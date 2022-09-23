ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

‘One vet harmed is one vet too many’: Amid scrutiny in Congress, Oracle announces it will rebuild VA medical record system being tested in Spokane

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘The letter is disappointing’: Health agency reacts to sheriff’s vow to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The sheriff vowed to clear Camp Hope. Now, public health agencies are worried the plan will only create more trauma for the community. Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich sent a letter to Washington’s Secretary of Transportation on Thursday. In it, he said he would start clearing the camp in mid-October because of the department’s inaction. It’s a move some...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Spokane, WA
State
Ohio State
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Government
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
Spokane, WA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Matt Rosendale
Person
Denis Mcdonough
Person
Shereef Elnahal
washingtonpolicy.org

“We will succeed because we have to”

The message from WPC’s Eastern Washington Annual Dinner. The ballroom at the Davenport Grand bustled with guests weaving their way around white linen-covered tables, gathering up in small groups while catching up with old friends and occasionally making new ones. As the clock closed in on 7PM, WPC’s countdown video began, playing clips from great speakers past until coming to a close with WPC Chair Mark Pinkowski taking the stage, welcoming guests, and pitching the emcee duties to WPC’s outgoing long-time Eastern Washington Director, Chris Cargill (who received a warm tribute and standing ovation at the end of his final program).
WASHINGTON STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

OUR GEM: Exploring the Cd'A basin - Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes

The Coeur d’Alene Basin, land of the Schitsu’umsh people or the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, has always been considered a beautiful place and a not-so-hidden gem. One of the attractions of our area is the beautiful Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes. This asphalted trail covers 73 miles and is a longtime favorite of bikers everywhere.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility construction starts Monday

SPOKANE, Wash — Another construction project will be happening in Spokane. Construction at Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility starts on Monday. As a result of the construction, Downriver Disc Golf Course and access to the TJ Meenach area will be temporarily closed. Construction includes creating ten ponds that will treat and infiltrate water from north Spokane. The ponds will be...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Hospital#Computer System#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Va Medical#Senate Appropriations#Cerner Corp#House#The Department Of D
107.3 KFFM

OH NO! The 3 Poorest Cities in the PNW Explained

Poor Chewelah can’t seem to catch a break. They’ve been dealing with wildfires, their police chief under investigation, and being named the “absolute poorest city” in the state of Washington. GREAT THINGS ABOUT CHEWELAH, WASHINGTON:. It is pronounced as “Chuh-WEE-luh”. It is the ancestral...
CHEWELAH, WA
KREM2

Post Falls City Council approves $990k land purchase

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to buy a $990,000, 14.5-acre undeveloped parcel on the west side of town to be used for a future park and public works facility, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The property...
POST FALLS, ID
KING 5

Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian

SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Oracle
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Coeur d'Alene Press

Taxing times in Huetter

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County Commissioner Leslie Duncan recently suggested Huetter no longer be an incorporated city after it missed filing its budget hearing notification and was denied an extension. “Hopefully, you guys will work really hard and do good for your residents, or think about being absorbed...
HUETTER, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

South Hill preschool facility expands to enroll more children from low-income families

SPOKANE, Wash. — A preschool program on Spokane’s South Hill is now able to enroll even more young students. The Community-Minded ECEAP program is free and for children who come from income eligible families. The non-profit Community-Minded Enterprises runs the preschool and its funded by the Community Colleges of Spokane and the Washington State Department of Child Youth Family Services....
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy