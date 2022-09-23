ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IA

Daily Iowan

Iowa’s public universities report a decline in conduct violations on campus

Iowa’s three public universities reported conduct violations and criminal offenses decreased over the past year at the state Board of Regents meeting on Sept. 14. At the meeting, student life representatives from the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa agreed conduct numbers have gone down, partially crediting the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on student behavior.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday afternoon fire caused damage to an assisted living facility in North Liberty, according to officials. At around 3:45 p.m., the North Liberty Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at Country View, located at 1515 W Penn Street. Crews were able to extinguish the fire. Nobody was injured in the blaze.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
Daily Iowan

DITV: Newscasts Mon Sept 26th, 2022

On this Monday morning episode of DITV, our anchors Ashley Weil, Sam Heyn, and Johnny Valtman keep you up to date on all happening in and around the University of Iowa. Find out more about UI mental health programs, new happenings at the Iowa City Farmers Market, Iowa football starting the Big Ten season strong, and much more on this edition of DITV News.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids School District Leader Makes Difficult Announcement

The Cedar Rapids community is rallying around Noreen Bush this morning. According to KCRG, after announcing earlier this month that she was taking medical leave to focus on her cancer treatment, the Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent has made the difficult decision to submit her resignation from her position, effective at the end of the current school year. An announcement from the President of the district's board of directors stated:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Purdue

Purdue defeated Iowa, 3-1, during a volleyball game at Xtreme Arena in Coralville on Sunday. The Boilermakers won the first set 29:27, Iowa came back in the second set winning 25:19. In the second half the Boilermakers won both sets 25:16 and 25:18. Purdue lead the game in Kills 61...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
northwestmoinfo.com

EAB Found in 93rd Iowa County

(Radio Iowa) The emerald ash borer (EAB) has now been discovered in all but six of Iowa’s 99 counties. The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed that Mitchell County is the 93rd county with an E-A-B infestation. Larvae were collected near Spring Park in rural Osage and federal identification confirmed them as the invasive insect. It is the ninth confirmed infestation this year. The only counties now without an E-A-B infestation are Plymouth, Woodbury, Monona, Osceola, Emmett, and Palo Alto counties in western and northwest Iowa. The Ag Department says the invasive insect is a threat to native ash tree species — with the damage from the larva typically killing a tree within two to four years after infestation.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa football at Rutgers

Iowa defeated Rutgers, 27-10, during a football game at SHI Stadium on Saturday. Iowa’s previous game against Nevada was the most total yards produced by the team this season with 337. Following that win, Iowa was still last in offense rankings for college football. The Hawkeye’s offense produced 277...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids PD make arrest, stemming from Mistrial

Cedar Rapids — Friday night, the Cedar Rapids Police Department (CRPD) announced they've made an arrest on charges stemming from Mistrial. As the result of an investigation associated with an August 2022 mistrial, Nakia Long, 23, of Cedar Rapids was arrested on charges of Perjury and Fraudulent Practices. On...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Coralville traffic stop yields gun, multiple drugs

An early Saturday morning traffic stop in Coralville reportedly yielded a gun and multiple drugs. Coralville Police say they pulled over 28-year-old Jazavier Turner of Westside Drive in Iowa City at 1am near 1st Avenue and 2nd Street for a speeding violation. Turner had a suspended driver’s license and no proof of insurance. A probable cause search of his vehicle allegedly turned up a Taurus pistol under the driver’s seat, as well as approximately 103 grams of marijuana, 415 grams of THC edibles, two suspected MDMA pills, packaging material, and a digital scale.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCAU 9 News

Police seek Iowa mother of toddler who died from fentanyl intoxication

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — After the arrest of the baby’s father last week, Davenport Police now seek the 25-year-old mother of a toddler who died from ingesting drugs in 2021. On Thursday, Davenport Police posted a wanted poster for Malea Wilson on Facebook. Police say Wilson, who is 5’8″ with blue eyes and blonde hair, […]
Daily Iowan

Grading Iowa football’s Big Ten-opening victory over Rutgers

Offense — C- The Hawkeye offense was once again bailed out by the defense. While the initial box score makes it look like the Hawkeyes were finally consistently effective on offense, they can only put their name to one touchdown. Iowa’s offense was largely ineffective, actually, especially in the...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

