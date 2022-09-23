Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Vote for Pennsylvania’s high school football player of the week for games played Sept. 22-24
The fifth week of the high school football season in Pennsylvania featured some more big-time individual performances. Check out the list below and then vote in the poll at the bottom to let us know who you think Pennsylvania’s top player was for games played Sept. 22-24, sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Central PA.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
Harrisburg defeats Cumberland Valley 30-14 in high school football Abington Heights 24, Wallenpaupack 12. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked high school football teams fare on Friday, Sept. 23?
Below is a quick glance at how Pennsylvania’s top-ranked football teams fared on Friday, Sept. 23. PennLive will continue to update results when those games become final. 1. St. Joseph’s Prep (12) – 2-1 – Sat. at Gonzaga College HS (DC), 2. 2. Garnet Valley (1)...
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (9/23/22)
Another exciting week of high school football is upon us here in Pennsylvania. The fourth week of the regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t...
Jury reportedly rules against former West Mifflin football player
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - A jury has ruled against a former West Mifflin football player seeking nearly $5 million for pain and suffering and lost wages. According to a report from The Trib, Shane Skillpa, now 28 years old, filed the suit against the school district and the PIAA after suffering a serious concussion during practice in 2009. Skillpa's lawyers said he continues to suffer concussion symptoms and CTE and now has a reduced life expectancy.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Week 4 Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:35 PM)- Update (10:31 AM)- Update (10:28 AM)- Update (10:16 AM)- Update (8:52...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 4A roundup: No. 1 Aliquippa rallies past West Allegheny in Parkway Conference
Tiqwai Hayes ran for two touchdowns as top-ranked Aliquippa slipped past West Allegheny, 19-16, in the Class 4A Parkway Conference on Friday night. Hayes scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Quips (4-0, 2-0). Brock Cornell scored on a pair of 26-yard...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: Week ending Sept. 25, 2022
Claim to fame: Bugosh had back-to-back hat tricks as the unbeaten Lady Vikings (7-0, 4-0) defeated rivals Yough, 5-0, and Mt. Pleasant, 6-1. The quick-footed forward added an assist in each game for the second-ranked team in WPIAL Class 2A. She has emerged as one of several scoring threats for...
Pitt Rises in Coaches, Holds in AP Poll Following Win Over Rhode Island
The Pitt Panthers are moving up after beating Rhode Island by three scores.
15th annual Yough Night high school band festival draws hundreds to Cougar Mountain
The 15th annual Yough Night band festival was held Saturday at Cougar Mountain in Herminie. Marching bands from McKeesport, Maplewood, Southmoreland, Deer Lakes, Elizabeth Forward, Fox Chapel Area, Penn Hills, Burrell, Moon, Norwin, Kiski Area, Belle Vernon, Connellsville, Jeannette, Greensburg Salem, Derry, Hempfield and Yough high schools were scheduled to participate.
Discount chain growth; Harrisburg shooting; candidate debates: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. High: 72; Low: 52. Mostly cloudy. Ollie’s bargain store chain has weathered the ups and downs of the past two years, including staffing shortages and supply chain issues. This year, Ollie’s is expected to open between 41 and 43 stores, getting close to 500.
Caesars promo code PENNLIVEFULL locks in $1,250 offer in PA
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. By using this Caesars promo code, new players in Pennsylvania looking to bet on any game today can obtain a $1,250 bet and clicking...
Atlanta high school football captain dies shortly after throwing touchdown at senior-night game
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta high school senior died Wednesday, moments after throwing a touchdown at his school’s senior-night football game, according to his family. Eitan Force was an honors student at Weber High School, where he was a captain on the football team. “Eitan suffered a medical...
Taiba wins $1M Pennsylvania Derby for Bob Baffert
BENSALEM, Pa. — Taiba won the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby by three lengths on Saturday for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. Ridden by Mike Smith, Taiba ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.67 and paid $4.80, $3 and $2.60. It was Baffert’s fourth win in the Grade 1 event...
Pittsburgh's world champion martial artist packs a fierce punch
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - They say good things come in small packages. But here in Pittsburgh, even small packages pack a punch."I am a seven-time state champion, a three-time national champion, and last year I won my world title," Gabby Viola said as she laid out her impressive resume."The Viola karate legacy starts back in the 1960s with my father," Bill Viola, Sr. said. "He was a pioneer of the martial arts. He opened his first dojo in 1969 here in western Pennsylvania. And throughout the seventies, eighties, and nineties, the dojo became a dominant force," Viola added.The Viola name became...
Central Pa. woman among 2 to die in fatal crash at N.J. pop-up car rally
The driver charged in a fatal crash during an unsanctioned car meet-up in Wildwood has a documented history of traffic violations and recently survived a serious crash, according to court records and a family member. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is charged with multiple counts of death by...
‘Everyone started running’: Witnesses recount the moment shots rang out at Kennywood Park
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — As shots rang out during the first night of Phantom Fall Fest at Kennywood Park, people inside the park scrambled to get out, jumping fences, with the scene described as chaotic. Those were terrifying moments for Stacy Tillman, who was at Kennywood Park for the...
Westmoreland man grows record-breaking pumpkin
BELMONT, OHIO — The king has been crowned. Weighing in at 2,405 pounds, a pumpkin grown by Erik Gunstrom of Harrison City took top honors and broke several records at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival’s annual “King Pumpkin” contest in Ohio. The Belmont County Tourism Council crowned...
3 wounded in shooting at amusement park near Pittsburgh
West Mifflin, Pa. — (AP) — Three people, including two teenagers, were wounded by gunfire late Saturday at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. Allegheny County police said a 39-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys sustained leg wounds in the gunfire...
Pennsylvania pumpkin crowned ‘King’ of 2022 | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
