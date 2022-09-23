Read full article on original website
WWMT
What you should know before you buy an electric vehicle
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider is pushing to power 1 million in electric vehicles in Michigan by 2030. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is now helping toward that goal, unveiling new statewide mobility plan to station 100,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2030. Electric Vehicles: Energy companies...
WWMT
Dozens gather at Bronson Park in support of abortion protections proposal in November
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dozens rallied at Bronson Park Sunday to support Proposal 3, a voter-driven initiative to bring back abortion protections in Michigan. “To restore our rights with Roe, to bring back the rights that we had” said Michelle Zukowski-Serlin, a volunteer who helped coordinate the abortion rights rally.
WWMT
New Florida residents brace for approaching Tropical Storm Ian: 'My very first experience'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Numbers show nearly 336,000 people switched their driver’s license to Florida after moving to the state this year. Emergency officials are warning all new Florida residents to take the approaching Tropical Storm Ian–a potential hurricane–seriously. “This will be my very...
WWMT
Right to Life volunteer shot, Michigan State Police investigate
LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — A volunteer for an anti-abortion group was shot following an argument while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, police said. The 83-year-old woman, a Right to Life volunteer, was shot in the back and shoulder while passing out...
WWMT
Campaigns launch TV ads, door-knockers to win over voters on abortion ballot proposal
LANSING, Mich. — As election day approaches in Michigan, it's not only candidates who will be trying to win over voters to their side. This November midterm, the state's voters will have multiple policy issues they can vote on directly, including abortion. Other issues: Michigan Legislature votes to put...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Fall Home and Community Expo returns this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 2022 Fall Home and Community Expo is expected to take place in Kalamazoo this weekend Sept. 23-35. Starting Sept. 23, the Fall Home and Community Expo will welcome businesses representing the residential building trades, including new homes, remodel and repair, real estate, home décor, lawn and garden, and outdoor living such as boats, campers, recreation vehicles, according to event organizers.
WWMT
Gobles man dies after three-vehicle crash in Paw Paw
PAW PAW, Mich. — A Gobles man died after a three-vehicle Wednesday crash on M-51 in Eagle Lake. Kevin Tackett, 50, died in the hospital from his injuries, Dwayne Robinson from Michigan State Police said Friday. Tackett was driving a box truck when a 26-year-old Arkansas man crossed centerline...
WWMT
Kalamazoo police investigate Saturday morning stabbing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 42-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The incident happened near West Michigan Avenue and Lancaster Drive in Kalamazoo. WMU: Driver faces felony charges in crash that killed 21-year-old...
WWMT
Dowagiac woman crashes into ditch, suffers injuries
VIOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 32-year-old Dowagiac woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her vehicle into a ditch in Cass County Friday, according to Sheriff Richard J. Behnke. In court: Kalamazoo man sentenced for stolen identity, illegal purchase of 28 handguns. Brooklynn Okonski was driving south on...
WWMT
Police search for man suspected of armed robbery at a Kalamazoo business
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a business in Kalamazoo on Saturday. The robbery happened around 4:40 p.m. at a business on South Westnedge Avenue near Howard Street, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The suspect approached the checkout lane, flashed a handgun, and...
WWMT
Kalamazoo restaurant hosts Hispanic heritage month celebration
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Latino music, Latino dance, and Latino food, was all featured in one place Saturday during a celebration of Hispanic heritage month. The celebration was hosted by La Familia Cafe at Bates Alley in downtown Kalamazoo. "We have a lot of Hispanics in Kalamazoo and we celebrate...
WWMT
WMU announces new contracts for four head coaches
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan University athletic department announced new contracts for several head coaches, according to Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae. The new contracts involve WMU hockey head coach Pat Ferschweiler, men's tennis head coach Dave Morin, women's gymnastics head coach Penny Jernigan, and women's basketball head coach Shane Clipfell.
WWMT
Two arrested after stealing and cashing lottery tickets, deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested after cashing in $2,000 worth of stolen lottery tickets, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Grand Haven Public Safety officer said lottery tickets were visible all over the suspect's car when it was pulled over Tuesday, according to investigators.
WWMT
Three arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three people have been arrested and are in custody for a drive-by shooting that killed a two-year Battle Creek boy, police said. Two-year-old Kai Turner was asleep in his mother's bed when he was shot once early Tuesday morning, police said. The three suspects, who...
WWMT
Jury selection to begin in re-trial of Tikario Taylor-McMillon double murder trial
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Jury selection begins Monday morning for the re-trial of Tikario Taylor-Mcmillon. The 18-year-old is accused of breaking into a Kalamazoo Township couple's apartment in December 2020, and killing them. His re-trial comes after his six day trial led to three days of deliberations and ended...
WWMT
After long wait, Spartans ready to kick off on new field
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — It'd be easy to call a group of Spartans "battle tested", or -in this case -road warriors. "This team is as talented as I've ever had," said Lakeview head coach Jerry Diorio. "We've had three road games in a row. It would have been four."
