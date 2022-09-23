Read full article on original website
Campaign 2022: Democrats Canvass; Republicans Schedule Fundraisers
Huntington Democrats rallied Sunday before heading out to knock on doors and canvass for votes for the Nov.8 election. Showing up to encourage supporters were congressional candidate Bridget Fleming, State Sen. Jim Gaughran, State Assemblyman Steve Stern and candidates Susan Berland, who is running for State Senate, and Cooper Macco, running for State Assembly. Fleming is running against Republican Nick LaLota in the newly drawn First Congressional District.
wxxinews.org
Hochul commits to one debate for NY governor. Challenger Zeldin says more — or none
With about six and a half weeks until Election Day, the two candidates for governor of New York still have not both agreed to a single debate. Republican challenger Lee Zeldin said he won’t agree to the one that Gov. Kathy Hochul has said yes to, because he wants multiple debates.
yucommentator.org
Six New York Democrats Write Letter to President Berman Calling for Recognition of Campus LGBTQ Club
Six House Democrats representing New York sent a letter Friday to Yeshiva University President Ari Berman in support of YU’s LGBTQ students and calling for the university to recognize the YU Pride Alliance. The six Democrats, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (NY-12), Rep. Adriano Espaillat (NY-13), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), Rep....
Hello, goodbye: How NJ mayor would deal with migrants sent by GOP governors
If a busload of border crossers arrived in Toms River, Mayor Maurice "Mo" Hill would hand them some donuts and send them on to Washington. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been sending border-crossing asylum seekers to so-called "sanctuary" states and cities, including New York and Washington, D.C.
laborpress.org
Union Workers Rally Outside Con Edison Headquarters in Protest Against Outsourcing
Dozens of CWA members along with labor leaders and politicians rallied on September 21st at 4 Irving Place in downtown Manhattan to protest Con Edison’s plan to drop unionized utility workers at the United States Infrastructure Corporation (USIC). USIC is responsible for identifying electric and gas lines, water mains, and internet infrastructure prior to construction sites digging into NYC or Long Island streets. Local 1101 President Keith Purce said, “There could be a gas explosion, or an electrical outage, hospitals going out of power just because they wanted to hire cheap labor.”
New York City rally Sunday for subways, buses to run at least every 6 minutes
There are additional calls to improve mass transit after the COVID-19 pandemic, and advocates rallied in Brooklyn Sunday to urge Governor Kathy Hochul to make subways and buses run at least every six minutes.
COVID Update NYC: Judge rules vaccine mandate invalid for PBA members
Manhattan State Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank ruled the city cannot terminate PBA members for not getting vaccinated, suggesting instead that the city make vaccination requirements part of the PBA's contract.
City Council taking steps to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the FDNY
NEW YORK - City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams announced a package of bills that would improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the FDNY. The bills would hold the department accountable. "The lack of diversity within the department isn't new, but it is persistent. And this council remains committed to efforts that ensure progress in a diverse FDNY," Adams said. The legislation would require the FDNY to develop a plan to diversify firehouses, and also increase transparency with public reports.
Drastic pay inequities persist for Black and Latino NYC workers, especially women
A new pay equity report from the New York City Council shows “persistent, large pay gaps” in the city’s municipal workforce, particularly among Black, Latino and white employees — a divide that gets worse when comparing men and women workers. Black city employees make just 71...
Report: Record number of New Yorkers switching driver’s licenses to Florida
(The Center Square) – A record number of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida, according to a New York Post analysis of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data. The analysis comes at a time when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged...
After Ida, NYC brought in a private forecaster to help. Now, the city waits in limbo.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A private forecasting company hired by New York City in the wake of Hurricane Ida had its contract expire and it cannot be renewed as emergency funds have dried up, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) hired DTN in 2021 to...
There are NJ groups in favor of NYC congestion pricing — here’s why
While a plan that could charge Garden State drivers an extra fee of up to $23 during peak hours to travel into Manhattan awaits federal approval, advocates for the plan suggest too many people are focused on the dollar signs and not the reasoning behind the proposal. An extended comment...
queenoftheclick.com
Anyone Who Thought This Was a Fair District in Brooklyn is a Snake
Bay Ridge’s new NYC Council District was made to snake down a thin strip of Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst and Bath Beach and ending with the gated community of Sea Gate. Only a moron or a sneaky politician would think this gerrymandered district was “fair.”. Who lives down this...
New York town justice who pulled gun on defendant removed from bench
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — A town justice in upstate New York who bragged to fellow judges about wielding his loaded, semi-automatic weapon at a defendant he described as a “large Black man” has been removed from the bench. Robert J. Putorti Jr., 52, a non-attorney who has served...
Some NYC schools still teaching literacy curriculum chancellor said must go
Schools Chancellor David Banks said in March that a Teachers College reading curriculum wasn't producing "the results that we need." But it's still in use. Schools Chancellor David Banks had said a curriculum by Columbia University’s Teachers College should be replaced due to concerns about how it teaches kids to read. But parents report that it’s still in use. [ more › ]
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish group launches public campaign against City University of New York’s chancellor over anti-Semitism
A Jewish group has launched a public campaign to push the chancellor of the City University of New York (CUNY) to do more about skyrocketing anti-Semitism on his institution’s campuses. CUNY, New York City’s public higher education system, controls 25 campuses around the city and has long been criticized...
Man charged in Rudy Giuliani 'slap' wants $2 million for false arrest
Daniel Gill was seen on a video in June touching Giuliani on the back with an open hand while Giuliani was at a Staten Island ShopRite supermarket.
These are the 10 US cities people want to leave most: Redfin
A combination of economic uncertainty, lofty valuations and rising mortgage rates has Americans in some U.S. cities looking to relocate in droves, according to a study from real estate brokerage Redfin.
NYPD pursues speedy justice as drag racers, daredevils remain a problem on NYC streets, highways
It’s a cat and mouse game — but the mice drive too fast and recklessly and are not always held accountable, even when cops nab them. “You can’t catch me. You’re stupid,” driver Oscar Malik, 28, allegedly taunted out-of-earshot cops in a police cruiser who spotted him as he roared on the Long Island Expressway in March 2021 at a speed police believe hit 117 mph. They did catch him, but off the ...
