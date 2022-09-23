Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yency Almonte Potentially Returning During Padres Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers are still looking to clinch the top seed in the National League and home-field advantage through the World Series, but arguably of greater importance is getting the likes of Yency Almonte, Tony Gonsolin and Blake Treinen back from the 15-day injured list. Almonte is ahead of...
Yardbarker
Cubs Falter Against Pirates Amidst Shutout Loss
For as good as the Chicago Cubs have been as of late, they were no so on Saturday evening. The Cubs were shoutout 6-0 by the National League Central rivals the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pirates starter Johan Oviedo was dominate for 7.0 innings in which he did not allow a single...
numberfire.com
Sam Haggerty not in Mariners' Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Haggerty is being replaced in left field by Taylor Trammell versus Royals starter Max Castillo. In 183 plate appearances this season, Haggerty has a .255 batting average with a .731 OPS, 5 home...
ESPN
Manny Machado hits 31st homer, Padres beat Rockies, 13-6
DENVER -- — Manny Machado and Brandon Drury hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run eighth inning, Wil Myers also went deep, and the San Diego Padres beat Colorado 13-6 in the Rockies’ final home game of the season. Jake Cronenworth tripled and drove in three runs and...
Tigers send ChiSox to fifth straight loss, 7-2
Javier Baez belted a three-run homer and Harold Castro also drove in three runs to fuel the visiting Detroit Tigers
