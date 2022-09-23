ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Hawaii’s Kolten Wong hits three home runs in Brewers victory

By Associated Press
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39hkdy_0i6mBSwL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRdhm_0i6mBSwL00

Kolten Wong hit a career-high three homers and drove in five runs, helping Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 on Thursday night.

Wong hit a two-run drive in the second inning against Hunter Greene. He hit another two-run shot in the sixth off Dauri Moreta and a solo drive in the eighth against Joel Kuhnel. Wong has 15 homers and 46 RBIs on the season.

Milwaukee finished with just four hits, but each of Wongâ€™s first two homers occurred after leadoff walks.

The second-place Brewers (80-70) opened a four-game set against lowly Cincinnati with their second straight win. They are trying to catch Philadelphia and San Diego in the race for one of the NLâ€™s last two wild cards.

Woodruff (12-4) struck out 11 in six innings. He allowed three hits and walked two.

Kyle Farmer hit his 13th homer in the sixth to account for Cincinnatiâ€™s only run. Greene (4-13) struck out eight in five innings.

The NL Central matchup drew a crowd of 9,889, the sixth under 10,000 this season at Great American Ball Park.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

Two Hawaii men arrested under Operation Keiki Shield

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to protect keiki from online predators, officials have joined forces to participate in Operation Keiki Shield. According to the Kauai Police Department, two Kauai men have been arrested during the operation on Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele, and Eric Nakamoto, 39, of Hanamaulu, have been […]
ELEELE, HI
The Independent

Cards' Pujols hits 700th career home run, 4th to reach mark

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run on Friday night, becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history.The 42-year-old Pujols connected for No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth.With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Sports
State
Hawaii State
City
Milwaukee, WI
numberfire.com

Kyle Isbel sitting Sunday for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Isbel is being replaced in left field by Edward Olivares versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. In 258 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .206 batting average with a .585...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Steer's go-ahead homer lifts Reds past Brewers 2-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth, and Nick Lodolo pitched six strong innings as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Sunday. It was the final road game for the Brewers, who dropped to one and a half games behind the Phillies for the final NL wild card playoff spot. Milwaukee finishes the season at home, and would lose any head-to-head tiebreakers with the Phillies or Padres because they lost the season series with both of them. Hunter Renfroe homered for the Brewers, who were unable to complete their first four-game sweep of the Reds since 2003. Renfroe who tied a career high with four hits including two homers and a season-high five RBI on Saturday, homered on the first pitch leading off the second inning to put the Brewers ahead 1-0. The Brewers were denied what could have been a two-run single by Tyrone Taylor in the second when the ball struck Keston Hiura between second and third for the final out.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting Sunday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Juan Yepez versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 332 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .265 batting average with an...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 268 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .203 batting average with a .563 OPS, 2...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Farmer
KHON2

Disturbing details revealed in Hawaii homicide case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Puna man involved in a homicide case that happened in Hawaiian Beaches has been charged with murder, according to Big Island prosecuting attorneys. Michael Carvalho II, 36, was charged with murder, burglary and criminal property damage. Court documents said officers initially responded to a burglary at a resident under renovation within […]
HAWAIIAN BEACHES, HI
KHON2

23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KHON2

19-year-old, vehicle found off the cliffside of Round Top Dr.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders said a 19-year-old female was taken to the hospital in serious condition after her vehicle went off the cliffside of Round Top Drive shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the occupant was able to exit the vehicle on her own and met responders 30 […]
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati Reds#The Cincinnati Reds 5 1#Robdemellokhon#Cincinnati#Nl#Great American Ball Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KHON2

Waianae stabbing leaves 1 in serious condition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported a man in his 60s is in serious after being stabbed on Monday near Farrington Highway in Waianae. The incident happened on Sept. 5, at around 9 a.m. The Honolulu Police Department said a suspect has been arrested. The cause of this incident is unknown at […]
WAIANAE, HI
KHON2

KHON2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy