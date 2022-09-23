Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Ravens defender shares his take on hit that caused Mac Jones' injury
The New England Patriots are monitoring Mac Jones' health for the second time in three weeks. Jones suffered a painful-looking ankle injury Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens on the Patriots' last play from scrimmage, an interception to cornerback Marcus Peters. Jones' left ankle appeared to get caught under the weight of Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, who brought the quarterback to the turf right after his throw.
NBC Sports
Chukwuma Okorafor says he was “just playing ball” when he jumped on Anthony Walker
Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor drew plenty of social media outrage — but not a penalty flag — when he jumped on a fallen Browns linebacker Anthony Walker on Thursday night. But Okorafor says he did nothing wrong. Okorafor engaged Walker on a block downfield when Walker fell awkwardly...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones: Amari Cooper is a real good player, the issue was how much we were paying him
The trade that sent Amari Cooper from Dallas to Cleveland this offseason is working out for the Browns. But the man who made the trade, Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones, says it will work out in the long term for the Cowboys as well. Jones said on 105.3...
NFL Twitter compares Justin Herbert injury to Tyrod Taylor situation
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite having a rib injury. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite having a rib injury. He’s expected to get an ultrasound-guided painkiller injection that will allow him to play, which many remember a not-so-favorable time when then-Chargers starting QB Tyrod Taylor had the same procedure without success.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Rob Gronkowski attends Buccaneers home opener; agent isn’t aware of any change in his plans
The Buccaneers could use a few good pass catchers. There’s one who’s available for any team to sign. Tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk, according to JoeBucsFan.com, attended the regular-season home opener against the Packers. Per the report, there have been discussions about a potential return. The issue, however, is “sensitive” because tight end Kyle Rudolph had been a healthy scratch in the first two games of the year.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
ESPN
Patrick Mahomes says Kansas City Chiefs offense needs to clean up little things, starting with own play
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Kansas City Chiefs missed a chip-shot field goal in the fourth quarter, failing to get three points that would have been useful at the end. They didn't convert on a fake field goal in the fourth quarter and muffed a punt that set up the Indianapolis Colts inside the 5-yard line for a touchdown.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Ravens LB calls out Mac Jones' trash talk after beating Patriots
Mac Jones doesn't hesitate to bark at opposing players. Just ask Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen dropped a potential interception on a pass from Jones early in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, and on the next play, Patriots running back Damien Harris punched in a 2-yard rush that gave New England a 20-14 lead at the time.
NBC Sports
Rondale Moore out again for Cardinals
Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore will miss another game. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Moore has been ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Rams. Moore has not played yet in 2022 because of a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice in the days before the season opener.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Jimmy G struggles in ugly loss to Broncos
DENVER — The new/old look 49ers took the field Sunday night for the first time this season. Jimmy Garoppolo officially reclaimed his old starting job after second-year quarterback Trey Lance was lost for the season with a fracture and ligament damage to his right ankle. Garoppolo struggled mightily in...
NBC Sports
Quinnen Williams, Jets assistant coach nearly come to blows on sideline
All is not well on the New York Jets’ sideline. Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams nearly came to blows with assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sunday’s game against Cincinnati Bengals. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman immediately stood up and started yelling in Whitecotton’s face. The defensive line coach responded, escalating...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Alvin Kamara listed as questionable for Sunday
According to Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune, the New Orleans Saints have listed RB Alvin Kamara as questionable for Week 3. (Rod Walker on Twitter) Kamara was a limited participant in practice all week after missing Week 2's game against the Buccaneers. In Kamara's absence, RB Mark Ingram II got the start and likely would again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he's an automatic start versus a Carolina Panthers defense that has allowed 140-plus yards to RB Nick Chubb and 70-plus yards to RB Saquon Barkley.
Velus Jones Jr. doubtful to play vs. Texans
Velus Jones Jr. is officially doubtful to make his regular season NFL debut on Sunday. The Bears rookie wide receiver has been plagued by a hamstring injury dating back to training camp. He was in and out of practice throughout the summer and only appeared in one preseason game. Jones Jr. did improve as the week went on, however. He started as a DNP on Wednesday, then turned in two limited practices on Thursday and Friday.
NBC Sports
Broncos hire assistant coach to advise Nathaniel Hackett on game management
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has made several questionable game-management decisions in his first two games on the job, and now the team is trying to rectify the situation. The Broncos have hired Jerry Rosburg with the title of senior assistant, and he will sit in the booth during games...
NBC Sports
Quandre Diggs active for Seahawks, Bryan Edwards inactive for Falcons
There was only one player on either the Falcons or Seahawks who was listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s game and Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs will be in the lineup. Diggs was dealing with a knee injury this week, but he moved to full practice on Friday and the team kept him on the active roster for their third game of the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Weird trend emerging amid hot start
The Eagles are 3-0, they're one of the best teams in the entire league, and they... have some stuff they need to work on, because that's how it goes. I don't want to come off as a true Negadelphian because the Birds did so much well on Sunday. The first half was a roller coaster of delightful football on both sides. Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown looked like stars while the defensive line demolished Carson Wentz.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G's stats eerily similar to Orlovsky's after safety gaff
The 49ers' Week 3 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High is one the team would like to forget. along with committing a safety, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had an eerily similar stat line to former Detroit Lions signal-caller Dan Orlovsky. Seeing Garoppolo...
NBC Sports
Seahawks-Falcons game delayed due to drone activity
The Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons weren’t the only things flying on Sunday. Their contest was delayed due to an unidentified drone flying over Lumen Field:. With 6:29 remaining in the fourth quarter, NFL security issued a timeout, and a white hat was thrown to notify players to clear the field.
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa exits Dolphins’ game vs. Bills with head injury
Tua Tagovailoa exited Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills with a head injury but returned to start the second half. The Dolphins QB took a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the second quarter. He got up and proceeded to stumble forward before leaving for the locker room.
Comments / 0