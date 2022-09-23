Read full article on original website
Stout defense, Kyle Williams help Harrisburg hand Cumberland Valley first loss
Saturday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup between a 4-0 Cumberland Valley team and Harrisburg Cougars squad gaining steam looked on paper to have the makings of a classic matchup. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And after a tepid start where neither team scored in...
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser hits the record books
Kiser posts excellent time: Camryn Kiser had a day for Chambersburg in the prestigious Carlisle Invitational on Saturday. Kiser posted a time of 17:57.0 in the event, which was good for second place. It was also the second-fastest time any Trojan female runner has had in a 5K race (Abby Yourkavitch hit 17:54 in 2017), and she was also the second girl to break 18:00.
Penn State’s key stat, a new-look safety, other storylines for the Lions’ date with Northwestern on Saturday
A one-win Big Ten team is standing in the way of a 5-0 start by Penn State. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions host 1-3 Northwestern Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
therecord-online.com
Veteran Indian team tops Wildcat gridders, 47-28
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain football team put up a season-high 28 points Friday night at Kemp Stadium in Coal Township. But that wasn’t enough as home-standing Shamokin, bolstered by the return of standout quarterback Brett Nye, put up scores in every quarter for a 47-28 win.
Penn State’s offense sizzles early vs. Central Michigan, sputters in the middle and leans on Kaytron Allen late
STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s 3-0 start, a run that included wins at Purdue and Auburn, had the Lions’ fan base and some media buzzing about the potential of this group. The late-game heroics in West Lafayette. The romp at Jordan-Hare.
Bishop McDevitt blasts Cedar Cliff, but star player goes down with injury
HARRISBURG – Marquese Williams was brilliant again Friday and Bishop McDevitt put up more eye-popping numbers in an easy 48-7 win over Cedar Cliff, but it might have come at a cost. Senior Tyshawn Russell, the team’s leading receiver, went down in the second quarter with what appeared to...
The 82′ Nittany Lion Football team honored at halftime of Penn State-Central Michigan game: video
Coach James Franklin and the Penn State football team faced off against Central Michigan today at noon, seeking their fourth win of the season. The Nittany Lions would go onto win 33-14 over the Chippewas and will return next week to Beaver Stadium to face the Northwestern Wildcats for a 3:30 p.m. kick-off.
echo-pilot.com
Penn State report card: 'This isn't our standard, this isn't what we do here ...'
STATE COLLEGE − Senior defensive tackle and leader PJ Mustipher had a spirited message for his teammates at halftime. The Nittany Lions were locked in a struggle with big underdog Central Michigan − a game they eventually won 33-14 in Beaver Stadium. But, at the time, their growing defense, the one with all kinds of depth, talent and swagger, had just been blitzed for two touchdowns.
nittanysportsnow.com
12 Tweets: Twitter Reacts to Penn State’s Up-and-Down First Half
Penn State had an up-and-down first half against Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium Saturday. Coach James Franklin’s team scored the game’s first 14 and most recent seven points but gave up 14 in between. There were good and bad things that happened for Penn State in the game’s...
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads on Penn State’s 33-14 win over Central Michigan
We lead the reads with how James Franklin is handling the do-si-do at quarterback between vet Sean Clifford on an off day and true freshman Drew Allar. Plus, a little tutorial from Barney Amor on how he makes his punts die like a dropped cat on Velcro. 1. Unless he...
Harrisburg’s Ronald Kent Jr., Donte Kent excited to continue ‘special’ season with Central Michigan at Penn State
Donte Kent and Ronald Kent Jr. grew up in a house with two other brothers, and when you start doing that math — four athletic boys, one house — you expect the rough and tumble stories to follow. Backyard battles. Living room wrestling matches. Mischief. Typical stuff. And,...
Shamokin Area to fans: stay in your seats
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A new week of high school football brings new rules to Kemp Memorial Stadium in the Shamokin Area School District. Several incidents on stadium grounds during the first two home games of the season have prompted the district and the Athletic Director to enforce strict rule changes.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Scoreboard for Week #5
Blue Mountain - 18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lehighton - 35 Northwestern Lehigh - 14 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua - 52 Salisbury Township - 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- North Schuylkill - 31 Northern Lehigh - 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marian Catholic - 15 Nativity BVM - 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Riverside - 41 Mahanoy Area - 18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loyalsock Township...
Discount chain growth; Harrisburg shooting; candidate debates: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. High: 72; Low: 52. Mostly cloudy. Ollie’s bargain store chain has weathered the ups and downs of the past two years, including staffing shortages and supply chain issues. This year, Ollie’s is expected to open between 41 and 43 stores, getting close to 500.
Onward State
Staff Picks: What Brand Of Beer Should Be Sold In Beaver Stadium?
Raise your glass and have a drink for Penn State football…inside of Beaver Stadium?. Penn State Athletics is considering selling alcohol in Beaver Stadium, and it has us thinking about what kind of alcohol will be sold. From fan-favorite beer to local IPAs, our staff has some thoughts on what could be coming to the concourses.
‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school
Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
Restoration project takes a stand for historic wooden grandstand at central Pa. ball field
The grandstand at the New Bloomfield Borough baseball field was closed June 29 due to safety concerns. The closure concerned many residents who have decades of fond memories of the grandstand. In response, New Bloomfield residents Becky Smiley and James Woods have started the Bloomfield Grandstand Restoration Project. “One of...
Central Pa. woman among 2 to die in fatal crash at N.J. pop-up car rally
The driver charged in a fatal crash during an unsanctioned car meet-up in Wildwood has a documented history of traffic violations and recently survived a serious crash, according to court records and a family member. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is charged with multiple counts of death by...
Gas prices seesaw across the country but continue to fall in central Pa.
A record-setting decrease in gas prices recently came to an end but in central Pa., prices are still falling ever so slightly. The national average price for a gallon of gas today, Monday, Sept. 26, is $3.73, according to AAA. The average in Pennsylvania is $3.80. The average in the...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/24/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding September 24. Dennis Bruce Zeigler, 82, of Enola (affectionately known as Denny or Ziggy) died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. His lifelong career was a professional blaster. He was well known as a specialist in the field, placing...
