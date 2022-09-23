ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covert Township, MI

WWMT

What you should know before you buy an electric vehicle

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider is pushing to power 1 million in electric vehicles in Michigan by 2030. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is now helping toward that goal, unveiling new statewide mobility plan to station 100,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2030. Electric Vehicles: Energy companies...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Right to Life volunteer shot, Michigan State Police investigate

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — A volunteer for an anti-abortion group was shot following an argument while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, police said. The 83-year-old woman, a Right to Life volunteer, was shot in the back and shoulder while passing out...
LAKE ODESSA, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Fall Home and Community Expo returns this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 2022 Fall Home and Community Expo is expected to take place in Kalamazoo this weekend Sept. 23-35. Starting Sept. 23, the Fall Home and Community Expo will welcome businesses representing the residential building trades, including new homes, remodel and repair, real estate, home décor, lawn and garden, and outdoor living such as boats, campers, recreation vehicles, according to event organizers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Gobles man dies after three-vehicle crash in Paw Paw

PAW PAW, Mich. — A Gobles man died after a three-vehicle Wednesday crash on M-51 in Eagle Lake. Kevin Tackett, 50, died in the hospital from his injuries, Dwayne Robinson from Michigan State Police said Friday. Tackett was driving a box truck when a 26-year-old Arkansas man crossed centerline...
GOBLES, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo police investigate Saturday morning stabbing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 42-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The incident happened near West Michigan Avenue and Lancaster Drive in Kalamazoo. WMU: Driver faces felony charges in crash that killed 21-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Dowagiac woman crashes into ditch, suffers injuries

VIOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 32-year-old Dowagiac woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her vehicle into a ditch in Cass County Friday, according to Sheriff Richard J. Behnke. In court: Kalamazoo man sentenced for stolen identity, illegal purchase of 28 handguns. Brooklynn Okonski was driving south on...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WWMT

Police search for man suspected of armed robbery at a Kalamazoo business

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a business in Kalamazoo on Saturday. The robbery happened around 4:40 p.m. at a business on South Westnedge Avenue near Howard Street, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The suspect approached the checkout lane, flashed a handgun, and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo restaurant hosts Hispanic heritage month celebration

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Latino music, Latino dance, and Latino food, was all featured in one place Saturday during a celebration of Hispanic heritage month. The celebration was hosted by La Familia Cafe at Bates Alley in downtown Kalamazoo. "We have a lot of Hispanics in Kalamazoo and we celebrate...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

WMU announces new contracts for four head coaches

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan University athletic department announced new contracts for several head coaches, according to Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae. The new contracts involve WMU hockey head coach Pat Ferschweiler, men's tennis head coach Dave Morin, women's gymnastics head coach Penny Jernigan, and women's basketball head coach Shane Clipfell.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Two arrested after stealing and cashing lottery tickets, deputies say

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested after cashing in $2,000 worth of stolen lottery tickets, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Grand Haven Public Safety officer said lottery tickets were visible all over the suspect's car when it was pulled over Tuesday, according to investigators.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

After long wait, Spartans ready to kick off on new field

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — It'd be easy to call a group of Spartans "battle tested", or -in this case -road warriors. "This team is as talented as I've ever had," said Lakeview head coach Jerry Diorio. "We've had three road games in a row. It would have been four."
BATTLE CREEK, MI

