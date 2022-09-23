Read full article on original website
Winning TAKE-5 lottery ticket sold in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the September 24 TAKE 5 drawing. The tickets were sold in Binghamton and Rochester. One ticket was sold at K & P Stop-N-Shop in Binghamton, which sold one prize winning ticket worth $9,265.50.
Experience Psychic Fair going on this weekend in Waterloo
Waterloo, N.Y. — Experience Psychic Fair kicked off Saturday in Waterloo. People were invited to come and get a personal reading from some of the areas most renowned psychics and healers, while also being able to shop for unique jewelry and cards. The Psychic Fair is about bringing positive...
Palmyra Canaltown Days wrapped up Sunday
Palmyra , N.Y. — Many were able to enjoy the festivities before the Palmyra Canaltown Days closed out on Sunday. The event featured a grand parade, car and art shows, live music, crafts and more. Emceeing the event was 13WHAM’s own Dan Schrack. To learn more about the...
Soggy start to the work week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A wet weather pattern will embrace WNY through the middle of this week. Large low pressure in the upper atmosphere will keep frequent showers and clouds around for most spots. You probably noticed that today near Rochester. Rain amounts since midnight we're generally between 1/4" and...
Bright Spot: Inspiring others
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a Rochester City School graduate turned engineer and author, is now helping inspire young black men. Gerald Moore Senior spoke to students at UPREP this week for the launch of the Youth Tech Entrepreneurs Program. He wants to inspire these young...
Over 1,400 people expected for Rochester Half Marathon this weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Half Marathon and 5K is back, and a big crowd is expected this year. Sunday, September 25, runners will take off at 7:30 a.m. for the start of the half marathon at Maplewood Park, and will take them towards Charlotte and through Irondequoit, before hitting the electric finish line in front of Frontier Field.
House of Mercy announces reopening date
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Friday, the House of Mercy issued a reopening date after shutting down due to a homicide in August. The homeless shelter plans to open its doors again in November. The organization also announced the decision to part ways with founder Sister Grace Miller and coordinator Sister Rita Lewis.
Roc the Peace holds event for National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims
Rochester, N.Y. — September 25 is the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims. Roc the Peace held an event at First Genesis Baptist church on Sunday, in honor of the homicide victims in Rochester. The event focused on the impact on the community and their families. "Today marks...
Woman found dead in alleyway in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police were called to Pearce Street for the report of a woman found dead in an alley around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Officers say they arrived, they found a deceased woman in the alley who had 'obviously been a victim of murder'. She has not...
Paving operations to impact traffic on East Avenue starting Monday
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is warning drivers of delays in downtown Rochester starting Monday, September 26. Paving operations will be taking place on Chestnut Street between Main Street and Euclid Street, and will continue through Tuesday, September 27. As a result, traffic will likely be delayed...
Funeral arrangements and calling hours announced for firefighter Elvis Reyes
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department has released the calling hours and funeral arrangements for firefighter Elvis Reyes who passed away on Wednesday from surgery complications. Calling hours for firefighter Reyes will be held on Tuesday, September 27 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Joseph A...
Light The Night event remembers those affected by blood cancers
Rochester, N.Y. — Many gathered to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by blood cancers at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night event on Friday. Friends, families, schools, corporate teams and sponsors joined together in a walk with lanterns to bring light to the darkness of cancer.
Flower City Comic Con returns to Total Sports Experience this weekend
Gates, N.Y. — Flower City Comic Con returned to Rochester over the weekend. The comic book style convention run by fans as a celebration of local and national pop culture was back in full force at Total Sports Experience. This year’s guests included:. Heather Matarazzo (Scream, The Princess...
National Women's Hall of Fame induction ceremony taking place this weekend
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Seneca Falls is in the world spotlight this weekend. The National Women's Hall of Fame will induct nine trail-blazing women on Saturday. To celebrate, the Town of Seneca Falls is hosting its first ever induction festival on Friday. Also on Friday, a learning opportunity for...
Catalytic converter kits given out to curb theft in Brighton
Brighton, N.Y. — The Brighton Police and Metalico-Rochester joined together to help decrease cases of catalytic converter theft on Sunday. Catalytic converter kits were distributed among the visitors of the Brighton Police Department's Public Safety Day at the parking lot of Brighton High School. The kits were free and...
More people hopping on the electric vehicle wave
Rochester, N.Y. — Every year, more people seem to be joining the electric vehicle wave. On Saturday, EV owners gathered at RIT to show off their rides, at the 10th annual National Electric Drive. Organizers say if this year's event is any indication, we could soon see longer lines at charging stations.
Golisano Children's Hospital designated as Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center
Rochester, N.Y. — UR Medicine Golisano Children’s Hospital has been designated as a Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons and New York State. This is the highest possible classification for trauma care and evidence that GCH is delivering best-practice treatment, education, and research in the field.
RFD: Child hospitalized following apartment fire on Dewey Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — A child is being treated for burns after an apartment fire broke out on Dewey Avenue, Sunday night. Crews responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a working fire. It was brought under control around 8:30 p.m. Authorities say three adults and...
City of Rochester shutting down illegal gatherings to prevent gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — In the latest effort to prevent gun violence, Mayor Malik Evans announced the city is shutting down illegal gatherings through local and federal law enforcement collaborations. The mayor was joined by Rochester Police Chief David Smith, among other city leaders, for a press conference on Friday,...
