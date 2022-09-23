Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
live5news.com
Deputies investigate deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say an investigation into a deadly shooting is underway after a car shot into another car. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road in the Salters area on Sept. 17 about a shooting. Deputies say they...
Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
live5news.com
Police looking for shooting suspect in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is trying to locate and detain a person who they say shot someone at a West Ashley apartment complex. Police responded to the Palmilla Parkside Apartments just before 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting. That is on Ashley River Road near the St. Andrew’s Parks & Playground.
live5news.com
2 arrested after narcotics investigation
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested after an investigation into illegal drugs. Deputies said 30-year-old Eribento Navarro Lopez and 65-year-old Francisco Dominguez were both charged with trafficking heroin morphine. On Sept. 16, deputies say a search warrant at a home...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs woman found after Berkeley Co. fire
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 65-year-old woman discovered in a Moncks Corner home on Thursday. Susie Kochever was found inside a home on Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Kochever was found after firefighters responded to the home for a...
live5news.com
1 injured in downtown Charleston apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was injured in a downtown Charleston apartment shooting Saturday night, according to police. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Bridgeview Apartment just after 10 p.m. At the complex on North Romney Street, they found a gunshot wound victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
abcnews4.com
CPD investigating two separate shootings Saturday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating two shooting incidents on Saturday night. A shooting at The Palmilla Apartments occurred just before 7 p.m. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said the victim and suspect knew one another, and officers got information about the suspect possibly being in the area.
live5news.com
1 injured, police searching for person of interest in N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a female was taken to the hospital after a Friday shooting. Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m. At the scene, they found a female victim with a gunshot wound in the...
live5news.com
Police on scene N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night. Police responded to Midland Drive at Kenwood Drive. The preliminary investigation indicates minor injuries were suffered in the shooting, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. There is no official information on what led up...
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
WIS-TV
Early morning Orangeburg carjacking suspect arrested
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said a suspect is facing multiple charges in a carjacking case in Orangeburg. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety charged Shi Darius Ahmed Ture Ellis with armed robbery, grand larceny with a value of $10,000 or more, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
live5news.com
Skeletal remains found amid search for missing man
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - While searching for a man who has been missing for almost two months, Georgetown Police say they found skeletal remains. Police and the Community United Effort, also known as CUE, were on day two of another search for Joseph Wesley Blake, 31. He was last seen on July 29 walking in a wooded area near Ridge Street.
live5news.com
House fire leaves family of 4 displaced, 2 pet birds dead
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A family of four is without a home after a Sunday structure fire in the West Ashley area. The Charleston Fire Department responded to Taborwood Circle around 12:30 p.m. Once crews arrived, they saw smoke coming out of all sides of a one-story home. Firefighters...
live5news.com
Man arrested in Monday North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a Monday morning shooting. Brandon Rashad Cuttino, 34, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers responded to the 7100 block...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victim of deadly Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. Loretta McCutcheon, 57, of Williamsburg County died on the scene of the crash, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. McCutcheon was traveling east on...
Deputies to honor National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims on Sunday
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will honor murder victims at a ceremony on Sunday. September 25 marks the National Day of Remembrance of Murder Victims. According to CCSO, deputies will join MUSC and the Survivors of Homicide Support Group for a ceremony on Sunday afternoon to remember those lost to […]
Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
live5news.com
Bicyclist killed in Goose Creek crash, police say
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department said one person was killed after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. Police responded to Crowfield Boulevard across from Stratford High School just before 11 p.m. Goose Creek Police Capt. Thomas Hill said the early investigation revealed...
iheart.com
School bus driver cited after crash that injured 7 in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the bus driver who struck a high school student and then crashed into a store has been cited for the Tuesday morning crash. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the driver, whose name has not been released, was cited for careless operation.
live5news.com
Teen arrested on 6 charges after shootout in N. Charleston neighborhood
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police arrested a teenager accused of exchanging gunfire with a North Charleston resident who confronted him and three others about tampering with a neighbor’s cars. The teen, whose identity was not released because of his age, is charged with attempted murder, unlawful carry of...
