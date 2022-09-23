Read full article on original website
Related
lakesarearadio.net
Tuesday Volleyball Roundup: Lakers improve to 11-1; LPA mounts 0-2 comeback for first win
(KDLM) – VOLLEYBALL NOTES FROM TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27. Detroit Lakes improved to 11-1 with a three-set sweep (25-17, 25-20, 25-14) over East Grand Forks. The Lakers will have a tough test on Thursday night, traveling to face MidState opponent and the number-two team in Class AA Pequot Lakes Patriots.
lakesarearadio.net
Hawley Takes Down Crookston on the Road
CROOKSTON (KDLM) – The Hawley Nuggets had their only game this week in Crookston Tuesday night. The Nuggets got off to a quick start and took the first set 25-8. Set 2 was a back and forth matchup, with the scored tied at 19, the Nuggets finished off the set 25-20. Hawley then dominated the third set 25-6. Hawley improved to 9-7 with the victory.
lakesarearadio.net
Perham Uses Balanced Attack in 3-0 Win over DGF
PERHAM (KDLM) – Perham used a very balanced attack from multiple hitters in a 3-0 win over Dilworth Glyndon Felton 25-19 25-17 25-19 Live on The Lakes 99.5. Jaden Hackel and Laney Wacker were players of the game. Perham. Burkman 9 kills. Thiel 8 kills. Hackel 8 kills. DGF.
lakesarearadio.net
LISTEN: Coffee With The Coaches, September 24th
(KDLM) – Charlie Newland is joined by Detroit Lakes football coach Reed Hefta, Detroit Lakes girls soccer coach Ben Aastuen, Detroit Lakes boys soccer coach Justin Weigleitner, Frazee football coach Russ Hackel and Detroit Lakes Dive coach Bobbi Jo Koons at Burger King in Detroit Lakes for the weekly Coffee With The Coaches program, which airs on Saturdays at 9 am.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakesarearadio.net
WE Fest Announces 2023 Headliners
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Morgan Wallen, Brad Paisley, Kane Brown and Brothers Osborne will headline WE Fest next summer. The three-day country music festival returns to Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes for its 40th year August 3-5, 2023. It’s Wallen’s first appearance at WE Fest. Brown last appeared...
lakesarearadio.net
Perham High School Student named Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program
PERHAM (KDLM) – Perham High School senior Jackson Brown has received one of the nation’s highest honors as a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Brown, the son of Chris and Shari Brown, entered the National Merit Scholarship Program, a nationwide competition for recognition and...
lakesarearadio.net
Owners of Cormorant Store Purchase BD’s Gas & Grub in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – BD’s Gas & Grub in Detroit Lakes has new owners and soon a new name. The Sinclair gas station located near the intersection of Highway 10 and 59 was purchased by Lars and Sarah Odegaard in early September. The Odegaard’s also own and operate The Cormorant Store in Cormorant Village near Lake Park, but for Lars, having a store in Detroit Lakes was a great way to help teach his kids responsibility, “I grew up on a dairy farm and I just really wanted a place for my kids to come to learn how to work.”
lakesarearadio.net
Access to Several Detroit Lakes Businesses Limited, Tuesday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Access to a number of Detroit Lakes Businesses Tuesday will be limited due to ongoing construction on West Lake Drive. The city of Detroit Lakes expects access to Voyageur Lanes, Go Go Rental and Breezy Shores to only be accessible by Country Road 6, then south on West Lake Drive until 6 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakesarearadio.net
Glander and Peterson, Candidates for Becker County Sheriff Participate in Candidate Forum in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Becker County’s two candidates for Sheriff were able to engage with the community, Monday during the first of two candidate forums held by the Detroit Lakes Area League of Women Voters. Sheriff Todd Glander, who has been Sheriff in Becker County since 2015 is...
lakesarearadio.net
BREAKING: Officers Responding to Incident at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Officers are responding to a call at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive in Detroit Lakes, which is currently under construction. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to remain clear of the area until squad cars leave. This is an ongoing...
lakesarearadio.net
Two Found Dead in Home near Detroit Lakes, Tuesday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Two bodies were discovered in a home in Lakeview Township, Tuesday. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, at a home along County Hwy 6 east of US Hwy 59. Upon arrival, law enforcement entered the residence and discovered the bodies of two adult individuals, one female and one male along with two deceased dogs.
lakesarearadio.net
Time Capsule Buried at Site of new Health Care Facility in Wadena
WADENA (KDLM) – Tri-County Health Care in Wadena has buried a time capsule that won’t be opened for 50 years. Staff, administrators, advisory members, and board members participated in a special time capsule ceremony on September 23 in conjunction with community leaders and Mortenson Construction. The time capsule...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakesarearadio.net
Wadena Woman Calls Police 11 Times for Squirrel in Her Home
WADENA (KDLM) – An incident in Wadena has gained nationwide attention after a woman called 911 11 times to report a squirrel in her home. The first call came on September 11th when a caller said she had a squirrel stuck in her basement. Officers arrived on scene a short time later and were unable to locate the squirrel.
lakesarearadio.net
Waubun Man Arrested with $36,000 of Fentanyl
Wadena County Sheriff Michael D. Carr reports that on Tuesday, September 20th 2022, a Wadena County Sheriff’s Deputy was observing traffic near the City of Verndale. The deputy observed a vehicle speeding and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. During the course of the traffic stop, the deputy...
Comments / 0