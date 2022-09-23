ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Lane Damage Repairs Slated For Laupāhoehoe Gulch Bridge

LAUPĀHOEHOE, Hawaiʻi - The County plans to restore damaged concrete bridge railings, slope embankments, and guardrails, as well as improve erosion control. Hurricane Lane Damage Repairs will continue with the Laupāhoehoe Gulch Bridge project from approximately October 3 to March 7, 2023. From the County of Hawaiʻi:...
State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as 'terrible mess'

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
Hilo man named 20th Richard Hoʻopiʻi Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Champion

Heua‘olu Sai-Dudoit of Hilo, Hawaiʻi earned the championship title at the 20th annual Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Kiʻekiʻe Falsetto Contest, held at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua on Saturday night, Sept. 24. The competition featured five contestants–three from Maui, one each from Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi....
23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
Volcano Watch: Where's That Lava Headed and When Will it Get There?

Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by Postdoctoral Researcher David Hyman. When lava flows break out on the flanks of Kīlauea or Mauna Loa, Hawaiʻi residents and emergency management agencies...
Waimea gets last gasp score to edge Kauai, secure D2 state berth

For the first time since 2003, Waimea is heading to the state postseason. The Menehunes dug deep defensively all game long and mustered just enough offense in its final drive to put an all important score on the board in a 6-0 victory over Kauai at Vidinha Stadium Saturday. "We...
Visit Hilo: Scicchitano's Pizzeria Revisited

Nearly a year ago I tried Scicchitano's Pizzeria for the first time. I was underwhelmed by the experience, but knew I would give them another chance eventually, since they had just opened, and I'm sure they were still working out some bugs. The Scicchitano's Special was topped with an Italian...
