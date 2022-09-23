Austin Valle is co-founder of Orlando YIMBY, an advocacy group pushing for affordable housing and transportation. YIMBY is an acronym for “yes in my backyard,” the opposite of what is known as NIMBYism, a term for when residents push back against developments near their homes (i.e., “not in my backyard”). Valle says his passion for urbanism was partially fueled by his time living in Washington, D.C., while earning a graduate degree in public policy from Georgetown University. Valle was born and raised in Central Florida and returned to the Sunshine State in 2016 after living in D.C. He works as a business development manager for the Walt Disney Company and will be elected unopposed as an Orange County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, a volunteer part-time position, this November. Valle lives in College Park with his wife, Bridget, and their two-year-old son.

