Athens, OH

thepostathens.com

Absolutely Abby: Is informal recruitment better than formal rush?

September is coming to a close, and so is Ohio University’s sorority recruitment. Rushing had never crossed my mind until I saw that it was a possible cost reduction for sophomore year housing, and that’s why part of me actually considered it. Now that the informal rush is gearing up, I considered taking the opportunity, but have ultimately decided against it.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Athens Community Music School provides accessible music education

Athens, Ohio is known for many hidden treasures, especially when it comes to music, and Athens Community Music School is just one of those. Founded in 1979, the Athens Community Music School, or ACMS, has been the principal source of music instruction in Southeast Ohio. Located in Glidden Hall, the...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

OU AFSCME employees rally to restore laid-off employees

The union representing Ohio University janitorial, groundskeeping and food service employees, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1699, held a rally Friday to demand OU rescind the 20% budget cut of its staff that occurred in 2020. Employees, union leaders, student leaders, political leaders and supporters...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Therapy Dog Thursdays stand out as student favorite

Every third Thursday of the month, passersby will most likely see a mob of Ohio University students ‘oohing’ and ‘awing’ at Alden Library’s Therapy Dog Thursdays. Started by Rinda Scoggan, the assistant director for training at Counseling and Psychological Services, the event has become a student favorite since starting back up last year after the COVID-19 pandemic halted it.
ATHENS, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Athens, OH
Education
City
Athens, OH
WHIZ

EAA Vintage-Fly-In at Zanesville Municipal Airport

ZANESVILLE, OH- Zanesville Municipal Airport hosted EAA Vintage-Fly-In, an event held every Fall where people can get together and see and learn more about aviation’s. Member of Vintage Chapter 22 Darlene Ford spoke about what the purpose of this event was to the community of Zanesville. “Just to get...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville and Western Scenic Railroad

PERRY, OH- Perry Ohio hosted a special event that took you back to a time when trains were the new way of transportation. The Western Scenic Railroad is an event where people can get on a train and relive the old Western days with actors dressing up as robbers trying to rob the train to give the experience a more old-timey feeling.
ZANESVILLE, OH
thepostathens.com

Alex Moffat brings laughter to Parents Weekend

This past Friday night in Templeton-Blackburn Memorial Auditorium, the Ohio Performing Arts & Concert Series kicked off Ohio University’s Parents Weekend with a comedy set from 'Saturday Night Live' cast member, Alex Moffat. The event was a way for students to bond with their families, even when Moffat questioned...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Soccer: Ohio loses back-to-back games to start MAC play

To open Mid-American Conference play this season, Ohio headed to Kent State on Thursday. In a losing effort, Ohio outshot Kent State with 13 total shots; however, none could find the back of the net. The game started out slow, with neither team giving ground in the early parts of...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Here’s a list of weekly bar events happening on Court Street

If you don’t already know, Court Street is the place to be when it comes to finding a good deal on drinks. With a vast array of bars that line its brick streets, there’s always an event going on every night during the week, one that can save you from financial distress or that can end in a potential earth-shattering hangover the next day.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Field Hockey: Ohio unable to muster any offense, falls to VCU 3-0

Ohio found itself in an unfavorable situation on the road Sunday, playing a red-hot Virginia Commonwealth University. VCU pounced on some weaknesses from Ohio, beating it 3-0 in Richmond, Virginia. With the loss, Ohio split its weekend matches. However, it got the win against Longwood, a Mid-American Conference foe. Here...
RICHMOND, VA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
thepostathens.com

Hockey: Numbers to know from Ohio's 5-2 victory at John Carroll

Ohio had its season opener Friday, and is coming back home to Bird Arena on Saturday with its first victory under its belt. After a solid offseason and training camp, Ohio was back and better than ever and was ready to take on John Carroll. Here are all of the...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Athens Football: Athens remains winless, falls 38-13 to Logan

What started as a promising chance at its first victory of the season ended in a blowout loss for Athens. In the hunt for its first, Athens (0-6, 0-2 TVC Ohio) played host to Logan (2-4), known historically as a major rival. This was the 95th meeting between the two, dating back to their first game in 1914.
ATHENS, OH
wvpublic.org

Pleasants Power Plant Could Find A Buyer, But It May Be A Risky Bet

The Pleasants Power Plant in Pleasants County is scheduled to shut down next year, but there’s still a chance someone will buy it. The Pleasants plant sits on the Ohio River just north of Parkersburg. Energy Harbor plans to shut it down in June 2023 because it no longer produces electricity economically for the PJM regional power market, as it did for many years.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Local law enforcement and the FBI catch well-known drug trafficker

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man who is believed to be one of Marietta’s biggest drug traffickers has been caught. The investigation that lead to Ivan Burton’s arrest involved the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, and the FBI. Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks said...
MARIETTA, OH
whbc.com

Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial

PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Shocking testimony in the George Wagner IV aggravated murder trial in Pike County on Wednesday. An investigator told the jury that one of the eight Rhoden family victims shot dead in April of 2016 was breast feeding her baby when she was shot and killed.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

Volleyball: Ohio beats Miami for the second night in a row

Ohio (8-5, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) completed its sweep of Miami (5-8, 0-2 Mid-American Conference) Saturday, defeating the RedHawks in four sets. Ohio moved to three games over .500 on the season and is undefeated in conference play. Set 1. The Bobcats picked up right where they left off from Friday's...
ATHENS, OH

