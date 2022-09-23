Read full article on original website
Experience Psychic Fair going on this weekend in Waterloo
Waterloo, N.Y. — Experience Psychic Fair kicked off Saturday in Waterloo. People were invited to come and get a personal reading from some of the areas most renowned psychics and healers, while also being able to shop for unique jewelry and cards. The Psychic Fair is about bringing positive...
Palmyra Canaltown Days wrapped up Sunday
Palmyra , N.Y. — Many were able to enjoy the festivities before the Palmyra Canaltown Days closed out on Sunday. The event featured a grand parade, car and art shows, live music, crafts and more. Emceeing the event was 13WHAM’s own Dan Schrack. To learn more about the...
Instructors to attempt juggling world record at the Rochester Fringe Festival
Rochester, N.Y. — An act set to appear at the Rochester Fringe Festival could make the Guinness Book of World Records. Juggling instructors Ted Baumhauer and Jeff Peden will teach what they hope will be the largest juggling lesson ever recorded. It's happening on the top level of the...
Soggy start to the work week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A wet weather pattern will embrace WNY through the middle of this week. Large low pressure in the upper atmosphere will keep frequent showers and clouds around for most spots. You probably noticed that today near Rochester. Rain amounts since midnight we're generally between 1/4" and...
Roc the Peace holds event for National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims
Rochester, N.Y. — September 25 is the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims. Roc the Peace held an event at First Genesis Baptist church on Sunday, in honor of the homicide victims in Rochester. The event focused on the impact on the community and their families. "Today marks...
Winning TAKE-5 lottery ticket sold in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the September 24 TAKE 5 drawing. The tickets were sold in Binghamton and Rochester. One ticket was sold at K & P Stop-N-Shop in Binghamton, which sold one prize winning ticket worth $9,265.50.
Paving operations to impact traffic on East Avenue starting Monday
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is warning drivers of delays in downtown Rochester starting Monday, September 26. Paving operations will be taking place on Chestnut Street between Main Street and Euclid Street, and will continue through Tuesday, September 27. As a result, traffic will likely be delayed...
Funeral arrangements and calling hours announced for firefighter Elvis Reyes
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department has released the calling hours and funeral arrangements for firefighter Elvis Reyes who passed away on Wednesday from surgery complications. Calling hours for firefighter Reyes will be held on Tuesday, September 27 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Joseph A...
Bright Spot: Inspiring others
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a Rochester City School graduate turned engineer and author, is now helping inspire young black men. Gerald Moore Senior spoke to students at UPREP this week for the launch of the Youth Tech Entrepreneurs Program. He wants to inspire these young...
Harriet Tubman mural to be painted in Auburn, N.Y.
Auburn, N.Y. — The Harriet Tubman Boosters hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Auburn N.Y. to commemorate the start of a mural in honor of Harriet Tubman. Since 2019, the Harriet Tubman Boosters had been raising money to finish the mural on the Nolan Black Building. On August 19,...
Woman found dead in alleyway in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police were called to Pearce Street for the report of a woman found dead in an alley around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Officers say they arrived, they found a deceased woman in the alley who had 'obviously been a victim of murder'. She has not...
National Women's Hall of Fame induction ceremony taking place this weekend
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Seneca Falls is in the world spotlight this weekend. The National Women's Hall of Fame will induct nine trail-blazing women on Saturday. To celebrate, the Town of Seneca Falls is hosting its first ever induction festival on Friday. Also on Friday, a learning opportunity for...
Light The Night event remembers those affected by blood cancers
Rochester, N.Y. — Many gathered to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by blood cancers at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night event on Friday. Friends, families, schools, corporate teams and sponsors joined together in a walk with lanterns to bring light to the darkness of cancer.
Half the weekend is nice, half is not
Saturday September 24, 2022 — Much cooler air moved into the area at the end of the work week, but temperatures will moderate a bit heading into the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday should reach the mid 60s across the area, which is still a bit cool for this time of year, but is markedly warmer than recent days.
Woman recovering after being shot on Third Street Saturday morning
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Third Street to the report of a woman shot around 9:53 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers learned the victim, a woman in her 20's, had already been transported to Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle. The victim remains at RGH and...
RFD: Child hospitalized following apartment fire on Dewey Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — A child is being treated for burns after an apartment fire broke out on Dewey Avenue, Sunday night. Crews responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a working fire. It was brought under control around 8:30 p.m. Authorities say three adults and...
Portion of Bay Street closed after car crashes into pole, bringing wires down
Rochester, N.Y. — Bay Street is currently closed between N Goodman Street and Baycliffe Drive, after a man reportedly crashed into a pole, causing wires to come down. Rochester Police say a 59-year-old man was riving eastbound on Bay Street around 8 p.m., when he lost control, driving into a pole on Bay Street.
Officers looking for suspect in armed robbery on North Clinton Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for suspects after a Family Dollar was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night. Officers responded to the store at 1055 North Clinton Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. for the report. Police say a man entered the store and displayed what appeared to be...
