Pfizer seeks to expand omicron booster to 5- to 11-year-olds
Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to expand use of its updated COVID-19 booster shot to children ages 5 to 11. Elementary school-aged children already received kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s original vaccine, a third of the dose given to everyone 12 and older -- two primary shots plus a booster. If the Food and Drug Administration agrees, they would start getting a kid-sized dose of the new omicron-targeted formula when it was time for their booster. FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said last week he expected a decision on boosters for that age group soon.
Pfizer-BioNTech submitted an application for the FDA to authorize its BA.4/BA.5 bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11 at a 10-microgram dose.
