Rye, NY

myrye.com

Girls Varsity Soccer Sends Mamaroneck Down the Post Road

Rye Girls Varsity Soccer sent Mamaroneck down the Post Road Saturday, chiseling the win over the Tigers at home 2-1. “Rye moved the ball successfully around Mamaroneck creating many scoring opportunities,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. Senior Devon O’Donnell received a cross from junior captain Maddy...
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Field Hockey Zeroes Somers

Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey zeroed Somers on Saturday, taking the home game 6-0. “Somers is an aggressive team,” said Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey Coach Kelly Vegliante. “Rye did a great job of controlling the ball. Our passing game and stick skills today were the best I have seen all season. It was a great game. So proud of my players and how they have come together to play as a unit.”
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Soccer Hunts the Bobcats

Rye Girls Varsity Soccer hunted the Bobcats of Byram Hills on Friday, winning away 3-2. “Rye’s Isabel Harvey and Lyla Keenan returned from being injured and had a huge impact against their rival the Bobcats of Bryam Hills,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. “Isabel Harvey scored in the 4th minutes of the game to give Rye an early lead. Just 10 minutes later, Harvey netted her second goal to give Rye a 2 – 0 lead. Junior captain Maddy Walsh assisted both of Harvey’s goals.”
RYE, NY
Daily News

NYC’s Public Schools Athletic League to open access to all 25 sports to every high-schooler citywide by spring 2023

For the first time, New York City’s Public Schools Athletic League is planning to offer access to all 25 of its sports to every high school student across the city by next spring, the Daily News has learned. The initiative, part of a larger plan to expand sports access in the wake of a long-running lawsuit, will allow students without a particular sport in their own building to try out for ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rye, NY
Sports
City
Scarsdale, NY
City
Rye, NY
Scarsdale, NY
Sports
thedelphianau.com

Digging into the History of Garden City

Like any other bustling town on Long Island, Garden City has centuries of history that deserve to be recognized. Long before there was Garden City, the entire area in the village where Adelphi is currently located was just grass. The Hempstead Plains, the largest prairie east of the Mississippi, stretched from Western Nassau all the way to Suffolk in central Long Island and included what is now New Hyde Park, Mineola, Garden City, Hempstead and Uniondale.
GARDEN CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Duck Donuts Opens New Location In White Plains

Duck Donuts has launched a new location in Westchester County. The popular eatery opened in White Plains on Friday, Sept. 9 at 393 Tarrytown Road (Route 119). Duck Donuts offers a variety of flavors of made-to-order, specialty donuts. Their seasonal flavors for autumn include apple cobbler, apple pie, pumpkin streusel,...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Person
John Jay
newyorkalmanack.com

Sing Sing Prison Break: A Hudson River Fishing Tale

Hatzmann recalled a story told to him by fellow fisherman Charlie Rohr, about a prison break from Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York.Rohr was also interviewed for the Yonkers, NY Herald Statesman in an article published April 14th, 1941:. “We’re Going To Bump You Off!” Killers Promise Charlie Rohr....
OSSINING, NY
Hudson Valley Post

14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Beekman Ale House Does Beer and Bar Pies in Sleepy Hollow

The front of the Beekman Ale House. Photo by Andrew Dominick. The Beekman Ale House in Sleepy Hollow serves up flavorful bar pizza, 20 beers on tap, and so much more. Patrick and Luke Sheeran will flat out tell you that they had zero kitchen experience prior to opening Beekman Ale House in Sleepy Hollow, where for about a year and a half they’ve been serving craft beer, cocktails, and the star of their small menu: 12-inch bar pizzas.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Red Horse by David Burke Brings Steakhouse Fare to Westchester

The celebrity chef is launching his second Red Horse, an American steakhouse with Asian accents, at The Opus, Westchester. Westchester loves its steakhouses. So, to kick off the new year right, it only makes sense to celebrate with an exciting — dare we say juicy? — newcomer in White Plains.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
#Edgemont#The John Jay Cross River
myrye.com

Rain Garden Installed @ Rye Arts Center

Earlier this month a rain garden was installed on the grounds of the Rye Art Center at 51 Milton Road. Twenty volunteers joined the collaboration between Tracy Stora, chair of Rye’s Conservation Commission Advisory Council; James Ward, chair of Rye Sustainability Committee; Adam Levi, executive director of Rye Arts Center and Katie Friedman, ecological restoration program manager at Save the Sound.
RYE, NY
QSR Web

White Castle inducts hip-hop artist Fat Joe into Cravers Hall of Fame

White Castle has inducted hip-hop artist Fat Joe into its hall of fame, according to a press release. The ceremony occurred at the White Castle on 1677 Bruckner Blvd. in the Bronx, a borough of New York City. The White Castle Town Crier, dressed in full regalia including a navy-blue coat and breeches topped with a tricorn hat, inducted the hip hopper into the Cravers Hall of Fame. A booth in the restaurant is now known as the "Fat Joe Lean Back Booth," a nod to his 2004 classic song and in his honor.
BRONX, NY
NewsBreak
Sports
longisland.com

Fine Dining Restaurant Brass Swan Opens in Roslyn

With a soft opening on September 15, Brass Swan swooped into Roslyn with a fine dining experience featuring classic American fare. Promising a modern taste with a classic feel, the starters include Truffle Corn Tostadas with fresh shaved burgundy truffle, grilled corn and Mexican cheese blend ($25), Steak Tips served in Bone Marrow, a NY strip, arugula, potato chip, toasted breadcrumbs and pecorino roma ($27), Grilled Octopus ($26), and Pork Belly Costini, a crispy pork belly, guava glaze, frying cheese, and whipped burrata ($23).
ROSLYN, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother

A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
YONKERS, NY

