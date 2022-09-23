ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

daytonatimes.com

Master plan for fairgrounds unveiled

A conceptual plan unfolded at Tuesday’s County Council meeting of an enhanced Volusia County Fairgrounds that would serve as a bustling hub of local history, agricultural exhibition, conservation education, entertainment and sporting events. Located on State Road 44 just east of DeLand, the fairgrounds is the site of the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers learned hard lessons when Hurricane Irma struck in 2017

Villagers learned plenty of hard lessons when Hurricane Irma struck in 2017. It was the last major hurricane to hit Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and prompted community development districts in The Villages to seek millions of dollars in reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. There were three very important...
THE VILLAGES, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

CP Interview: Austin Valle aims to build community through advocacy

Austin Valle is co-founder of Orlando YIMBY, an advocacy group pushing for affordable housing and transportation. YIMBY is an acronym for “yes in my backyard,” the opposite of what is known as NIMBYism, a term for when residents push back against developments near their homes (i.e., “not in my backyard”). Valle says his passion for urbanism was partially fueled by his time living in Washington, D.C., while earning a graduate degree in public policy from Georgetown University. Valle was born and raised in Central Florida and returned to the Sunshine State in 2016 after living in D.C. He works as a business development manager for the Walt Disney Company and will be elected unopposed as an Orange County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, a volunteer part-time position, this November. Valle lives in College Park with his wife, Bridget, and their two-year-old son.
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on

'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
MELBOURNE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Fall brings a cornucopia of yard sales

St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church has so many items to sell at its upcoming indoor yard sale that one parishioner donated a storage unit to house it all. “We have been planning and collecting items for the indoor yard sale for more than a year,” said Vivian Badami, a Village of Mallory Square resident and yard sale organizer for St. Marks. “Our fellowship hall is already full of merchandise.” Fall is a popular time in and around The Villages for area houses of worship to host yard sales and bazaars for their congregations and the community. St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church has a pair of events planned for this fall. The Belleview church hosts its three-day indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20-22, followed by a Holly Fair holiday shopping event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.
LADY LAKE, FL
click orlando

Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. As of Monday morning, Ian was southwest of Grand Cayman on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida. Lake...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ahsblueandwhite.com

Don’t Be Sad When You Have Vlad!

The Blue and White met with Vladimir Boeversa, a Junior at Apopka high school, role model, and theater expert. We discussed the outcome of joining theater and how it shaped him as a person. Going to an actual Thespian festival where we compete with other schools and seeing how many...
APOPKA, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages is a business

No matter how much we would like to think otherwise, “The Villages” is a business corporation – a business, not our favorite old uncle.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Celebrate fall at free vegan festival in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – With fall festivities in full swing, a vegan festival is celebrating the season in downtown Orlando. The Vegan Fall Festival is coming to Persimmon Hollow Brewing this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2...
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself

You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages is not a resort for your grandchildren

In response a recent Letter to the Editor about rentals in The Villages – again this isn’t a RESORT for families. Your family needs to split their time visiting Grandma. We don’t need kids and other people taking advantage of our pleasures. The Villages are for us not your kids or grandkids. The “family” pool should be for us residents not kids also! This is “our” resort, not for kids.
THE VILLAGES, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Terminal C opens and has a College Park connection

Orlando International Airport has officially opened its $2.8 billion Terminal C complex, adding 15 gates and capacity for an additional 12 million passengers. To help with the branding of the new facility, the airport turned to College Park’s Six the Agency. Six the Agency serves as the agency of...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Demings Calls on Floridians to Finalize Emergency Plans

Orlando Representative Val Demings reminded Florida families to finalize their emergency plans in preparation for Hurricane Ian, which multiple models show making landfall in Florida later this week, potentially as a Category 4 storm. Rep. Demings chairs the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery. “I’m calling...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Bethune-Cookman University issues mandatory campus evacuation amid Tropical Storm Ian

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Due to the latest projections of Tropical Storm Ian, Bethune - Cookman University has announced a mandatory campus evacuation beginning on Monday. The school said in a statement released Saturday that they're encouraging students to begin making plans to evacuate the residence halls as early as Sunday — although the evacuation doesn't begin until noon on Monday.
LAKE MARY, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Pizza Bruno set to open in October

There’s a new pizza (oven) in town. As reported in the April issue of The Community Paper, Pizza Bruno’s chef/owner Bruno Zacchini is taking over the former Tin & Taco space on Edgewater Drive. Zacchini said he is confident the College Park location of Pizza Bruno will open in October. While offering some of the same classics as the original Curry Ford restaurant, the new Pizza Bruno will have an expanded menu thanks to more space in the kitchen and a different oven. The June edition of The Community Paper featured a rundown of all the unique pizza ovens on Edgewater Drive.
ORLANDO, FL

