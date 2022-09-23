House GOP pulls ads from 'toss-up' race after Majewski controversy: Report

The National Republican Congressional Committee has reportedly withdrawn ad buys from the House race in Ohio between Republican J.R. Majewski and Democrat Marcy Kaptur over the former's recent controversies.

The NRCC, which helps with House GOP campaigns, has canceled $1 million in advertisement reservations for the race, per a report from Axios.

Majewski, the Republican candidate for Ohio's 9th Congressional District, has reportedly misrepresented his military service in campaign advertisements and has previously promoted QAnon conspiracy theories.

The Washington Examiner has reached out to the Majewski campaign for comment.

Majewski is attempting to oust longtime incumbent Democrat Kaptur, who has been in Congress since 1983.

Ohio's 9th District has been rated as "toss-up" by RealClearPolitics.