daytonatimes.com
Master plan for fairgrounds unveiled
A conceptual plan unfolded at Tuesday’s County Council meeting of an enhanced Volusia County Fairgrounds that would serve as a bustling hub of local history, agricultural exhibition, conservation education, entertainment and sporting events. Located on State Road 44 just east of DeLand, the fairgrounds is the site of the...
WESH
Lake County School District announces tentative school plans while monitoring Tropical Storm Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County School District announced schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as the district continues to track Tropical Storm Ian. School district leaders said several public schools in the county are possibly going to be storm evacuation shelters. Tuesday, students will be released...
villages-news.com
Villagers learned hard lessons when Hurricane Irma struck in 2017
Villagers learned plenty of hard lessons when Hurricane Irma struck in 2017. It was the last major hurricane to hit Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and prompted community development districts in The Villages to seek millions of dollars in reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. There were three very important...
mynews13.com
After neighbors object, Daily Bread nixes plan for Palm Bay affordable housing community
PALM BAY, Fla. — A Melbourne nonprofit looking to expand housing opportunities for the homeless has returned to a state of flux after plans were canceled for a 100-plus unit housing community in Palm Bay. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit Daily Bread had planned a 100-plus unit...
yourcommunitypaper.com
CP Interview: Austin Valle aims to build community through advocacy
Austin Valle is co-founder of Orlando YIMBY, an advocacy group pushing for affordable housing and transportation. YIMBY is an acronym for “yes in my backyard,” the opposite of what is known as NIMBYism, a term for when residents push back against developments near their homes (i.e., “not in my backyard”). Valle says his passion for urbanism was partially fueled by his time living in Washington, D.C., while earning a graduate degree in public policy from Georgetown University. Valle was born and raised in Central Florida and returned to the Sunshine State in 2016 after living in D.C. He works as a business development manager for the Walt Disney Company and will be elected unopposed as an Orange County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, a volunteer part-time position, this November. Valle lives in College Park with his wife, Bridget, and their two-year-old son.
floridapolitics.com
Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on
'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
Rosen Hotels & Resorts set for major hiring event with on-the-spot job offers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Rosen Hotels & Resorts plans to hire people from across Central Florida for a variety of roles for those looking to start a career with Rosen Hotels & Resorts. According to a news release, the company just improved its already-outstanding benefits package with a new enhanced...
Villages Daily Sun
Fall brings a cornucopia of yard sales
St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church has so many items to sell at its upcoming indoor yard sale that one parishioner donated a storage unit to house it all. “We have been planning and collecting items for the indoor yard sale for more than a year,” said Vivian Badami, a Village of Mallory Square resident and yard sale organizer for St. Marks. “Our fellowship hall is already full of merchandise.” Fall is a popular time in and around The Villages for area houses of worship to host yard sales and bazaars for their congregations and the community. St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church has a pair of events planned for this fall. The Belleview church hosts its three-day indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20-22, followed by a Holly Fair holiday shopping event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. As of Monday morning, Ian was southwest of Grand Cayman on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida. Lake...
mynews13.com
Some Central Florida families struggle as food prices rise
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — These days, all 12-year-old Jack Kukec wants is some lettuce. “I really want fresh foods — the healthy stuff, like apples, lettuce, and all that,” he said. But that kind of fresh, healthy food is often too expensive for single mom Amy Kukec...
ahsblueandwhite.com
Don’t Be Sad When You Have Vlad!
The Blue and White met with Vladimir Boeversa, a Junior at Apopka high school, role model, and theater expert. We discussed the outcome of joining theater and how it shaped him as a person. Going to an actual Thespian festival where we compete with other schools and seeing how many...
villages-news.com
The Villages is a business
No matter how much we would like to think otherwise, “The Villages” is a business corporation – a business, not our favorite old uncle.
click orlando
Celebrate fall at free vegan festival in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – With fall festivities in full swing, a vegan festival is celebrating the season in downtown Orlando. The Vegan Fall Festival is coming to Persimmon Hollow Brewing this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself
You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
villages-news.com
The Villages is not a resort for your grandchildren
In response a recent Letter to the Editor about rentals in The Villages – again this isn’t a RESORT for families. Your family needs to split their time visiting Grandma. We don’t need kids and other people taking advantage of our pleasures. The Villages are for us not your kids or grandkids. The “family” pool should be for us residents not kids also! This is “our” resort, not for kids.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Terminal C opens and has a College Park connection
Orlando International Airport has officially opened its $2.8 billion Terminal C complex, adding 15 gates and capacity for an additional 12 million passengers. To help with the branding of the new facility, the airport turned to College Park’s Six the Agency. Six the Agency serves as the agency of...
Central Florida residents prepare ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With Tropical Storm Ian strengthening, Central Florida residents have started to prepare for its future impacts. Channel 9 visited Downey Park Saturday, where many people stocked up on sandbags and supplies. Orange County refilled the sand pile at least once today because of the number...
westorlandonews.com
Demings Calls on Floridians to Finalize Emergency Plans
Orlando Representative Val Demings reminded Florida families to finalize their emergency plans in preparation for Hurricane Ian, which multiple models show making landfall in Florida later this week, potentially as a Category 4 storm. Rep. Demings chairs the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery. “I’m calling...
fox35orlando.com
Bethune-Cookman University issues mandatory campus evacuation amid Tropical Storm Ian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Due to the latest projections of Tropical Storm Ian, Bethune - Cookman University has announced a mandatory campus evacuation beginning on Monday. The school said in a statement released Saturday that they're encouraging students to begin making plans to evacuate the residence halls as early as Sunday — although the evacuation doesn't begin until noon on Monday.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Pizza Bruno set to open in October
There’s a new pizza (oven) in town. As reported in the April issue of The Community Paper, Pizza Bruno’s chef/owner Bruno Zacchini is taking over the former Tin & Taco space on Edgewater Drive. Zacchini said he is confident the College Park location of Pizza Bruno will open in October. While offering some of the same classics as the original Curry Ford restaurant, the new Pizza Bruno will have an expanded menu thanks to more space in the kitchen and a different oven. The June edition of The Community Paper featured a rundown of all the unique pizza ovens on Edgewater Drive.
