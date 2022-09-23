‘One vet harmed is one vet too many’: Amid scrutiny in Congress, Oracle announces it will rebuild VA medical record system being tested in Spokane

The message from WPC’s Eastern Washington Annual Dinner. The ballroom at the Davenport Grand bustled with guests weaving their way around white linen-covered tables, gathering up in small groups while catching up with old friends and occasionally making new ones. As the clock closed in on 7PM, WPC’s countdown video began, playing clips from great speakers past until coming to a close with WPC Chair Mark Pinkowski taking the stage, welcoming guests, and pitching the emcee duties to WPC’s outgoing long-time Eastern Washington Director, Chris Cargill (who received a warm tribute and standing ovation at the end of his final program).

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO