Camp Hill, PA

Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser hits the record books

Kiser posts excellent time: Camryn Kiser had a day for Chambersburg in the prestigious Carlisle Invitational on Saturday. Kiser posted a time of 17:57.0 in the event, which was good for second place. It was also the second-fastest time any Trojan female runner has had in a 5K race (Abby Yourkavitch hit 17:54 in 2017), and she was also the second girl to break 18:00.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Veteran Indian team tops Wildcat gridders, 47-28

COAL TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain football team put up a season-high 28 points Friday night at Kemp Stadium in Coal Township. But that wasn’t enough as home-standing Shamokin, bolstered by the return of standout quarterback Brett Nye, put up scores in every quarter for a 47-28 win.
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
Penn State report card: 'This isn't our standard, this isn't what we do here ...'

STATE COLLEGE − Senior defensive tackle and leader PJ Mustipher had a spirited message for his teammates at halftime. The Nittany Lions were locked in a struggle with big underdog Central Michigan − a game they eventually won 33-14 in Beaver Stadium. But, at the time, their growing defense, the one with all kinds of depth, talent and swagger, had just been blitzed for two touchdowns.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
12 Tweets: Twitter Reacts to Penn State's Up-and-Down First Half

Penn State had an up-and-down first half against Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium Saturday. Coach James Franklin’s team scored the game’s first 14 and most recent seven points but gave up 14 in between. There were good and bad things that happened for Penn State in the game’s...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Shamokin Area to fans: stay in your seats

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A new week of high school football brings new rules to Kemp Memorial Stadium in the Shamokin Area School District. Several incidents on stadium grounds during the first two home games of the season have prompted the district and the Athletic Director to enforce strict rule changes.
SHAMOKIN, PA
Schuylkill County High School Football Scoreboard for Week #5

Blue Mountain - 18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lehighton - 35 Northwestern Lehigh - 14 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua - 52 Salisbury Township - 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- North Schuylkill - 31 Northern Lehigh - 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marian Catholic - 15 Nativity BVM - 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Riverside - 41 Mahanoy Area - 18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loyalsock Township...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Staff Picks: What Brand Of Beer Should Be Sold In Beaver Stadium?

Raise your glass and have a drink for Penn State football…inside of Beaver Stadium?. Penn State Athletics is considering selling alcohol in Beaver Stadium, and it has us thinking about what kind of alcohol will be sold. From fan-favorite beer to local IPAs, our staff has some thoughts on what could be coming to the concourses.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
'Unholy Schoolhouse' brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school

Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
HARRISBURG, PA
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/24/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding September 24. Dennis Bruce Zeigler, 82, of Enola (affectionately known as Denny or Ziggy) died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. His lifelong career was a professional blaster. He was well known as a specialist in the field, placing...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
