nbcrightnow.com
Service in West Richland honors families of fallen service members
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The last Sunday of September is Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, a day to honor the families of fallen service members. Today, a service was held at Flat Top Park. The service payed tribute to those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice while acknowledging...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD, RPD, BCSO arrest 28 in top offender sweep
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) recently joined forces with the Richland Police Department (RPD) and the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) to identify, locate, and arrest some of the top offenders in the Tri-Cities region. According to the KPD, over the course of the week of September, 13,...
nbcrightnow.com
Toppenish artist paints mural representing migrant workers at Central Washington State Fair
YAKIMA, Wash. - Throughout the length of the Central Washington State Fair, a local artist from Toppenish will be slowly painting a mural that pays tribute to migrant workers in the Yakima Valley. She'll be doing it at the new Fiesta de Familia attraction, which highlights Latino culture for the first time in the fair's history.
“We are begging for your help:” Family of Kennewick shooting victim pleads for help
Alyssa Moore, 18, was shot and killed on September 22nd, 2022 in Kennewick KENNEWICK, Wash. — The mother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed one year ago on Sept. 22, 2021 is pleading with community members to help offer some peace to those who have been unable to properly grieve. At 3:05 a.m. that morning, Alyssa Moore was...
nbcrightnow.com
Marine, sailor, soldier brothers buried together in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Three U.S. veteran brothers were laid to rest together at Desert Lawn in Kennewick on September 23. Each brother served in a different branch and died at different times, but have finally been buried altogether. One brother was a marine, one was a sailor and the...
‘Just a hell of a kid,’ says father of trooper shot on duty
The father of a Washington State trooper speaks out days after a suspect tried to kill his son while on duty. Dean Atkinson Jr. is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds at Harborview Medical Center, where his dad has been by his bedside. He says his son is doing miraculously well...
610KONA
Wallet and Phone Thief Sought by Kennewick Police
It appears this happened at Winco Foods. Kennewick Police report this suspect is being sought in connection with the theft. It happened Thursday, September 22nd. KPD says she took not only a wallet, but a cellphone belonging to someone else. We don't know if it happened at the customer service...
nbcrightnow.com
Ceremony held to remember those that died fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan
RICHLAND, Wash. - People from all over the Pacific Northwest came together Saturday and Sunday for the 17th Time of Remembrance Ceremony. They gathered to remember people that died serving in Afghanistan and Iraq. Saturday a vigil was held. On Sunday, families got together for a ceremony to remember those...
nbcrightnow.com
Three Rivers Tattoo Convention in Kennewick weekend of Sept 23
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Three Rivers Tattoo Convention is returning to the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick from September 23 through 25. Tattoo artists from around the country are gathering to offer lots of styles in one place. Plus, there's food, piercings, face painting, aerobatics and contests throughout the weekend.
Fire threatening buildings near Southridge High School in Kennewick
It’s one of five fires that have broken out in Benton and Franklin counties.
nbcrightnow.com
Great Prosser balloon rally floats away this weekend
PROSSER, Wash.- The 33rd annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally is this weekend, September, 23-25. The free, family-friendly event features colorful balloons and pilots from across the northwest. Balloons launch from the Prosser airport every morning at sunrise (around 6:15 a.m.). The weekend will also include, balloon night glows, a harvest...
nbcrightnow.com
Multi-vehicle crash at intersection of South Garfield Street and South Fruitland Street
KENNEWICK, Wash. - According to the Kennewick Police Department, police and fire are on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of South Garfield Street and South Fruitland Street. They're asking people to avoid the area. This is a developing story. We are working to report timely and...
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 20, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Yakima deputy fatally shoots man he chased into a cornfield
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man after the deputy chased him into a cornfield north of Toppenish on Thursday, police said. The deputy tried to stop the man’s car around 2:25 a.m. and began a pursuit, The Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man running on SR-26 dies after running on highway, hit by car in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a person who was running in the eastbound lane of SR-26 has died after being hit by a car. WSP said the 26-year-old man was running westbound near Royal City. The driver of the car who hit him...
nbcrightnow.com
Vegetation fire nears 1000 acres in Prosser
West Benton Fire reports that the fire is contained and that crews have stopped fighting it and are currently letting it burn itself out. According to West Benton Fire Rescue, State Route 221 reopened and firefighting operations have stopped. PROSSER, Wash. UPDATE: 6:10 p.m. Highway 221 has been closed for...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD asks for help identifying theft suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect. The woman pictured in these surveillance video photos allegedly stole a wallet and phone on Thursday, September, 22, and used a debit card from the wallet to make purchases at Wal-Mart. Anyone...
Deadly Shooting in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night around 10:00. Officers were called out to a home off West 4th Ave between Morain and and Olson. As officers and Kennewick Fire Department Medics arrived, it was found that the victim had a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The victim, an adult male, died at the hospital. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-072051.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Roads reopened after fire on I-82 spreads to structure on Southridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/23/22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), I-82 at 395 and Southridge Boulevard reopened around 9:30 last night. Traffic is now moving in both directions. UPDATE: 7 p.m. All evacuations regarding this fire have been lifted, according to the Kennewick Police Department. People...
This is what happened when a couple from Tri-Cities, WA drove a Tesla to Kansas
Here are some tips if you want to make a long road trip with an electric vehicle. | Guest Opinion
