Girls Varsity Soccer Sends Mamaroneck Down the Post Road
Rye Girls Varsity Soccer sent Mamaroneck down the Post Road Saturday, chiseling the win over the Tigers at home 2-1. “Rye moved the ball successfully around Mamaroneck creating many scoring opportunities,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. Senior Devon O’Donnell received a cross from junior captain Maddy...
Rye Boys Varsity Football Claws the RedHawks of Nyack
Rye Boys Varsity Football clawed the RedHawks of Nyack on Friday evening under the lights at Nugent Stadium. The Garnets polished the birds from across the Hudson in a decisive 36-0 victory in their first home game of the season. Nyack struggled throughout the game. The Garnets led 7-0 at...
New Jersey HS football player suffers neck injury during game, principal says
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (PIX11) — A two-way football player at St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a football game Friday night in Holmdel, according to the school principal. Senior Aaron Van Trease, who plays quarterback and safety, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Manasquan. Van Trease […]
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Port Chester Man Gives 60th Home Run Back to Judge: Would You do the same with #61?
20 year old Port Chester resident Michael Kessler was lucky enough to be at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 20 when Aaron Judge hit his 60th Home Run of the season. Kessler was seated in the left field bleachers with his friends when Judge hit the homer, which tied Babe Ruth for the 2nd most home runs ever hit by a Yankee and any American Leager.
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
West Orange firefighter receives promotion to rank of captain
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Firefighter John Casiero was promoted to the rank of captain at the West Orange Township Council meeting on Sept. 20. He was sworn in by Mayor Robert D. Parisi while his wife, Jaclyn, held the Bible during the brief ceremony with family and friends in attendance. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio presented the traditional congratulatory bouquet of flowers to Casiero’s wife, who subsequently posed with their 4-year-old daughter, Amelia, looking on.
St. Peter’s Prep student earns place among top 1% in nation
A St. Peter’s Prep student is in select company after he was named a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship. Akshat Agarwal, a senior, is one of 16,000 high school students across the nation — putting him in the top 1% — to reach this far in the program, which is based on outstanding achievement on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in 2021.
What channel is the Rutgers game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Rutgers vs. Iowa
Rutgers faces Iowa in a regular season game on Saturday, September 24, 2022 (9/24/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of DirecTV Stream or fuboTV –– both of which carry Fox Sports 1. Want to bet college...
Don’t Wing It! Here are New Jersey’s Best Wings Spots For Football Season
In the words of Papa Murray: ARE YOU READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL!!! *. The 2022-2023 NFL football has officially begun which means get ready for tailgates and football parties where at times, the snacks can be better than the actual game itself. Some of the go to's are chips and...
New York mayor reveals shocking Madison Square Garden plan
Nicknamed “the world’s most famous arena,” Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York is one of the most iconic venues in all of sports, but New York mayor Eric Adams is considering moving the historic arena. According to Fox News, Adams said he would be “open” to...
Inferno Levels Home Of Franklin Lakes School Board Member
A raging fire leveled the home of a Franklin Lakes Board of Education member. The 2½-story, wood-frame house that Ari Donio and his wife, Eveyln, bought at the corner of Kings Point Trail and Phelps Road less than two years ago was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
In Memory: Roland William Ellis, Jr., Age 89
Roland William Ellis, Jr., of New Paltz, NY, passed away on September 16th, 2022, at Woodland Pond. He was predeceased by his parents, Roland Sr. and Marguerite Ellis, and his brother, David Ellis. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Alice Murphy Ellis, and their three sons, Abram W. Paradies (Savannah TN), William T. Paradies (Orlando FL), and James I. Paradies (Largo FL), six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Duck Donuts Opens New Location In White Plains
Duck Donuts has launched a new location in Westchester County. The popular eatery opened in White Plains on Friday, Sept. 9 at 393 Tarrytown Road (Route 119). Duck Donuts offers a variety of flavors of made-to-order, specialty donuts. Their seasonal flavors for autumn include apple cobbler, apple pie, pumpkin streusel,...
Beekman Ale House Does Beer and Bar Pies in Sleepy Hollow
The front of the Beekman Ale House. Photo by Andrew Dominick. The Beekman Ale House in Sleepy Hollow serves up flavorful bar pizza, 20 beers on tap, and so much more. Patrick and Luke Sheeran will flat out tell you that they had zero kitchen experience prior to opening Beekman Ale House in Sleepy Hollow, where for about a year and a half they’ve been serving craft beer, cocktails, and the star of their small menu: 12-inch bar pizzas.
Huge Two Day Lego Festival Coming to Secaucus, NJ
Any diehard Lego fans in your home? If so, get ready for Brick Fest Live coming to New Jersey for two days only in December. I saw the details on the Only in Your State website and for Lego lovers, this is a dream come true. It's happening at the...
Bicyclist hit at Prospect and Grove.
Early Saturday afternoon, a male juvenile bicyclist was struck and critically injured by a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Prospect Street and Grove Avenue, Glen Rock. Ridgewood EMS transferred the victim to Saint Joseph’s Regional Medical Center. EMS support during transport was enhanced by a “ride along” paramedic team...
Firefighters battle blaze in Upper Montclair
A two-alarm fire sent flames and smoke shooting out of a century-old multifamily home on Inwood Avenue early Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25. There were no reported injuries, but the fire drew 10 trucks and firefighters from Montclair and five nearby towns. Neighbors rushed to the home and banged on the...
Alert Issued For Missing Yonkers Woman
Police in Westchester County are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease. Sarah Rosado, age 72, of Yonkers, was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22, in Yonkers in the area of 1160 Midland Ave. Rosado is described as being 4-foot-11, and 95 pounds.
This N.J. Downtown Is In The Running To Be Named The Best In The U.S.
New Jersey has a plethora of booming downtown areas like Jersey City, Hoboken, Cranford, Asbury Park, and many more. However, only one is currently in the running to be named the best in the U.S. and it’s one of the more low-key cities in the Garden State. The Metuchen...
