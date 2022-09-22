ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Political Thinking: Jeremy Corbyn on Labour and Tory economic plans

Jeremy Corbyn has recalled the “condemnation” he received over his past bid to borrow when he was Labour leader, as the government prepares to borrow billions of pounds. Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled the biggest tax cutting moves in 50 years, in what he says is a bid to grow the economy.
US News and World Report

Italy's Election Campaign Ends, Tensions Between EU and Right Flares

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's leaders held their final rallies on Friday ahead of a parliamentary election at the weekend that is expected to be won by a rightist alliance, putting Rome on possible collision course with Brussels. A trio of centre-left and centrist groups held their closing meetings in different...
BBC

Four-day week campaign: MP submits bill to Parliament

An MP has tabled a Parliamentary bill to reduce the maximum working week to four days. Peter Dowd, Labour MP for Bootle in Merseyside, is campaigning for maximum hours to be cut back from 48 to 32. He said it would give "every British worker the chance of moving to...
BBC

Kwasi Kwarteng: I want to keep cutting taxes

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has said he wants to keep cutting taxes as part of an effort to boost UK economic growth. After announcing a massive shake-up of taxation on Friday, Mr Kwarteng told the BBC there was "more to come". The government wants to bolster the economy amid concerns the...
BBC

Narrow Water memorial damage treated as hate crime

Damage to a memorial near Warrenpoint in memory of 18 soldiers killed in two IRA bomb blasts is being treated as a hate crime. Poppy wreaths and crosses at the Narrow Water memorial were found destroyed on Sunday. DUP assembly member Diane Forsythe condemned the incident as "disgraceful, hate-fuelled vandalism".
BBC

Royal raid: The curious case of the Irish Crown Jewels

The theft of the Irish Crown Jewels from Dublin Castle in 1907 was Ireland's most scandalous heist - and it remains unsolved to this day. With an estimated value of €5m (£4.3m), their current whereabouts remain unknown. King William IV presented the jewels for use by the lord...
