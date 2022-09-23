Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Brush fire causes closure of EB US 2 just east of Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — A brush fire just east of Monroe caused the closure of eastbound US 2 on Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation blocked traffic at Main Street around 6:22 a.m. and reopened just over an hour later.
maritime-executive.com
Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma
On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire activity picks up
King and Snohomish County officials have announced updated evacuation levels for areas near the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish on Sunday, as fire activity has picked up through the weekend. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, areas east of Skykomish from Beckler River Road to Forest Service Road 66, and north...
nypressnews.com
I-90 traffic woes continue; many furious over construction planning
Mercer Island, WA. – Traffic has been a nightmare for many in western Washington over the past 48 hours, especially those who attempted to go westbound on Interstate 90. Steve Sogge says his commute from I-405 to the I-90 ramp to Mercer Island took hours upon hours. “And boom...
KOMO News
Car crashes into building in Seattle's Phinney neighborhood; 3 taken to hospital
SEATTLE — Three people are in the hospital after the car they were in crashed into a building early Monday. The crash occurred in the 5000 block of Phinney Avenue North, near Woodland Park Zoo, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Fire crews said all three people are stable...
WB I-90 at Mercer Island reopens after weekend closure for repairs
SEATTLE — Westbound Interstate 90 at Mercer Island is reopening Sunday after being closed on Friday for expansion joint repairs, Washington State Department of Transportation announced Sunday afternoon. The closure allowed WSDOT crews to repair an expansion joint that connects the Homer Hadley Bridge to the west side of...
KOMO News
Shooting in Graham results in one dead
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — On Sunday at 6 p.m., Pierce County deputies responded to several neighbors' calls of shots fired at the 25600 block of 61st Ave Ct E in Graham. The shooting resulted in a homicide, and when deputies arrived, they spoke to a woman who said someone was trying to enter her home.
Floatplane wreckage recovery off Whidbey Island begins Monday
SEATTLE — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts to recover the wreckage of the floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. The U.S. Navy will use a work class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Deep Drone 8,000, a barge and a...
nypressnews.com
Traffic chaos forces closure of I-90 westbound from Mercer Island through Sunday
As Eastsiders driving to the Huskies game learned Saturday night and will see if they head to Lumen Field for the Seahawks on Sunday, Interstate 90 is not in the game plan. It’s closed. Period. One narrow, circuitous route west was left open Friday: the West Mercer Island on-ramp...
Emphasis patrols targeting ‘high-risk behaviors’ on SR-7 corridor set to begin Monday
Law enforcement from across the South Sound will be conducting emphasis patrols on State Route 7 beginning Monday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Along with PCSD, the Washington State Patrol and the Lakewood and Puyallup police departments will be participating in the patrols on the Pacific Avenue/Mountain Highway Corridor.
kpq.com
Passenger was Airlifted to Harborview Medical Center After Crash on I-90
A female passenger was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a crash on I-90 left her with life threatening injuries Saturday morning. At 1:22 a.m., a white 2008 Pontiac G6 and a gray 1999 Dodge Caravan were both going eastbound on I-90. Around MP 113 near Ellensburg, the...
q13fox.com
Everett police start abandoned shopping cart recovery program
EVERETT, Wash. - Abandoned shopping carts may be a nuisance for a community, but the city of Everett has rolled out a program to help tackle the issue. This week the Everett Police Department announced its Shopping Cart Recovery Program as a solution for retrieving and returning abandoned shopping carts to the owners.
KOMO News
Officers arrest suspect in Everett park assault
EVERETT, Wash. — A little after 9 am this morning officers responded to a 911 report that someone had been stabbed at Clark Park. When Officers arrived they discovered a woman who had been assaulted. She was then taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
KOMO News
WSP looking for man accused of throwing rocks at drivers in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is looking for a man accused of throwing rocks and bottles at passing vehicles on SR-900 in Renton. Renton residents told KOMO on Friday this activity has happened on SR-900 near 164th Avenue Southeast. WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said they are working to get an arrest warrant and to find this individual.
myeverettnews.com
Driver Flees Crash On Evergreen Way
Everett Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that reportedly ran a red light at 57th and Evergreen Way, clipped a vehicle and then slammed into a power pole, turning over on its side. It happened about 9:20 AM Saturday morning. Bystanders from nearby businesses helped remove the...
Body recovered from Lake Washington off the I-90 bridge
Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Lake Washington overnight Thursday. Rescue divers have recovered the body — found in the early morning just off the eastbound Interstate 90 bridge. Seattle Fire responded to the scene and say that the person was dead by the time divers...
q13fox.com
Crews knock down 'fast-moving' brush fire in south King County
DES MOINES, Wash. - Crews battled a fast-moving brush fire Thursday afternoon in Des Moines. According to South King Fire, firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:00 p.m. to a fire burning in the 20800 block of 17th Ave S. Shortly after 4:00 p.m., authorities said the fire had...
KOMO News
Washington state sees rise in crashes ending in vehicular homicide, assault charges
KING COUNTY, Wash. — New surveillance video obtained by KOMO News shows a deadly crash in Burien last month. It's drawing attention to what Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers said is an "alarmingly" growing trend of crashes ending in vehicular homicide or vehicular assault charges. Officials said a repeat...
The Suburban Times
Video: Chambers Creek Canyon Trail a log gem
What better time than now to take a walk on the Chambers Creek Canyon Trail?. This beautiful trail system connects the communities of University Place and Lakewood, and is highlighted by the recently constructed Chambers Creek Canyon Bridge.
