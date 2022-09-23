ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Latrobe, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Greensburg, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Greensburg, PA
Sports
City
Greensburg, PA
City
Muhlenberg Township, PA
City
Connellsville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
CBS Pittsburgh

Jury reportedly rules against former West Mifflin football player

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - A jury has ruled against a former West Mifflin football player seeking nearly $5 million for pain and suffering and lost wages. According to a report from The Trib, Shane Skillpa, now 28 years old, filed the suit against the school district and the PIAA after suffering a serious concussion during practice in 2009. Skillpa's lawyers said he continues to suffer concussion symptoms and CTE and now has a reduced life expectancy.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Week 4 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:35 PM)- Update (10:31 AM)- Update (10:28 AM)- Update (10:16 AM)- Update (8:52...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football History#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School
Tribune-Review

15th annual Yough Night high school band festival draws hundreds to Cougar Mountain

The 15th annual Yough Night band festival was held Saturday at Cougar Mountain in Herminie. Marching bands from McKeesport, Maplewood, Southmoreland, Deer Lakes, Elizabeth Forward, Fox Chapel Area, Penn Hills, Burrell, Moon, Norwin, Kiski Area, Belle Vernon, Connellsville, Jeannette, Greensburg Salem, Derry, Hempfield and Yough high schools were scheduled to participate.
HERMINIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's world champion martial artist packs a fierce punch

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - They say good things come in small packages. But here in Pittsburgh, even small packages pack a punch."I am a seven-time state champion, a three-time national champion, and last year I won my world title," Gabby Viola said as she laid out her impressive resume."The Viola karate legacy starts back in the 1960s with my father," Bill Viola, Sr. said. "He was a pioneer of the martial arts. He opened his first dojo in 1969 here in western Pennsylvania. And throughout the seventies, eighties, and nineties, the dojo became a dominant force," Viola added.The Viola name became...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland man grows record-breaking pumpkin

BELMONT, OHIO — The king has been crowned. Weighing in at 2,405 pounds, a pumpkin grown by Erik Gunstrom of Harrison City took top honors and broke several records at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival’s annual “King Pumpkin” contest in Ohio. The Belmont County Tourism Council crowned...
HARRISON CITY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy