Alabama State

AL.com

Roy S. Johnson: Alabamians struggling to eat; state leaders must ensure people are fed

This is an opinion column. Go look in your refrigerator. Seriously. I’ll wait…. I checked mine. It’s reasonably full. Plenty to eat and drink. More than plenty. I cook so between the fridge and freezer there’s enough to whip up a meal. Several, actually. If I don’t see anything to suit my tastes on a given day, I make a quick grocery run. I don’t have to drive more than, oh, three miles for a Publix, Piggly Wiggly, Greenwise, or Walmart. Sure, rising prices annoy me, but food isn’t something I have to sweat about, to fret about.
AL.com

Tropical Storm Ian: What does Alabama need to know?

Tropical Storm Ian got stronger on Sunday night as it headed in the direction of Cuba -- and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. Ian’s winds increased from 45 mph to 60 mph in the latest update from the National Hurricane Center on Sunday night. Ian is expected to become...
wvua23.com

Possible prison strike to start Monday across Alabama

BIBB COUNTY – Prison inmates and prison workers are prepping for a possible statewide strike for all inmates within Alabama’s prison system. On Monday, Sept. 26, Alabama prisoners will reportedly go on strike from food service, grounds work or any jobs assigned. Inmates said they’re taking action because...
californiaexaminer.net

Alabama Botches Alan Miller’s Deadly Injection, Cancels At The Last Minute

In the nick of time on Thursday, an Alabama man who was convicted of murdering three people in a 1999 workplace shooting was spared the death penalty because the executioner was unable to locate a vein. Prison officials determined that the vein problem would prevent them from executing Alan Miller...
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama

Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
AL.com

Alabama receives $16 million to fight the opioid crisis

White House officials announced $16 million in funding Friday for Alabama to fight the opioid crisis by increasing access to treatment and overdose reversal drugs. Drug overdose deaths have risen in Alabama and across the nation since the start of the pandemic, driven in large part by illicit fentanyl that has flooded the illegal drug market. Fentanyl is an opioid that is much more powerful than heroin and most prescription drugs. It’s often mixed with other opioids or pills sold on the street.
Atlanta Magazine

Where the Wild Things Are: A Trip Down Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta

Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta is one of the richest repositories of life on the planet. A writer tours this vibrant but vulnerable ecosystem with the human who knows it best. Plus: More great escapes into the wild South. There’s something wrong with the motor. Jimbo Meador looks up plaintively...
Alabama Now

Missing boater’s body found on Alabama lake

Search crews recovered the body of a man who went missing Saturday on an Alabama lake Sunday. The search began when a bass boat was found unoccupied in Spring Creek. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials confirmed the body of David Etheridge, 51, was found Sunday morning in the area where he went missing.
AL.com

Electric vehicles are coming. Is Alabama ready?

For the better part of the last decade, Alabama has been turning itself into a place where electric cars are made. Now the state just needs to become a place where more electric vehicles are driven. The number of electric cars in Alabama is expected to balloon in the coming...
Catfish 100.1

Ian Could Impact Portions of Alabama with Wind, Flooding

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa has been closely monitoring Ian for several days now. We want you to remember that this information could change based on Ian’s track and strengthening. What we are watching for is the development in the tracking of Ian. If Ian is to track farther west, this...
