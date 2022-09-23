ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Reeves
3d ago

Same place I found my stolen vehicle. This lady is the one I talked to. She knew it was stolen. It's not a good place.

Luke Williams
3d ago

yeah, it is incredibly hard for truly homeless 😢 people... At the same time I find it very hard to believe a lot of people 😕 who cry homeless... Wondering 🤔 why? of course when you see 3-4 nice trucks 🚚 🛻, 4-5 nice cars 🚗 🙄... yeah, you know where I am going with that... Right ✅️ ↔️ 👉...?? it takes gas ⛽️ up keeping of those... Yeah that part. The other is that you see people rolling up on bikes, and cars... Like it's a dope house 🏠 and leaving, because they don't visit or stay very long... What's the answer??

B I L L
2d ago

What I don't get, is the total self disrespect these people in these "camps" have for themselves. You don't have to wallow around in your own trash unless you don't care about anything.

