Read full article on original website
Related
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Soccer Sends Mamaroneck Down the Post Road
Rye Girls Varsity Soccer sent Mamaroneck down the Post Road Saturday, chiseling the win over the Tigers at home 2-1. “Rye moved the ball successfully around Mamaroneck creating many scoring opportunities,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. Senior Devon O’Donnell received a cross from junior captain Maddy...
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Field Hockey Zeroes Somers
Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey zeroed Somers on Saturday, taking the home game 6-0. “Somers is an aggressive team,” said Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey Coach Kelly Vegliante. “Rye did a great job of controlling the ball. Our passing game and stick skills today were the best I have seen all season. It was a great game. So proud of my players and how they have come together to play as a unit.”
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Soccer Hunts the Bobcats
Rye Girls Varsity Soccer hunted the Bobcats of Byram Hills on Friday, winning away 3-2. “Rye’s Isabel Harvey and Lyla Keenan returned from being injured and had a huge impact against their rival the Bobcats of Bryam Hills,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. “Isabel Harvey scored in the 4th minutes of the game to give Rye an early lead. Just 10 minutes later, Harvey netted her second goal to give Rye a 2 – 0 lead. Junior captain Maddy Walsh assisted both of Harvey’s goals.”
Popular Home Store Finally Opening in Newburgh this Week
I found out just a couple of weeks ago that there would be a new store opening in Newburgh. They were so close to done that I thought they were open and almost ran in to go shopping. Then I realized there were only a bunch of work guys in there and they were opening “soon”. From what I understand, they’ve been opening soon since the spring. Which isn’t a terribly long time. So why do I say finally opening?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Legendary Poughkeepsie Bar Hosting “Farewell Weekend”
Noah's Ark in Poughkeepsie is inviting patrons to a farewell weekend coming up in October. Always known as the late-night place to be, Noah's Ark on Mill Street was always a true dive bar. I've been going to this place for as far back as I can remember, and the party doesn't truly start here till well past midnight.
longisland.com
Hawaiian-Inspired Cuisine in East Meadow
Long Island foodies have been saying “aloha” to Aloha Kitchen & Sushi in East Meadow. The primarily takeout restaurant on Bellmore Avenue serves a variety of Asian dishes as well as modern Hawaiian fare, a fusion of flavors inspired by authentic Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, and American cuisine. The...
Police still searching for missing Wallkill teen last seen in Middletown
The search to find a missing teenage girl is continuing in the Town of Wallkill.
Rocky Horror Star Appearing at Anniversary Screening in Sugarloaf
If I say "Let’s Do the Time Warp", would you know what I’m talking about? There are a lot of people who would know that I’m talking about The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The Time Warp was a song from the show, and it became a minor rock radio hit. That’s pretty much all I really knew about The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Until I met Jan. Jan was a rather quiet girl, but when it came to Rocky Horror, she became a different person.
RELATED PEOPLE
newyorkalmanack.com
Sing Sing Prison Break: A Hudson River Fishing Tale
Hatzmann recalled a story told to him by fellow fisherman Charlie Rohr, about a prison break from Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York.Rohr was also interviewed for the Yonkers, NY Herald Statesman in an article published April 14th, 1941:. “We’re Going To Bump You Off!” Killers Promise Charlie Rohr....
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
The Wonderland of Lights returns to fairgrounds
The Wonderland of Lights is returning to the Dutchess County Fairgrounds from November 25 through December 25. Last year, the holiday drive-thu experience helped launch a new family tradition for almost 10,000 families in Rhinebeck and surrounding communities.
NewsTimes
Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID
WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saw Mill River Parkway Stretch Reopens In Mount Pleasant After Crash
This story has been updated. A stretch of a busy roadway in the region has reopened after a serious crash. The crash in Westchester County on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant was reported at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The closure was at Exit 27...
Westchester spot has a special bacon fried rice on its brunch menu
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Westchester brunch spot offers unique dishes and an inviting bar, making it a hit with the locals. Steak and eggs, bacon fried rice, and a delicious French toast highlight the brunch menu at Village Social in Rye. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole went behind the stove to try the eats. Watch her […]
Duck Donuts Opens New Location In White Plains
Duck Donuts has launched a new location in Westchester County. The popular eatery opened in White Plains on Friday, Sept. 9 at 393 Tarrytown Road (Route 119). Duck Donuts offers a variety of flavors of made-to-order, specialty donuts. Their seasonal flavors for autumn include apple cobbler, apple pie, pumpkin streusel,...
thedelphianau.com
Digging into the History of Garden City
Like any other bustling town on Long Island, Garden City has centuries of history that deserve to be recognized. Long before there was Garden City, the entire area in the village where Adelphi is currently located was just grass. The Hempstead Plains, the largest prairie east of the Mississippi, stretched from Western Nassau all the way to Suffolk in central Long Island and included what is now New Hyde Park, Mineola, Garden City, Hempstead and Uniondale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 22, 2022
Epic fluke action, with many doormats. Bottom fishing is on fire. Big scup, sea bass and weakfish. Awesome tuna bite in close range. Stripers and fluke in the surf after dark. Incredible wildlife shows on the South Fork by big predators. Captree’s Laura Lee reports:. Tuesday morning’s trip sounds...
cohaitungchi.com
A Bear Mountain Hiking Guide | Major Welch & Appalachian Loop Trail
Just an hour away from New York City you will find Bear Mountain State Park, a region full of hikes, lakes, greenery, and viewpoints. One of the must do activities in the park is to head on a Bear Mountain hiking adventure. You are reading: Bear mountain state park hikes...
longisland.com
Fine Dining Restaurant Brass Swan Opens in Roslyn
With a soft opening on September 15, Brass Swan swooped into Roslyn with a fine dining experience featuring classic American fare. Promising a modern taste with a classic feel, the starters include Truffle Corn Tostadas with fresh shaved burgundy truffle, grilled corn and Mexican cheese blend ($25), Steak Tips served in Bone Marrow, a NY strip, arugula, potato chip, toasted breadcrumbs and pecorino roma ($27), Grilled Octopus ($26), and Pork Belly Costini, a crispy pork belly, guava glaze, frying cheese, and whipped burrata ($23).
14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday. On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.
Comments / 0