Hawaii’s Kolten Wong hits three home runs in Brewers victory

Kolten Wong hit a career-high three homers and drove in five runs, helping Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 on Thursday night.

Wong hit a two-run drive in the second inning against Hunter Greene. He hit another two-run shot in the sixth off Dauri Moreta and a solo drive in the eighth against Joel Kuhnel. Wong has 15 homers and 46 RBIs on the season.

Milwaukee finished with just four hits, but each of Wongâ€™s first two homers occurred after leadoff walks.

The second-place Brewers (80-70) opened a four-game set against lowly Cincinnati with their second straight win. They are trying to catch Philadelphia and San Diego in the race for one of the NLâ€™s last two wild cards.

Woodruff (12-4) struck out 11 in six innings. He allowed three hits and walked two.

Kyle Farmer hit his 13th homer in the sixth to account for Cincinnatiâ€™s only run. Greene (4-13) struck out eight in five innings.

The NL Central matchup drew a crowd of 9,889, the sixth under 10,000 this season at Great American Ball Park.