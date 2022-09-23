ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gustine, CA

Portuguese president to visit Gustine on Sunday

By Nathalie Vera
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PDlpY_0i6mEYGu00

GUSTINE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) –A small community in Merced County with Portuguese ties is gearing up for a big event, the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, is visiting Gustine on Sunday.

“Milestone moment for our city, it’s fantastic,” said Gustine Mayor Patrick Nagy. “We have a very rich Portuguese tradition in Gustine, and the Gustine Pentecost Society organized this.”

The town is home to about 6,000 people and it was founded as a Portuguese dairy community. Today, those traditions are still celebrated. Just a couple of weeks ago, Gustine held one of its annual ‘festas’.

We have two of the best Portuguese festas in the United States right here,” said Nagy.

On Sunday, President de Sousa will be getting a key to the city.

“And that’s not something we do lightly. Since I’ve been on the council since 2009, I think we’ve only done it one other time,” the mayor said.

The foreign leader will be arriving at the Gustine Pentecost Society around 4:00 p.m.

“There’ll be a 15-car motorcade led by the California Highway Patrol. Secret Service will be with him also,” said Nagy.

Gustine PD is working with the Secret Service.

“They do a lot of homework to ensure the safety of a president from another country,” said Chief Ruben Chavez. “We’ll have extra officers on patrol, extra officers assigned to the event.”

Valley congressman Jim Costa is of Portuguese descent and he’ll be at the meet and greet on Sunday.

“My grandparents on both sides of my family came from the Azor islands. They were non-English speaking,” said Costa. “They came here with nothing but the clothes on their back but a desire for success and opportunities.”

The congressman said he’s looking forward to the special visit.

“We’re very proud of our Portuguese ancestry.”

President de Sousa was first elected as the 20th president of Portugal in 2016. He was reelected in 2021 with more than 60 percent of the popular vote.

The GPS Hall will be open to the public on Sunday, but the meet and greet with the Portuguese leader is by invitation only.

De Sousa will also be in the Bay Area next week after his stop in Gustine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Thousands of Hells Angels members heading to Stockton for founders funeral

STOCKTON — The founder of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club chapter in Oakland died this past summer, and tomorrow the group will put him to rest.A Ralph "Sonny" Barger funeral will be held at the Stockton 99 Speedway, where thousands of club members are expected to attend."There's only one Sonny Barger, there's only one George Washington," said 99 Speedway CEO Tony Noceti.Barger died this past summer from cancer; now, his funeral is set for Saturday in San Joaquin County.Noceti was contacted by the Hells Angels asking for a place to remember their founder and agreed to host the event; now,...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Hundreds attending Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Hundreds of bikers and motorcycle riders are at the Stockton 99 Speedway on Saturday to pay respects to Hells Angels founding member Ralph “Sonny” Barger. The Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang is holding the funeral until 8 p.m. Barger, born in Modesto, died of...
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
City
Gustine, CA
Local
California Government
Merced County, CA
Government
KCRA.com

Hells Angels pay tribute to leader of outlaw motorcycle gang Sonny Barger

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — There was a constant roar of engines as members of an outlaw motorcycle gang made their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway. Thousands turned out on two wheels Saturday for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83, as law enforcement kept a close eye on the event due to concerns about violence.
STOCKTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$14K for recorders awarded to Merced schools

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Community Foundation of Merced County awarded $14,347 to the Merced City School District to give second-grade students across the district a recorder instrument. We strongly value music and the arts. We’re anxiously looking forward to hearing the joyful new music our scholars will make with their new recorders. Diana M. […]
MERCED, CA
FOX40

Law enforcement on standby during Hells Angels funeral

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL), The sheriff of San Joaquin County says law enforcement prepared for the Hells Angels funeral service for weeks. Hells Angels Oakland chapter founder Sonny Barger died in June due to cancer; he was being remembered Saturday. Sheriff Patrick Withrow says they had contingency plans in place if things were to […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

'History happening as we bury a legend': Motorcycle mourners pay tribute to Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger

It's been a constant roar of motorcycles revving their motors as mourners make their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway in Northern California. Thousands turned out on two wheels for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83. The Modesto native died in June after a brief battle with cancer. Barger is credited with creating the first Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Costa
YourCentralValley.com

Merced one of the best cities for Hispanic professionals

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – In observation of Hispanic Heritage Month, a new report has determined the best cities for Hispanic and Latinx professionals across the country. According to a report by Apartment List, Merced is one of the top ten places in the United States, coming in at number seven. The report analyzed data in […]
MERCED, CA
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

San Joaquin County Sheriff concerned about Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office are sounding the alarm as thousands of affiliates of an infamous motorcycle club are coming to Stockton.  “There is a long history of these types of gatherings resulting in shootings, stabbings and homicides,” said San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow. The gathering is […]
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portuguese#The Secret Service
CBS Sacramento

Funeral for Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger set to happen Saturday in Stockton

STOCKTON – Thousands of mourners are expected to be in attendance for the funeral of Sonny Barger, one of the figureheads of the Hells Angels motorcycle club, this weekend in Stockton. Barger died back in June after a short battle with cancer. He was 83. He was a founding member of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels. Barger was also present at the club's most infamous moment – the 1969 free concert at the Altamont Speedway during which bikers hired as security staff fatally stabbed a concertgoer who pulled a gun on one of their members.Born in Modesto, Barger...
STOCKTON, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Newly expanded to Monterey, this family-run group of restaurants has a rich history.

In Mexico, the state of Michoacán is often referred to as the “soul of Mexico.” Perched alongside the Pacific Ocean and stretching inland, the region is home to beautiful coastlines, fertile agricultural land and rugged, mountainous terrain. The culture is driven by hard-working families with rich histories, honored traditions and tantalizing cuisines. It is here, in the small town of Santa Fe, that the story of Salinas’ El Charrito Mexican Restaurant begins.
SALINAS, CA
KCRA.com

Family identifies woman found dead outside of Modesto church

MODESTO, Calif. — Family members have identified to KCRA 3 the woman found dead in Modesto on Saturday as Northern California mother Erika Lopez. Lopez was found at the 1200 block of Maze Boulevard near Carpenter Road on Saturday, the Modesto Police Department said. Officers had been helping the...
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Man attacked outside San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –  A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street.  KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Portugal
westsideconnect.com

Discolored water prompts questions in Gustine

That’s the sentiment several Gustine residents were expressing recently when they turned on their faucets and found a yellow-brownish water flowing out. Many turned to social media pages, like the Gustine Community Uncensored on Facebook in search of an answer, or in some cases to express their disgust. “Yum....
GUSTINE, CA
ABC10

Police in Patterson investigate deadly self-defense shooting

PATTERSON, Calif. — A 22-year-old intoxicated intruder was allegedly shot and killed by a homeowner in Modesto Saturday night in a case that officials with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office are calling self-defense. Around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Sheriff's Office's Patterson Police Services were called to the...
PATTERSON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy