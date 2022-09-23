ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Winning TAKE-5 lottery ticket sold in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the September 24 TAKE 5 drawing. The tickets were sold in Binghamton and Rochester. One ticket was sold at K & P Stop-N-Shop in Binghamton, which sold one prize winning ticket worth $9,265.50.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Experience Psychic Fair going on this weekend in Waterloo

Waterloo, N.Y. — Experience Psychic Fair kicked off Saturday in Waterloo. People were invited to come and get a personal reading from some of the areas most renowned psychics and healers, while also being able to shop for unique jewelry and cards. The Psychic Fair is about bringing positive...
WATERLOO, NY
13 WHAM

Palmyra Canaltown Days wrapped up Sunday

Palmyra , N.Y. — Many were able to enjoy the festivities before the Palmyra Canaltown Days closed out on Sunday. The event featured a grand parade, car and art shows, live music, crafts and more. Emceeing the event was 13WHAM’s own Dan Schrack. To learn more about the...
PALMYRA, NY
13 WHAM

Soggy start to the work week

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A wet weather pattern will embrace WNY through the middle of this week. Large low pressure in the upper atmosphere will keep frequent showers and clouds around for most spots. You probably noticed that today near Rochester. Rain amounts since midnight we're generally between 1/4" and...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
Rochester, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Inspiring others

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a Rochester City School graduate turned engineer and author, is now helping inspire young black men. Gerald Moore Senior spoke to students at UPREP this week for the launch of the Youth Tech Entrepreneurs Program. He wants to inspire these young...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Over 1,400 people expected for Rochester Half Marathon this weekend

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Half Marathon and 5K is back, and a big crowd is expected this year. Sunday, September 25, runners will take off at 7:30 a.m. for the start of the half marathon at Maplewood Park, and will take them towards Charlotte and through Irondequoit, before hitting the electric finish line in front of Frontier Field.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

House of Mercy announces reopening date

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Friday, the House of Mercy issued a reopening date after shutting down due to a homicide in August. The homeless shelter plans to open its doors again in November. The organization also announced the decision to part ways with founder Sister Grace Miller and coordinator Sister Rita Lewis.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Alcoholic Beverages#Mixologists#Face Off#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Roconnoisseur#The Mercantile On Main#The People S Choice#La Bola
13 WHAM

Woman found dead in alleyway in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police were called to Pearce Street for the report of a woman found dead in an alley around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Officers say they arrived, they found a deceased woman in the alley who had 'obviously been a victim of murder'. She has not...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Paving operations to impact traffic on East Avenue starting Monday

Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is warning drivers of delays in downtown Rochester starting Monday, September 26. Paving operations will be taking place on Chestnut Street between Main Street and Euclid Street, and will continue through Tuesday, September 27. As a result, traffic will likely be delayed...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Light The Night event remembers those affected by blood cancers

Rochester, N.Y. — Many gathered to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by blood cancers at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night event on Friday. Friends, families, schools, corporate teams and sponsors joined together in a walk with lanterns to bring light to the darkness of cancer.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
13 WHAM

Flower City Comic Con returns to Total Sports Experience this weekend

Gates, N.Y. — Flower City Comic Con returned to Rochester over the weekend. The comic book style convention run by fans as a celebration of local and national pop culture was back in full force at Total Sports Experience. This year’s guests included:. Heather Matarazzo (Scream, The Princess...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Catalytic converter kits given out to curb theft in Brighton

Brighton, N.Y. — The Brighton Police and Metalico-Rochester joined together to help decrease cases of catalytic converter theft on Sunday. Catalytic converter kits were distributed among the visitors of the Brighton Police Department's Public Safety Day at the parking lot of Brighton High School. The kits were free and...
BRIGHTON, NY
13 WHAM

More people hopping on the electric vehicle wave

Rochester, N.Y. — Every year, more people seem to be joining the electric vehicle wave. On Saturday, EV owners gathered at RIT to show off their rides, at the 10th annual National Electric Drive. Organizers say if this year's event is any indication, we could soon see longer lines at charging stations.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Golisano Children's Hospital designated as Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center

Rochester, N.Y. — UR Medicine Golisano Children’s Hospital has been designated as a Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons and New York State. This is the highest possible classification for trauma care and evidence that GCH is delivering best-practice treatment, education, and research in the field.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RFD: Child hospitalized following apartment fire on Dewey Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — A child is being treated for burns after an apartment fire broke out on Dewey Avenue, Sunday night. Crews responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of a working fire. It was brought under control around 8:30 p.m. Authorities say three adults and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

City of Rochester shutting down illegal gatherings to prevent gun violence

Rochester, N.Y. — In the latest effort to prevent gun violence, Mayor Malik Evans announced the city is shutting down illegal gatherings through local and federal law enforcement collaborations. The mayor was joined by Rochester Police Chief David Smith, among other city leaders, for a press conference on Friday,...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy