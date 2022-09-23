Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has slammed the hand gestures made by supporters of Donald Trump at his Ohio rally, comparing them to the Nazis. Ms Clinton, who was speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Friday, said her reaction to the index finger salute seen at the rally was similar to how she used to feel about Nazis, adding: “What’s going on?” The former US secretary of state talked about her years as a student when she would spend time thinking about how people could be drawn to Hitler. “I remember as a young student,...

OHIO STATE ・ 38 MINUTES AGO