Absolutely Abby: Is informal recruitment better than formal rush?
September is coming to a close, and so is Ohio University’s sorority recruitment. Rushing had never crossed my mind until I saw that it was a possible cost reduction for sophomore year housing, and that’s why part of me actually considered it. Now that the informal rush is gearing up, I considered taking the opportunity, but have ultimately decided against it.
Athens Community Music School provides accessible music education
Athens, Ohio is known for many hidden treasures, especially when it comes to music, and Athens Community Music School is just one of those. Founded in 1979, the Athens Community Music School, or ACMS, has been the principal source of music instruction in Southeast Ohio. Located in Glidden Hall, the...
OU AFSCME employees rally to restore laid-off employees
The union representing Ohio University janitorial, groundskeeping and food service employees, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1699, held a rally Friday to demand OU rescind the 20% budget cut of its staff that occurred in 2020. Employees, union leaders, student leaders, political leaders and supporters...
Therapy Dog Thursdays stand out as student favorite
Every third Thursday of the month, passersby will most likely see a mob of Ohio University students ‘oohing’ and ‘awing’ at Alden Library’s Therapy Dog Thursdays. Started by Rinda Scoggan, the assistant director for training at Counseling and Psychological Services, the event has become a student favorite since starting back up last year after the COVID-19 pandemic halted it.
WHIZ
EAA Vintage-Fly-In at Zanesville Municipal Airport
ZANESVILLE, OH- Zanesville Municipal Airport hosted EAA Vintage-Fly-In, an event held every Fall where people can get together and see and learn more about aviation’s. Member of Vintage Chapter 22 Darlene Ford spoke about what the purpose of this event was to the community of Zanesville. “Just to get...
Apples with a story: Ohio orchard grows fruit from around the world
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – The beginning of fall brings out a lot of people to the traditional U-Pick apple orchard. There is one orchard in central Ohio that is anything but traditional. Here, you won’t find a store where you can buy decorations, there’s no hot cider, and there’s not even a maze for you […]
WHIZ
Zanesville and Western Scenic Railroad
PERRY, OH- Perry Ohio hosted a special event that took you back to a time when trains were the new way of transportation. The Western Scenic Railroad is an event where people can get on a train and relive the old Western days with actors dressing up as robbers trying to rob the train to give the experience a more old-timey feeling.
Alex Moffat brings laughter to Parents Weekend
This past Friday night in Templeton-Blackburn Memorial Auditorium, the Ohio Performing Arts & Concert Series kicked off Ohio University’s Parents Weekend with a comedy set from 'Saturday Night Live' cast member, Alex Moffat. The event was a way for students to bond with their families, even when Moffat questioned...
Soccer: Ohio loses back-to-back games to start MAC play
To open Mid-American Conference play this season, Ohio headed to Kent State on Thursday. In a losing effort, Ohio outshot Kent State with 13 total shots; however, none could find the back of the net. The game started out slow, with neither team giving ground in the early parts of...
Here’s a list of weekly bar events happening on Court Street
If you don’t already know, Court Street is the place to be when it comes to finding a good deal on drinks. With a vast array of bars that line its brick streets, there’s always an event going on every night during the week, one that can save you from financial distress or that can end in a potential earth-shattering hangover the next day.
Field Hockey: Ohio unable to muster any offense, falls to VCU 3-0
Ohio found itself in an unfavorable situation on the road Sunday, playing a red-hot Virginia Commonwealth University. VCU pounced on some weaknesses from Ohio, beating it 3-0 in Richmond, Virginia. With the loss, Ohio split its weekend matches. However, it got the win against Longwood, a Mid-American Conference foe. Here...
This Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different types of antique stores and flea markets but none are as unique as the Chillicothe Antique Emporium. Keep reading to learn more.
‘You are not anonymous’: Former FBI agent says Ohio swatting calls can be traced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a series of false active shooter phone calls to Ohio schools on Friday, a former FBI agent said the callers could be tracked and held accountable. Former FBI agent Harry Trombitas said tracking the callers who made false active shooter reports — also known as swatting — would be “difficult, […]
Hockey: Numbers to know from Ohio's 5-2 victory at John Carroll
Ohio had its season opener Friday, and is coming back home to Bird Arena on Saturday with its first victory under its belt. After a solid offseason and training camp, Ohio was back and better than ever and was ready to take on John Carroll. Here are all of the...
Athens Football: Athens remains winless, falls 38-13 to Logan
What started as a promising chance at its first victory of the season ended in a blowout loss for Athens. In the hunt for its first, Athens (0-6, 0-2 TVC Ohio) played host to Logan (2-4), known historically as a major rival. This was the 95th meeting between the two, dating back to their first game in 1914.
Pleasants Power Plant Could Find A Buyer, But It May Be A Risky Bet
The Pleasants Power Plant in Pleasants County is scheduled to shut down next year, but there’s still a chance someone will buy it. The Pleasants plant sits on the Ohio River just north of Parkersburg. Energy Harbor plans to shut it down in June 2023 because it no longer produces electricity economically for the PJM regional power market, as it did for many years.
Armed man with ‘good intentions’ detained during Licking Valley ‘bogus’ active shooter report
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man taken into custody Friday during a false active shooter report at Licking Valley High School was a good guy with a gun, according to the sheriff’s office that responded. Both the Licking County Sheriff’s Office and Newark Division of Police took point on publicly addressing the incident at the […]
Local law enforcement and the FBI catch well-known drug trafficker
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man who is believed to be one of Marietta’s biggest drug traffickers has been caught. The investigation that lead to Ivan Burton’s arrest involved the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, and the FBI. Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks said...
Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial
PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Shocking testimony in the George Wagner IV aggravated murder trial in Pike County on Wednesday. An investigator told the jury that one of the eight Rhoden family victims shot dead in April of 2016 was breast feeding her baby when she was shot and killed.
Volleyball: Ohio beats Miami for the second night in a row
Ohio (8-5, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) completed its sweep of Miami (5-8, 0-2 Mid-American Conference) Saturday, defeating the RedHawks in four sets. Ohio moved to three games over .500 on the season and is undefeated in conference play. Set 1. The Bobcats picked up right where they left off from Friday's...
