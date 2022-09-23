PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - They say good things come in small packages. But here in Pittsburgh, even small packages pack a punch."I am a seven-time state champion, a three-time national champion, and last year I won my world title," Gabby Viola said as she laid out her impressive resume."The Viola karate legacy starts back in the 1960s with my father," Bill Viola, Sr. said. "He was a pioneer of the martial arts. He opened his first dojo in 1969 here in western Pennsylvania. And throughout the seventies, eighties, and nineties, the dojo became a dominant force," Viola added.The Viola name became...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO