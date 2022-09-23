ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, MN

Comments / 0

Related
lakesarearadio.net

Hawley Takes Down Crookston on the Road

CROOKSTON (KDLM) – The Hawley Nuggets had their only game this week in Crookston Tuesday night. The Nuggets got off to a quick start and took the first set 25-8. Set 2 was a back and forth matchup, with the scored tied at 19, the Nuggets finished off the set 25-20. Hawley then dominated the third set 25-6. Hawley improved to 9-7 with the victory.
HAWLEY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Perham Uses Balanced Attack in 3-0 Win over DGF

PERHAM (KDLM) – Perham used a very balanced attack from multiple hitters in a 3-0 win over Dilworth Glyndon Felton 25-19 25-17 25-19 Live on The Lakes 99.5. Jaden Hackel and Laney Wacker were players of the game. Perham. Burkman 9 kills. Thiel 8 kills. Hackel 8 kills. DGF.
PERHAM, MN
lakesarearadio.net

LISTEN: Coffee With The Coaches, September 24th

(KDLM) – Charlie Newland is joined by Detroit Lakes football coach Reed Hefta, Detroit Lakes girls soccer coach Ben Aastuen, Detroit Lakes boys soccer coach Justin Weigleitner, Frazee football coach Russ Hackel and Detroit Lakes Dive coach Bobbi Jo Koons at Burger King in Detroit Lakes for the weekly Coffee With The Coaches program, which airs on Saturdays at 9 am.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Breckenridge, MN
Sports
City
Perham, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Perham, MN
Sports
City
Breckenridge, MN
lakesarearadio.net

WE Fest Announces 2023 Headliners

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Morgan Wallen, Brad Paisley, Kane Brown and Brothers Osborne will headline WE Fest next summer. The three-day country music festival returns to Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes for its 40th year August 3-5, 2023. It’s Wallen’s first appearance at WE Fest. Brown last appeared...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Owners of Cormorant Store Purchase BD’s Gas & Grub in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – BD’s Gas & Grub in Detroit Lakes has new owners and soon a new name. The Sinclair gas station located near the intersection of Highway 10 and 59 was purchased by Lars and Sarah Odegaard in early September. The Odegaard’s also own and operate The Cormorant Store in Cormorant Village near Lake Park, but for Lars, having a store in Detroit Lakes was a great way to help teach his kids responsibility, “I grew up on a dairy farm and I just really wanted a place for my kids to come to learn how to work.”
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Access to Several Detroit Lakes Businesses Limited, Tuesday

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Access to a number of Detroit Lakes Businesses Tuesday will be limited due to ongoing construction on West Lake Drive. The city of Detroit Lakes expects access to Voyageur Lanes, Go Go Rental and Breezy Shores to only be accessible by Country Road 6, then south on West Lake Drive until 6 p.m.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Yellowjackets#Mattea Vig 6
lakesarearadio.net

Two Found Dead in Home near Detroit Lakes, Tuesday

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Two bodies were discovered in a home in Lakeview Township, Tuesday. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, at a home along County Hwy 6 east of US Hwy 59. Upon arrival, law enforcement entered the residence and discovered the bodies of two adult individuals, one female and one male along with two deceased dogs.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Time Capsule Buried at Site of new Health Care Facility in Wadena

WADENA (KDLM) – Tri-County Health Care in Wadena has buried a time capsule that won’t be opened for 50 years. Staff, administrators, advisory members, and board members participated in a special time capsule ceremony on September 23 in conjunction with community leaders and Mortenson Construction. The time capsule...
WADENA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
lakesarearadio.net

Wadena Woman Calls Police 11 Times for Squirrel in Her Home

WADENA (KDLM) – An incident in Wadena has gained nationwide attention after a woman called 911 11 times to report a squirrel in her home. The first call came on September 11th when a caller said she had a squirrel stuck in her basement. Officers arrived on scene a short time later and were unable to locate the squirrel.
WADENA, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Waubun Man Arrested with $36,000 of Fentanyl

Wadena County Sheriff Michael D. Carr reports that on Tuesday, September 20th 2022, a Wadena County Sheriff’s Deputy was observing traffic near the City of Verndale. The deputy observed a vehicle speeding and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. During the course of the traffic stop, the deputy...
WAUBUN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy