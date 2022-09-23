Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Iowan
Iowa’s public universities report a decline in conduct violations on campus
Iowa’s three public universities reported conduct violations and criminal offenses decreased over the past year at the state Board of Regents meeting on Sept. 14. At the meeting, student life representatives from the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa agreed conduct numbers have gone down, partially crediting the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on student behavior.
cbs2iowa.com
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
KCRG.com
Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday afternoon fire caused damage to an assisted living facility in North Liberty, according to officials. At around 3:45 p.m., the North Liberty Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at Country View, located at 1515 W Penn Street. Crews were able to extinguish the fire. Nobody was injured in the blaze.
Daily Iowan
DITV: Newscasts Mon Sept 26th, 2022
On this Monday morning episode of DITV, our anchors Ashley Weil, Sam Heyn, and Johnny Valtman keep you up to date on all happening in and around the University of Iowa. Find out more about UI mental health programs, new happenings at the Iowa City Farmers Market, Iowa football starting the Big Ten season strong, and much more on this edition of DITV News.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
Cedar Rapids School District Leader Makes Difficult Announcement
The Cedar Rapids community is rallying around Noreen Bush this morning. According to KCRG, after announcing earlier this month that she was taking medical leave to focus on her cancer treatment, the Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent has made the difficult decision to submit her resignation from her position, effective at the end of the current school year. An announcement from the President of the district's board of directors stated:
Fun Places in Iowa to Check Out With the Family This Fall
Whether you want to stay close to home here in Eastern Iowa or take a little road trip, there are plenty of places to visit with the family this fall! Here are a few of your options!. If your family is into spookier fall activities, you can check out a...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Purdue
Purdue defeated Iowa, 3-1, during a volleyball game at Xtreme Arena in Coralville on Sunday. The Boilermakers won the first set 29:27, Iowa came back in the second set winning 25:19. In the second half the Boilermakers won both sets 25:16 and 25:18. Purdue lead the game in Kills 61...
RELATED PEOPLE
northwestmoinfo.com
EAB Found in 93rd Iowa County
(Radio Iowa) The emerald ash borer (EAB) has now been discovered in all but six of Iowa’s 99 counties. The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed that Mitchell County is the 93rd county with an E-A-B infestation. Larvae were collected near Spring Park in rural Osage and federal identification confirmed them as the invasive insect. It is the ninth confirmed infestation this year. The only counties now without an E-A-B infestation are Plymouth, Woodbury, Monona, Osceola, Emmett, and Palo Alto counties in western and northwest Iowa. The Ag Department says the invasive insect is a threat to native ash tree species — with the damage from the larva typically killing a tree within two to four years after infestation.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa football at Rutgers
Iowa defeated Rutgers, 27-10, during a football game at SHI Stadium on Saturday. Iowa’s previous game against Nevada was the most total yards produced by the team this season with 337. Following that win, Iowa was still last in offense rankings for college football. The Hawkeye’s offense produced 277...
Without New Buyer, Favorite Iowa Restaurant Closing Soon
In the current economy, it is no doubt going to be difficult for anyone to start a new business, and unfortunately, that challenge may extend to stepping in to take over a highly-established one as well. Dan and Deb Klouda, owners of Joensy's Restaurant in Center Point, have been looking...
Daily Iowan
UI associate professor receives research grant to study human migration, family trees
Caglar Koylu, an assistant professor in the University of Iowa’s Geographical and Sustainability Science Department, recieved a research grant to increase the information available about family lineage in the U.S. His research will focus on migration and family trees. The three-year grant was awarded on Sept. 1 and is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Man wanted by US Marshals arrested after car chase with police in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man police say is wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in Cedar Rapids after a car chase with police on Thursday evening. In a press release, police said 33-year-old Andre Corbett was arrested...
KCRG.com
Commercial building fire in Cedar Rapids forces restaurant evacuation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at a commercial building in the Newbo area in Cedar Rapids forced the evacuation of the Chrome Horse restaurant on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the building in the 1000 block of third street just after 5:30 p.m. Crews said they found a light...
Daily Iowan
New UI, Kirkwood nursing partnership hopes to increase the number of nurses with BSNs
A recent partnership between Kirkwood Community College and the University of Iowa’s College of Nursing will allow registered nursing graduates from Kirkwood to seamlessly transfer to the college of Nursing to complete their Bachelor of Science in nursing. The agreement, called RN to BSN 3+1, permits students who finish...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids PD make arrest, stemming from Mistrial
Cedar Rapids — Friday night, the Cedar Rapids Police Department (CRPD) announced they've made an arrest on charges stemming from Mistrial. As the result of an investigation associated with an August 2022 mistrial, Nakia Long, 23, of Cedar Rapids was arrested on charges of Perjury and Fraudulent Practices. On...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCJJ
Coralville traffic stop yields gun, multiple drugs
An early Saturday morning traffic stop in Coralville reportedly yielded a gun and multiple drugs. Coralville Police say they pulled over 28-year-old Jazavier Turner of Westside Drive in Iowa City at 1am near 1st Avenue and 2nd Street for a speeding violation. Turner had a suspended driver’s license and no proof of insurance. A probable cause search of his vehicle allegedly turned up a Taurus pistol under the driver’s seat, as well as approximately 103 grams of marijuana, 415 grams of THC edibles, two suspected MDMA pills, packaging material, and a digital scale.
Police seek Iowa mother of toddler who died from fentanyl intoxication
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — After the arrest of the baby’s father last week, Davenport Police now seek the 25-year-old mother of a toddler who died from ingesting drugs in 2021. On Thursday, Davenport Police posted a wanted poster for Malea Wilson on Facebook. Police say Wilson, who is 5’8″ with blue eyes and blonde hair, […]
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Iowa football might have found its offensive identity Saturday night
PISCATAWAY, N.J., — Saturday’s Iowa-Rutgers game didn’t go as many projected it to. Initially billed as an Australian “Puntapalooza,” the contest featured fewer than 10 punts between the Hawkeyes’ Tory Taylor and the Scarlet Knights’ Adam Korsak — who both hail from Melbourne, Australia.
Daily Iowan
Grading Iowa football’s Big Ten-opening victory over Rutgers
Offense — C- The Hawkeye offense was once again bailed out by the defense. While the initial box score makes it look like the Hawkeyes were finally consistently effective on offense, they can only put their name to one touchdown. Iowa’s offense was largely ineffective, actually, especially in the...
Comments / 0