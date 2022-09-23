ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Why Team USA is already the heavy favorite ahead of 2023 Ryder Cup

The start of the 2022-23 PGA Tour and DP World Tour seasons are right around the corner, but golf fans and sportsbooks alike are already looking ahead to next fall and the 2023 Ryder Cup. And it is already very clear who the favorite is to win one of the most exciting golf events of the calendar year -- even though the event is roughly a year away.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy