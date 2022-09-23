ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkins County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Amtrak train crashes into U-Haul truck, killing McCook woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCook woman is dead after she was hit by a train while driving a U-Haul early Tuesday morning. According to the McCook Police Department, authorities were alerted to an injury accident on a railroad access road near East 11th Street just after 4 a.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy