ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit crime stats slightly down, but Chief White says 'it's not enough,' as he meets with community members to find solutions

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIjgB_0i6mBcoj00

DETROIT (WWJ) – On a day Detroit police officials detailed statistics that show overall crime numbers are dropping in the city, Chief James White and others held a town hall meeting with community members to talk about how they can make the city safer.

While White says the number of murders and non-fatal shootings have gone down, bucking a nationwide trend of rising crime seen in most cities, he and others say it’s not enough.

There have been eight fewer murders in Detroit compared to this time last year, and over 120 fewer reported non-fatal shootings.

But White says that’s “721 times somebody tried to kill someone and wasn’t successful.”

“It’s not like a non-fatal shooting was intended to be a non-fatal shooting. It’s a failed murder,” he said.

Since taking over last June White has been working to crack down on gun violence across the city.

"People often stop me on the street and say, 'Chief, we can see that these murders weigh on you,'" White said. "Yeah. They do. 'Chief, we can see in your eyes and on your heart.' And I appreciate that, but I will never become desensitized to a child losing their lives in our city when I know there's so much more we can do."

That’s part of the why the department hosted a town hall Thursday, seeking feedback from a packed house at Edison Public School Academy as to what they’d like to see be done in the neighborhoods.

Bishop Daryl Harris, the Faith Based Coordinator with Cease Fire Detroit, was one of the moderators of the town hall.

He told WWJ’s Ryan Marshall the event was an opportunity for the community to hold both itself and the police accountable.

“Because all of us have to be accountable in this peace in order for it to work,” Harris said.

Much of the crowd at Thursday’s meeting was dressed from head to toe in white in honor of Detroit Day of Peace.

A woman named Sandra told Marshall outside the meeting she wants DPD to address how many people of color simply afraid of police.

“We hear so much of the police having to kill a young Black guy because he was running. And that’s not good, so they have to find a solution, they’ve got to find a togetherness because it’s just – we’re losing too many young, Black people.”

While this was the first police chief town hall, DPD officials hope and expect there will be more in the coming months and years.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit police chief seeks solutions to reduce crime

(CBS DETROIT) - For the first time, Detroit's police chief put law enforcement, clergy and community leaders in one room to find solutions to combat violent crime. Graveyard placards outside Detroit Edison Public School Academy Thursday evening served as a somber reminder of the lives lost at the hands of another in Detroit -- 221 lives as of Wednesday. "A lot of the violence that's being reported is senseless so what do we do?" Loretta Yancey, a Detroit resident, said in the school's auditorium.Yancey showed up for a town hall hosted by Detroit Police Chief James White, whose focus was to...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman shot and killed on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead early Sunday morning. The shooting happened on Livernois near Davison at around 3:35 a.m. Police responded to the area after receiving reports of a shooting. On Arrival, a 30-year-old woman was found fatally shot. The...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police investigate fatal shooting on city’s west side

DETROIT – A 30-year-old woman was killed Sunday morning in the parking lot of a business plaza in Detroit. Police said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. near West Davison Street and Livernois on the 13300 block of Livernois. Part of the intersection is blocked off as investigators work...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Two charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder

Detroit − Two people have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and found Stevens with a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Medics pronounced Akeem Stevens dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit judge raises bond in assault case of 78-year-old woman

DETROIT – A judge in Detroit took action Friday by raising a defendant’s bond, which many thought to be too low considering the violent nature of the crime. Police say Dazaun Johnson broke into the home of a 78-year-old woman and attempted to sexually assault her. In June,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

3 teens sentenced for random murder, armed robbery of Dearborn woman

Detroit — Saja Aljanabi moved with her family to Dearborn to escape conflict in the Middle East and pursue the American dream, her brother said. The 29-year-old woman had just passed her driver's test and was excited about getting a car, her brother, Ali Aljanabi, said Friday. She was preparing to take the test to become a U.S. citizen.
DEARBORN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Black People#Detroit Police
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police, teens driving to dinner get fake AR-15 pointed at them

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A town hall with police and community leaders was held with Detroit's youth addressing gun violence Thursday. Afterward, as some teens were being taken to dinner by Detroit police, a suspect pulled alongside at a light and pointed what looked like an AR-15 at them. "In...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Detroit Free Press

Juvenile jail in state of 'disaster'

Good morning. It is Friday, and we've done some investigating ... Overcrowded and understaffed: These are two big issues Wayne County’s juvenile jail must contend with. Problems at the facility have caused it to operate under a “temporary disaster” plan, which inevitably led to further challenges, including frequent lockdowns.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy