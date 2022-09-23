Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
Pet Doc: Hilltop Pet Clinic outgrows current location
KEARNEY, Neb. — Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic details exciting changes coming to the veterinary landscape in Kearney and Central Nebraska early next year to Kearney Chamber of Commerce's LEAD program, including moving to their new location at 2907 W 37th Street in March 2023. If...
KSNB Local4
Multiple agencies in search of runaway suspect in Chapman
CHAPMAN, Neb. (KSNB) - Law enforcement is attempting to locate a half-handcuffed suspect on 3rd Rd. between J St. and K St. in Chapman. Multiple agencies are on scene attempting to track down the suspect who fled on foot and assaulted an officer. As of 11:15 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement...
KSNB Local4
3 adults, 3 juveniles severely injured in Buffalo County crash Saturday
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Three adults and three juveniles are hospitalized with severe injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a motor vehicle crash at 4:28 p.m. near Grand Island Rd. and Shelton Rd. After arriving on scene, law enforcement saw a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided and multiple people were injured.
News Channel Nebraska
Several injured in two-car crash in Buffalo County
SHELTON, Neb. -- Six people were injured and sent to the hospital in a car crash near Shelton. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to the area of Grand Island Road and Shelton Road for a reported motor vehicle crash on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. Officers said...
foxnebraska.com
Three adults and three juveniles hospitalized following crash
BUFFALO CO.-Neb. — Three adults and three juveniles have been hospitalized with severe injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Buffalo County. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's office, deputies responded to the crash near Grand Island Road and Shelton Road around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. Two adults and three juveniles...
foxnebraska.com
Manhunt underway in Merrick County
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — Authorities in Merrick County are searching for a man who they say tried to break into a vehicle and a home. At around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said they were looking for a man on who fled on foot in the area of 3rd Road between J and K Roads near Chapman.
foxnebraska.com
Eddy underpass construction almost done
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Construction of Grand Island's Eddy Street underpass is almost complete. Officials said the project should be finished in a week or two. However, electrical components are on back order due to product shortages, so lighting on certain parts of the underpass will not be done until the spring.
Kearney Hub
Several people involved in two-vehicle crash in northeast Buffalo County
According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided Saturday afternoon north of Shelton. Two adults and three juvenile occupants of the Toyota were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center by EMS. The occupant of the Dodge was transported to Good Sam by AirCare.
foxnebraska.com
NDVA hosts first state-backed women veterans event
KEARNEY, Neb. — The first state-backed women veterans event is taking place September 24th and 25th in Kearney. Women veterans from as far as Grant to the west and Omaha to the east are gathering to network and learn more about the resources available to them. Organizers said there are over 1,000 female veterans across Nebraska and are an underserved population. With the convention, the Nebraska Department of Veteran Affairs (NDVA) hoped to reach as many as possible.
KSNB Local4
Injury accident leads to road closure in south Hastings Saturday afternoon
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An injury accident led to road closures in south Hastings Saturday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the scene of an accident around 2:40 pm. at Idlewild Rd. and Wabash Ave. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, at least two agencies— including the sheriff’s office...
KSNB Local4
Midwest Barbecue Association holds Championship Cookoff
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you love barbecue, Kearney was the place to be. Midwest Barbecue Association hosted their championship cookoff from 5-8 p.m. at the Eagles Club . Grill teams were stationed on 24th Street between First and Central Avenue. The event featured four types of meat: smoked ribs,...
foxnebraska.com
Kearney Area Children's Museum hosts "no-school" camps for kids
KEARNEY, Neb. — When school is out, the kids will play. The Kearney Area Children's Museum (KACM) holds what they call "no-school" camps when Kearney Public Schools are off. They said not only was this a way to meet the need for childcare in the community, but it also kept kids' minds sharp before they go back to school.
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island man sentenced for meth charge
GRAND ISLAND — A Grand Island man will spend 10 years in federal prison on a drug charge. Federal officials said Nicholas Holder, 43, was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On January 6, 2021, a Butler County Deputy Sheriff responded to a car in a ditch,...
foxnebraska.com
Man hit by car dies, driver arrested in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Neb. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car over the weekend in Lexington. According to police, just before 5 a.m. Saturday, medical personnel were dispatched to South Adams and Oak Streets in Lexington to a pedestrian who was hit by a car. Once...
foxnebraska.com
Harvest of Harmony Preview: Elm Creek Buffaloes
ELM CREEK, Neb. — The Harvest of Harmony Parade is only days away, and like many bands across the state, the Elm Creek marching band has been rehearsing since the beginning of the school year to give it their all this upcoming Saturday. A total of 32 students from...
Kearney Hub
Psychological evaluation ordered for Elwood man accused of injuring deputy
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County District Court has order a psychological evaluation of an Elwood man accused of discharging a gun and injuring a deputy with a knife while being arrested. Jeremy Bendler, 36, has been charged with felony assault of an officer, use of a deadly weapon to...
Kearney Hub
Historic 1929 Orleans hotel for sale: Boasts 22 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms
ORLEANS — David and Marilyn Snodgrass hope to sell the Orleans Hotel Bed and Breakfast to the right people. The couple purchased the hotel in south-central Nebraska in 2014. They remodeled the establishment to add 21st-century comforts, such as central air conditioning and a new roof, while preserving its historic charm. A map hangs on the wall in the hotel’s lobby, pinpointing the homes of all their visitors; they’ve had guests from over 40 states.
NebraskaTV
State Fair board calls special meeting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board held a special meeting Saturday afternoon. However, the board spent the majority of the meeting in executive session behind closed doors, despite an objection from some in attendance. "I would like to formally object to this. Nothing was discussed openly...
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Community College students get hands on experiences at the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – A popular attraction at summer fairs across the country feature newborn or hatched animals that allow patrons to see them up close. For a group of students at Northeast Community College they had an experience working with animals in such a setting they’ll never forget.
