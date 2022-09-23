ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanuet, NY

Girls Varsity Soccer Sends Mamaroneck Down the Post Road

Rye Girls Varsity Soccer sent Mamaroneck down the Post Road Saturday, chiseling the win over the Tigers at home 2-1. “Rye moved the ball successfully around Mamaroneck creating many scoring opportunities,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. Senior Devon O’Donnell received a cross from junior captain Maddy...
RYE, NY
Rye Boys Varsity Football Claws the RedHawks of Nyack

Rye Boys Varsity Football clawed the RedHawks of Nyack on Friday evening under the lights at Nugent Stadium. The Garnets polished the birds from across the Hudson in a decisive 36-0 victory in their first home game of the season. Nyack struggled throughout the game. The Garnets led 7-0 at...
RYE, NY
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
RAMSEY, NJ
Nanuet, NY
Rye, NY
Ardsley, NY
Rye, NY
West Orange firefighter receives promotion to rank of captain

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Firefighter John Casiero was promoted to the rank of captain at the West Orange Township Council meeting on Sept. 20. He was sworn in by Mayor Robert D. Parisi while his wife, Jaclyn, held the Bible during the brief ceremony with family and friends in attendance. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio presented the traditional congratulatory bouquet of flowers to Casiero’s wife, who subsequently posed with their 4-year-old daughter, Amelia, looking on.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
St. Peter’s Prep student earns place among top 1% in nation

A St. Peter’s Prep student is in select company after he was named a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship. Akshat Agarwal, a senior, is one of 16,000 high school students across the nation — putting him in the top 1% — to reach this far in the program, which is based on outstanding achievement on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in 2021.
NEWARK, NJ
Patrick Quinn
New York mayor reveals shocking Madison Square Garden plan

Nicknamed “the world’s most famous arena,” Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York is one of the most iconic venues in all of sports, but New York mayor Eric Adams is considering moving the historic arena. According to Fox News, Adams said he would be “open” to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Memory: Roland William Ellis, Jr., Age 89

Roland William Ellis, Jr., of New Paltz, NY, passed away on September 16th, 2022, at Woodland Pond. He was predeceased by his parents, Roland Sr. and Marguerite Ellis, and his brother, David Ellis. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Alice Murphy Ellis, and their three sons, Abram W. Paradies (Savannah TN), William T. Paradies (Orlando FL), and James I. Paradies (Largo FL), six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Duck Donuts Opens New Location In White Plains

Duck Donuts has launched a new location in Westchester County. The popular eatery opened in White Plains on Friday, Sept. 9 at 393 Tarrytown Road (Route 119). Duck Donuts offers a variety of flavors of made-to-order, specialty donuts. Their seasonal flavors for autumn include apple cobbler, apple pie, pumpkin streusel,...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Beekman Ale House Does Beer and Bar Pies in Sleepy Hollow

The front of the Beekman Ale House. Photo by Andrew Dominick. The Beekman Ale House in Sleepy Hollow serves up flavorful bar pizza, 20 beers on tap, and so much more. Patrick and Luke Sheeran will flat out tell you that they had zero kitchen experience prior to opening Beekman Ale House in Sleepy Hollow, where for about a year and a half they’ve been serving craft beer, cocktails, and the star of their small menu: 12-inch bar pizzas.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
Bicyclist hit at Prospect and Grove.

Early Saturday afternoon, a male juvenile bicyclist was struck and critically injured by a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Prospect Street and Grove Avenue, Glen Rock. Ridgewood EMS transferred the victim to Saint Joseph’s Regional Medical Center. EMS support during transport was enhanced by a “ride along” paramedic team...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Firefighters battle blaze in Upper Montclair

A two-alarm fire sent flames and smoke shooting out of a century-old multifamily home on Inwood Avenue early Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25. There were no reported injuries, but the fire drew 10 trucks and firefighters from Montclair and five nearby towns. Neighbors rushed to the home and banged on the...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Alert Issued For Missing Yonkers Woman

Police in Westchester County are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease. Sarah Rosado, age 72, of Yonkers, was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22, in Yonkers in the area of 1160 Midland Ave. Rosado is described as being 4-foot-11, and 95 pounds.
YONKERS, NY
This N.J. Downtown Is In The Running To Be Named The Best In The U.S.

New Jersey has a plethora of booming downtown areas like Jersey City, Hoboken, Cranford, Asbury Park, and many more. However, only one is currently in the running to be named the best in the U.S. and it’s one of the more low-key cities in the Garden State. The Metuchen...
METUCHEN, NJ

