Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
Duxbury Celebrates Halloween With 5 Festive Events!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Nia Long Releases Statement About Ime Udoka’s Affair
After receiving an outpour of support, Nia Long released a statement about her fiancé Ime Udoka's affair with a co-worker.
Malika Andrews Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith upset a lot of people with the way he came to the defense of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following his one-year suspension. Malika Andrews was among the upset, and she made sure Stephen A. understood why. During today's edition of First Take, Andrews called...
Ugly Detail Has Emerged From The Ime Udoka Scandal
It's been an ugly past 48 hours for Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, but new details being reported by TMZ Sports and Entertainment Tonight are making matters worse. According to the Hollywood outlets, not only did Udoka have a relationship outside of his marriage with a Celtics staffer, but the woman in question also handled travel arrangements for his wife.
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Re-Signing 4x NBA Champion
On his podcast, "The Point Forward," Andre Iguodala has announced that he will re-sign with the Golden State Warriors.
Matt Barnes says Ime Udoka situation is 100 times uglier than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA・
Matt Barnes Has Troubling Comment About Ime Udoka
There appears to be some unearthed details regarding the Ime Udoka situation in Boston. ESPN NBA analyst Matt Barnes initially defended the Celtics head coach after the organization hit him with a one-year suspension for taking part in an affair with a female staff member. But after getting some more...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nia Long Moved To Boston For Fiancé Ime Udoka Two Weeks Before His Affair Broke, ‘Kept In Dark’ By Celtics
Nia Long was blindsided by the news that her fiancé/Boston Celtics coach Ima Udoka had an affair with an “improper intimate” relationship with a member of his team staff, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to Nia said the actress was kept in the dark — even by the Celtics who found out about the allegations months ago. An insider said that Nia had no idea and proof of that was she moved to Boston two weeks ago. The couple was set to start house hunting. Based on the timeline of the scandal, Udoka was not only aware of his affair...
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Going To Get Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jae Crowder will not attend training camp with the Phoenix Suns as they look to trade him.
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Nia Long Speaks Out amid Fiancé Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair, Suspension from Celtics
In a statement to PEOPLE, Nia Long addressed the "outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time" following rumors of Ime Udoka's alleged affair Nia Long is prioritizing her family. The Fatal Affair actress issued a statement exclusively to PEOPLE after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics following an alleged affair with a female staff member. "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nia Long Releases Statement After Celtics Coach Udoka’s Suspension
The longtime partner of Udoka released a statement amid the Celtics coach’s suspension for violating franchise rules.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving’s message about the Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics experienced something of a messy divorce. Understandably, there are still a lot of hurt feelings stemming from that. The ugly dynamic between the two sides was on full display when Celtics fans called for Irving’s arrest and he was the victim of an ugly bottle-throwing incident.
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics Saga
For rabid NBA fans, the off-season is even more fun than the season. While they don’t get their live NBA games, they get something that many fans like even more - seemingly endless cycles of minor and major drama.
Complex
Stephen A. Smith and Malika Andrews Have Tense Back and Forth Over Ime Udoka Scandal
Stephen A. Smith hasn’t shied away from expressing his frustration about the suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who will miss the entire 2022-23 season after it was discovered that he had a consensual, improper relationship with a team staffer. After calling out the Celtics on Thursday’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."
The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
Shaq denies Ben Simmons’ claims about him ignoring mental health struggles
Shaquille O’Neal replied to Ben Simmons’ criticism of him abandoning the LSU brotherhood and being unsupportive of his mental health struggles. The NBA season is almost here, and Shaquille O’Neal and Ben Simmons are doing a great job table-setting some early fall drama for us. Simmons, after...
NBA・
NBC Sports
Klay drops hilarious quip on Draymond's leadership style
It takes thick skin to play with Draymond Green: just ask Klay Thompson. Speaking with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday, Thompson described just how it feels to play with a vocal player like Green with the 2022 NBA season kicking off in a few weeks. "Draymond is our...
NBC Sports
Here's where Jayson Tatum ranks on ESPN's list of the NBA's best players
The debate over whether Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is a superstar ended last season. Tatum averaged career highs with 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists per game during the 2021-22 campaign. He was named an All-Star Game starter for the first time, while also earning his first ever All-NBA first team selection.
Comments / 0