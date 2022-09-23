ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

numberfire.com

Edward Olivares benched by Royals on Saturday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Olivares will rest at home after Kyle Isbel was chosen as Saturday's starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 95 batted balls this season, Olivares has recorded a 7.4% barrel rate and a .352...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Royals pull off miraculous victory not seen in over 800 baseball games vs. Mariners

The Kansas City Royals, to put it bluntly, have had a terrible season. Since committing to a full-scale rebuild in 2018, the Royals have not won more than 45 percent of their games in a season, having peaked last year during the past five season-stretch with 74 wins. Instead of improving in a more expected, linear fashion, the Royals will be finishing worse this year than last, as they currently have a 63-90 record. However, even for just a night, Royals fans will be cherishing their hard-fought 63rd win against the Seattle Mariners and they should, given the dearth of reasons to celebrate the franchise as of late.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Dave Roberts' Reaction to Pujols' 700th HR Will Have You Confused And Laughing

Friday, September 23, 2022 will go down in history for being the night that Albert Pujols reached the 700 HR plateau in his prominent career. In the top of the fourth with two men on, Pujols launched a bomb to left field which ended up accomplishing the feat and extended the Cardinal lead from 2-0 to 5-0. Dodger Stadium went crazy, immediately applauding Pujols both fans and players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022

The Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals will battle to determine a series winner as the two American League teams face off. It is time to delve into our MLB odds series and deliver a Mariners-Royals prediction and pick. The Mariners rallied from behind to shock the Royals 6-5...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Twins plan to keep Rocco Baldelli as manager

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is about to be going … absolutely nowhere. Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey spoke with reporters this week and said that the team has no plans of making a managerial change. Falvey also indicated that Baldelli will be staying on for the 2023 season and beyond.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Matt Wallner not in Twins' lineup Sunday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Wallner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Wallner is being replaced in rgiht field by Jake Cave versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 35 plate appearances this season, Wallner has a .250 batting average with a .721 OPS, 1 home...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Yankees Insider Reveals Shocking Harrison Bader Comparison

The New York Yankees are finally getting the chance to see what their newest acquisition Harrison Bader can do on a baseball field. Bader was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade mere minutes before the trade deadline. At the time, Bader was recovering from plantar...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Max Stassi catching for Angels Sunday

The Los Angeles Angels will start Max Stassi at catcher in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Stassi will start at catcher and bat seventh against the Twins Sunday while Matt Thais moves to first base and Mike Ford sits. Our models project Stassi, who has a $2,100 salary on...
MLB
Yardbarker

Hanser Alberto Wanted To Give Up 700th Home Run To Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols was recognized along with Yadier Molina before the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers played their series opener at Dodger Stadium, and he then went on to make MLB history by reaching 700 career home runs. The 22-year-veteran entered the game on Friday with 698 home runs...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs

Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mike Trout's big day allows Angels to take series over Twins

Mike Trout went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three runs scored to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the rubber game of a three-game series Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. It was the 37th home run of the season for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Cal Raleigh's RBI double in 9th carries Mariners past Royals

Cal Raleigh's one-out double in the ninth lifted the visiting Seattle Mariners to a 6-5 win over the Royals Saturday night in Kansas City. Raleigh also had a two-run, pinch-hit home run in the sixth. The Mariners (83-68) won for just the fourth time in 11 games, despite leaving 14...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: New Royals management interested in extension with Bobby Witt Jr.

After Dayton Moore was fired earlier this week, Royals GM J.J. Picollo was promoted to lead the Royals’ baseball operations department, and he met today with the media (including The Kansas City Star’s Lynn Worthy and 610 Sports Radio’s Josh Vernier). Much has yet to be determined heading into what could be a busy offseason for the club, and Picollo said he has yet to make a decision on manager Mike Matheny or any members of the coaching staff.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa will not return to manage White Sox this season

The Chicago White Sox announced on Saturday afternoon that manager Tony La Russa will not be returning to the dugout this season and will not manage the team for the remainder of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as interim manager in La Russa's absence. The...
CHICAGO, IL

