New York City, NY

HuntingtonNow

Campaign 2022: Democrats Canvass; Republicans Schedule Fundraisers

Huntington Democrats rallied Sunday before heading out to knock on doors and canvass for votes for the Nov.8 election. Showing up to encourage supporters were congressional candidate Bridget Fleming, State Sen. Jim Gaughran, State Assemblyman Steve Stern and candidates Susan Berland, who is running for State Senate, and Cooper Macco, running for State Assembly. Fleming is running against Republican Nick LaLota in the newly drawn First Congressional District.
HUNTINGTON, NY
New York City, NY
New York State
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
laborpress.org

Union Workers Rally Outside Con Edison Headquarters in Protest Against Outsourcing

Dozens of CWA members along with labor leaders and politicians rallied on September 21st at 4 Irving Place in downtown Manhattan to protest Con Edison’s plan to drop unionized utility workers at the United States Infrastructure Corporation (USIC). USIC is responsible for identifying electric and gas lines, water mains, and internet infrastructure prior to construction sites digging into NYC or Long Island streets. Local 1101 President Keith Purce said, “There could be a gas explosion, or an electrical outage, hospitals going out of power just because they wanted to hire cheap labor.”
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

City Council taking steps to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the FDNY

NEW YORK - City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams announced a package of bills that would improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the FDNY. The bills would hold the department accountable. "The lack of diversity within the department isn't new, but it is persistent. And this council remains committed to efforts that ensure progress in a diverse FDNY," Adams said. The legislation would require the FDNY to develop a plan to diversify firehouses, and also increase transparency with public reports. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Break
NewsBreak
queenoftheclick.com

Anyone Who Thought This Was a Fair District in Brooklyn is a Snake

Bay Ridge’s new NYC Council District was made to snake down a thin strip of Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst and Bath Beach and ending with the gated community of Sea Gate. Only a moron or a sneaky politician would think this gerrymandered district was “fair.”. Who lives down this...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

Some NYC schools still teaching literacy curriculum chancellor said must go

Schools Chancellor David Banks said in March that a Teachers College reading curriculum wasn't producing "the results that we need." But it's still in use. Schools Chancellor David Banks had said a curriculum by Columbia University’s Teachers College should be replaced due to concerns about how it teaches kids to read. But parents report that it’s still in use. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD pursues speedy justice as drag racers, daredevils remain a problem on NYC streets, highways

It’s a cat and mouse game — but the mice drive too fast and recklessly and are not always held accountable, even when cops nab them. “You can’t catch me. You’re stupid,” driver Oscar Malik, 28, allegedly taunted out-of-earshot cops in a police cruiser who spotted him as he roared on the Long Island Expressway in March 2021 at a speed police believe hit 117 mph. They did catch him, but off the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

