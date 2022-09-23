Read full article on original website
Annual Ujamaa Festival to take place this weekend in Wyandanch
The fifth annual Ujamaa Fest will take over Delano Stewart Plaza in Wyandanch.
Brooklyn FAM Returns to Prospect Park this October
Cultural performances, dance and art-making will fill Prospect Park this fall as the second annual Brooklyn FAM festival returns. The Brooklyn FAM festival will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Concert Grove Pavillion on the east side of Prospect Park. A main...
Atlantic Antic Festival
The Annual ATLANTIC ANTIC™ is the oldest and largest street festival in Brooklyn, New York! The Atlantic Antic™ stretches along Atlantic Avenue through Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill with the harbor at one end and the Atlantic Terminal on the other. All musical genres were represented...
10 fun (and mostly free) things to do in NYC this weekend
From comic books to Compost Pa-Looza, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this weekend. From comic books to Compost Pa-Looza, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. [ more › ]
Happy solstice to all. We have some special pets to share with you. September 24-25
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The shedding does not stop. Sweeping, brushing, washing, it keeps coming! Not a problem when you think of the love you get in return. It’s worth it. Some breeds with a double coat, like German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies, Akitas, Samoyeds, and Malamutes, experience “coat blow.” Coat blow is when dogs switch from their winter coats to their summer coats.
Melville farm welcomes visitors to see first baby giraffe born on Long Island
You can now visit the first baby giraffe ever born on Long Island.
Anyone Who Thought This Was a Fair District in Brooklyn is a Snake
Bay Ridge’s new NYC Council District was made to snake down a thin strip of Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst and Bath Beach and ending with the gated community of Sea Gate. Only a moron or a sneaky politician would think this gerrymandered district was “fair.”. Who lives down this...
Telfar pop up at Brooklyn’s Rainbow takes New Yorkers by storm
Telfar, a Black-owned company well-known for its “Shopping Bags,” took over the Rainbow retail store on Fulton Street to host its first-ever pop-up shop on Sept. 11. The bags are notorious for always being sold out, and the rare event drew many eager customers who hoped to get their hands on a bag.
Fill Your Trick-or-Treat Basket with Unlimited Candy at NYC's Museum of Ice Cream
Childhood Halloween dreams are about to come true for New Yorkers with a sweet tooth. To celebrate the spooky festivity, the Museum of Ice Cream is turning into a trick-or-treat hotspot with unlimited candy. From September 30 through October 31, the museum will change its name into Museum of I-Scream,...
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in NYC
You gotta love New York City! It used to smell like ass, garbage and piss and now thanks mostly to Uncle Budd NYC it smells like that sweet sweet cheeba. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. They kept it moving by launching a dope new app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the cites finest cannabis products.
Inaugural John Coltrane Jazz Festival Comes To Harlem As Part Of NY State Senator Cordelle Cleare’s Celebration
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, the Inaugural John Coltrane Jazz Festival kicks off at 1 pm until 7:00 pm EST at Marcus Garvey Park | Richard Rodgers Amphitheatre, in Harlem, NY. The iconic saxophone players Bill Saxton, Alvin Flythe, Todd Herbert, Sweet Lee Odom, Patience Higgins, TK Blue, and John...
Latino couple living American Dream with nail ‘saloon’
GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The co-founders of a Brooklyn nail salon came to the United States as children from El Salvador and Colombia. Growing up, they lived in the same building. Now, years later, the husband-and-wife team created Lili and Cata, a go-to spot for unique manicures and pedicures in Greenpoint. PIX11’s Arrianee LeBeau tells […]
Queen was a load of bull, in graffitist’s view
BY THE VILLAGE SUN | A vandal in Lower Manhattan apparently thinks Queen Elizabeth was not bully good. According to police, on Fri., Sept. 9, around 2:30 a.m., a group of four young people approached the “Charging Bull” statue at Bowling Green, at the corner of Morris Street and Broadway. The queen, 96, had died just hours earlier the previous afternoon.
September 24, 2022
Living in NYC makes you more empathetic and optimistic, finds a recent survey from Citizens. Everyone knows the stereotypes about New Yorkers: we walk fast, talk fast, and love to hate, hate to love the subway. But everyone’s slice of NYC is truly unique, and that’s certainly true in Queens, where there’s everything from the city’s oldest comic book […]
NYC booting cars to collect nearly $500 million in unpaid tickets
NEW YORK -- You might be seeing more parked cars with boots on them around the five boroughs. New York City says it is owned nearly $500 million in unpaid parking tickets and looking to collect, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Friday. "I came outside and there was a boot on it," said Antoinette Riley, a Hell's Kitchen resident. From Midtown, to Brooklyn, to Staten Island, booted cars have recently started lining the streets. Like many other drivers, Riley is stuck in park for the moment. "Right now I can't lose my car. So I have no choice but to pay this $5,000,"...
The dos and don’ts of recycling on Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — When it comes to recycling, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. The rules may vary depending on where you live. And your choices can have major impacts on our planet. Each person generates about 5 pounds of garbage per day, nationwide. Every bottle, every paper, and other material we get rid of is […]
The first-ever Nike store just opened in the Bronx
It's official, folks: Nike has stores all over the city's five boroughs, an accolade that the company earned this week, after it opened its first-ever shop in the North Bronx. Part of Nike's United concept stores, the new location at 340 Baychester Avenue will sell more than sportwwear, functioning as a community of sorts. According to an official press release, Nike Unite shops aim to highlight the importance of exercising while celebrating "local sports heroes and giving more kids the opportunity to get moving so they can lead happier and healthier lives." Think of the venues as lifestyle hubs that engage surrounding residents through social media and in-person events.
The Unique Day Cruise From NYC That Offers Spectacular Fall Views Along The Hudson River
Get into the fall season with a trip up the Hudson River. Circle Line is celebrating the return of its annual Bear Mountain Cruise. Enjoy the sights of the autumn season during this Oktoberfest-themed experience with German food specials, Oktoberfest beers, live music, and unbeatable views of the fall foliage.
Overwhelmed with migrant arrivals, NYC has planned tent shelter to be built in a Bronx flood zone
The proposed site of a recently announced tent facility for newly arrived migrants is located in a far-flung coastal parking lot in the Bronx – an area prone to flooding. The shelter will be erected in the Orchard Beach parking lot and will house up to 1,000 adults at a time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office announced Thursday morning. There will be a second facility as well, which will house families with children, but the location hasn’t been confirmed yet. Described as “humanitarian emergency response and relief centers,” a press release said the facilities will shelter and support asylum-seekers on a temporary basis. Two photo examples of what the Orchard Beach facility would look like showed multiple sweeping white tents packed together in a parking lot. Inside, uniform rows of cots stretched from one end of the structure to the other.
This $343 Upstate New York Airbnb Is Larger Than Central Park
If I asked you to picture New York’s largest Airbnb, what would you guess? Maybe a sprawling mansion in the Hamptons with 32 bedrooms, two pools, and 15,000 square feet? You’re not even close. In Upstate you can rent an Airbnb bigger even than NYC’s Central Park – and I guarantee it’ll cost you less than any Long Island home.
