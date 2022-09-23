GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - While searching for a man who has been missing for almost two months, Georgetown Police say they found skeletal remains. Police and the Community United Effort, also known as CUE, were on day two of another search for Joseph Wesley Blake, 31. He was last seen on July 29 walking in a wooded area near Ridge Street.

GEORGETOWN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO