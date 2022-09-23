Read full article on original website
Girls Varsity Soccer Sends Mamaroneck Down the Post Road
Rye Girls Varsity Soccer sent Mamaroneck down the Post Road Saturday, chiseling the win over the Tigers at home 2-1. “Rye moved the ball successfully around Mamaroneck creating many scoring opportunities,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. Senior Devon O’Donnell received a cross from junior captain Maddy...
Girls Varsity Field Hockey Zeroes Somers
Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey zeroed Somers on Saturday, taking the home game 6-0. “Somers is an aggressive team,” said Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey Coach Kelly Vegliante. “Rye did a great job of controlling the ball. Our passing game and stick skills today were the best I have seen all season. It was a great game. So proud of my players and how they have come together to play as a unit.”
Girls Varsity Soccer Hunts the Bobcats
Rye Girls Varsity Soccer hunted the Bobcats of Byram Hills on Friday, winning away 3-2. “Rye’s Isabel Harvey and Lyla Keenan returned from being injured and had a huge impact against their rival the Bobcats of Bryam Hills,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. “Isabel Harvey scored in the 4th minutes of the game to give Rye an early lead. Just 10 minutes later, Harvey netted her second goal to give Rye a 2 – 0 lead. Junior captain Maddy Walsh assisted both of Harvey’s goals.”
NYC’s Public Schools Athletic League to open access to all 25 sports to every high-schooler citywide by spring 2023
For the first time, New York City’s Public Schools Athletic League is planning to offer access to all 25 of its sports to every high school student across the city by next spring, the Daily News has learned. The initiative, part of a larger plan to expand sports access in the wake of a long-running lawsuit, will allow students without a particular sport in their own building to try out for ...
Port Chester Man Gives 60th Home Run Back to Judge: Would You do the same with #61?
20 year old Port Chester resident Michael Kessler was lucky enough to be at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 20 when Aaron Judge hit his 60th Home Run of the season. Kessler was seated in the left field bleachers with his friends when Judge hit the homer, which tied Babe Ruth for the 2nd most home runs ever hit by a Yankee and any American Leager.
Saw Mill River Parkway Stretch Reopens In Mount Pleasant After Crash
This story has been updated. A stretch of a busy roadway in the region has reopened after a serious crash. The crash in Westchester County on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant was reported at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The closure was at Exit 27...
Digging into the History of Garden City
Like any other bustling town on Long Island, Garden City has centuries of history that deserve to be recognized. Long before there was Garden City, the entire area in the village where Adelphi is currently located was just grass. The Hempstead Plains, the largest prairie east of the Mississippi, stretched from Western Nassau all the way to Suffolk in central Long Island and included what is now New Hyde Park, Mineola, Garden City, Hempstead and Uniondale.
Duck Donuts Opens New Location In White Plains
Duck Donuts has launched a new location in Westchester County. The popular eatery opened in White Plains on Friday, Sept. 9 at 393 Tarrytown Road (Route 119). Duck Donuts offers a variety of flavors of made-to-order, specialty donuts. Their seasonal flavors for autumn include apple cobbler, apple pie, pumpkin streusel,...
Sing Sing Prison Break: A Hudson River Fishing Tale
Hatzmann recalled a story told to him by fellow fisherman Charlie Rohr, about a prison break from Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York.Rohr was also interviewed for the Yonkers, NY Herald Statesman in an article published April 14th, 1941:. “We’re Going To Bump You Off!” Killers Promise Charlie Rohr....
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
Beekman Ale House Does Beer and Bar Pies in Sleepy Hollow
The front of the Beekman Ale House. Photo by Andrew Dominick. The Beekman Ale House in Sleepy Hollow serves up flavorful bar pizza, 20 beers on tap, and so much more. Patrick and Luke Sheeran will flat out tell you that they had zero kitchen experience prior to opening Beekman Ale House in Sleepy Hollow, where for about a year and a half they’ve been serving craft beer, cocktails, and the star of their small menu: 12-inch bar pizzas.
Red Horse by David Burke Brings Steakhouse Fare to Westchester
The celebrity chef is launching his second Red Horse, an American steakhouse with Asian accents, at The Opus, Westchester. Westchester loves its steakhouses. So, to kick off the new year right, it only makes sense to celebrate with an exciting — dare we say juicy? — newcomer in White Plains.
Rain Garden Installed @ Rye Arts Center
Earlier this month a rain garden was installed on the grounds of the Rye Art Center at 51 Milton Road. Twenty volunteers joined the collaboration between Tracy Stora, chair of Rye’s Conservation Commission Advisory Council; James Ward, chair of Rye Sustainability Committee; Adam Levi, executive director of Rye Arts Center and Katie Friedman, ecological restoration program manager at Save the Sound.
ID Released For Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Southern State Parkway Crash In Hempstead
The identity has been released of a man who was killed in a crash on the Southern State Parkway. It happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 on the eastbound side near Exit 15A in Hempstead, according to New York State Police. The collision involved two vehicles. According to...
White Castle inducts hip-hop artist Fat Joe into Cravers Hall of Fame
White Castle has inducted hip-hop artist Fat Joe into its hall of fame, according to a press release. The ceremony occurred at the White Castle on 1677 Bruckner Blvd. in the Bronx, a borough of New York City. The White Castle Town Crier, dressed in full regalia including a navy-blue coat and breeches topped with a tricorn hat, inducted the hip hopper into the Cravers Hall of Fame. A booth in the restaurant is now known as the "Fat Joe Lean Back Booth," a nod to his 2004 classic song and in his honor.
Closures On Stretch Of Southern State Parkway In Hempstead Expected To Last 1 Month
State officials announced that a stretch of the Southern State Parkway is set to close on weeknights for about a month. The westbound parkway will be closed weeknights between Exit 27 (Wantagh State Parkway) and Exit 22 (Meadowbrook State Parkway) in Hempstead beginning Monday, Sept. 26, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.
Fine Dining Restaurant Brass Swan Opens in Roslyn
With a soft opening on September 15, Brass Swan swooped into Roslyn with a fine dining experience featuring classic American fare. Promising a modern taste with a classic feel, the starters include Truffle Corn Tostadas with fresh shaved burgundy truffle, grilled corn and Mexican cheese blend ($25), Steak Tips served in Bone Marrow, a NY strip, arugula, potato chip, toasted breadcrumbs and pecorino roma ($27), Grilled Octopus ($26), and Pork Belly Costini, a crispy pork belly, guava glaze, frying cheese, and whipped burrata ($23).
This weekend marks 10 years since Eugene Palmer disappeared
It has been 10 years since a Hudson Valley man disappeared from authorities in a case that landed him on the FBI's Most Wanted list at one point.
SUV flips, careens into pole on residential Staten Island street; neighbors fed up with ‘crazy’ drivers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Somehow, a man who lives on the 700 block of Willowbrook Road slept through a thunderous crash early Tuesday morning that sent one vehicle careening windshield-first into a utility pole. “When I woke up, I saw there was a crash across the street; there were...
New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother
A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
