to Rehoboth Beach the weekend of Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 9. Greyhounds Reach the Beach is an annual charity event celebrating retired racing greyhounds, while creating awareness of the need for adoptive and foster homes. The event supports designated 501(c)(3) greyhound and sighthound adoption groups.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

REHOBOTH: “UNDER CONTRACT ” Oceanblock Renovated/Turnkey 2BR/2BA , Unit 206, in One Virginia. Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building! For Current Available Units Call: (302) 236-7648.

Meticulously renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath end-unit with washer/dryer, in Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building-One Virginia Ave. Direct ocean views are achieved from all living areas and balcony. This turnkey renovation features an open concept gourmet kitchen, wide plank luxury vinyl flooring, custom tilework, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, custom doors and woodwork, glass tile backsplash, induction cooktop oven, Hunter Douglas shades, custom built-ins, and an abundance of storage. Located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! The most desirable in-town location on Rehoboth’s famous boardwalk. Pristine/turnkey unit in a building that provides secure access and monitoring, outdoor showers, a stunning new pool, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! This expertly sited unit is convenient to Gordons Pond State Park and the Breakwater Junction hiking and bike trails. The perfect year-round private beach retreat designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment for family and friends. Call for an appointment today!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
thegeorgetownspeedway.com

Fun for Everyone: Two Days of Racing at Georgetown Speedway Sept. 30 & Oct. 1

GEORGETOWN, DE – Fun for everyone. The historic Georgetown Speedway prepares for a full weekend of racing on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. On Friday night (Sept. 30), the J.W. Brown Logging Modifieds and Blue Hen Dispose-All Crate 602 Sportsman compete in their penultimate events in the Sunoco Championship chase.
GEORGETOWN, DE
delawarepublic.org

City of Milford gears up for 4th annual Big Draw Festival Oct. 8

The Mispillion Art League again hosts The Big Draw Festival next month. The event has scaled back activities the past two years due to the COVID pandemic. But it returns with the theme “Come Back to Color” and a full slate of activities in downtown Milford Saturday, October 8,2022.
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

MILLSBORO, De.-Whether you want to sit down and stay awhile or on the go, Capriotti’s in Millsboro has you covered. Capriottis is located at 25938 Plaza Drive UNIT 5 in Millsboro. If you go, be sure to tell them you saw them on Foodie Friday.
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

Truck convoy raises money for Delaware Special Olympics

HARRINGTON, Del.- Nearly 200 truck drivers from across the area met at the Delaware State Fairgrounds for a police-escorted 29-mile ride through Kent County, raising money and awareness for the Delaware Special Olympics. But before truckers hit the road- they held an auction for the Special Olympics, got to meet...
KENT COUNTY, DE
Katie Cherrix

The Best of the Menu at Oaked 110 in Snow Hill, MD

Oaked 110 is Snow Hill's main place for locals to hang out, drink, enjoy live entertainment, and get a nice meal out. Whether you are here on Sunday morning or a Tuesday afternoon, there's always something delicious and unique on Oaked's menu. Here are a few of the restaurant's special menu items you definitely have to try.
SNOW HILL, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy