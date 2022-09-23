Read full article on original website
WIBW
Manhattan Biosolids Management recognized as Program of the Year
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan’s Biosolids Management Program was recognized as the Biosolids Program of the Year in Kansas for 2022 on Friday. The program was honored during the Kansas Water Environment Association’s (KWEA) and Kansas American Water Works Association’s (KSAWWA) 13th annual Joint Water and Wastewater Conference, which took place August 30th - September 1st in Topeka.
WIBW
Cider Days brings fall flavor, vendors to the Stormont Vail Events Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and the surrounding areas had the opportunity to prepare for fall and Christmas this weekend. The 41st annual Cider Days was held both inside and outside the Stormont Vail Events Center. It featured a variety of food and drinks from local vendors like caramel apple donuts, freshly squeezed lemonade, and apple cider slushies.
WIBW
Readers turn out to Washburn for Kansas Book Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 11th annual Kansas Book Festival took place this weekend at Washburn University. The book festival, hosted by Mabee Library at the center of campus, welcomed over 60 local and non-local authors and also offered a variety of workshops and panels for book lovers to attend.
WIBW
History made: First-ever statewide Pride Festival held in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza hosted the first inaugural Kansas statewide Pride Festival. The festivities kicked off Saturday morning with a march from the Capitol building to Evergy Plaza. Many residents of NE Kansas came out to support the LGBTQ+ community for this meaningful moment. Logan Hildebrand, Executive Communications...
WIBW
Unique Topeka homes to be opened to public for 2-day viewing experience
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four unique homes in southwest Topeka will be opened to the public for a 2-day viewing experience. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas announced its 2022 Fall in Love with Your Home tours. It said a partnership with Thiessen Design + Construction will open four homes to the public as a fundraiser to benefit the organization.
WIBW
Topeka holding community contest to name snowplow
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Street Division is launching its first ever contest to decide what to name a 72,000 pound snowplow. The contest is now open and available to the public and will be until Friday, October 7th at 5:00 p.m. The City said the...
WIBW
Local quilters guild holds annual Quilt Show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Capital Quilters Guild held their annual Quilt Show at Sunrise Optimist Saturday. The show, named “Quilting in the 2020′s”, showed off over 150 quilts to the public. Guests were able to vote for their favorite quilt and participate in a silent auction. The proceeds from the auction are donated to the Center for Safety & Empowerment.
WIBW
Hundreds of volunteers turn out across Topeka for Nancy Perry Day of Caring
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost 800 volunteers mobilized throughout Topeka to kickoff Nancy Perry Day of Caring. The day started off with a breakfast held at the Kay McFarland Japanese garden at the Topeka Zoo. Continuing the tradition, Nancy Perry welcomed the volunteers in the program. Jessica Neumann Barraclough, VP...
WIBW
Flint Hills Discovery Center opens new exhibit
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Today the Flint Hills Discovery Center (FHDC) opened its latest temporary exhibit, How People Make Things Inspired by the Mister Rogers’ Factory Tours. This exhibit tells the story of how familiar childhood objects are made and how people, ideas, and technology transform raw materials into finished products.
WIBW
Nancy Perry Day of Caring continues to impact many organizations across Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday morning the Topeka community kicked off a day that has now become a tradition. The United Way of Greater Topeka (UWGT) held its annual Nancy Perry Day of Caring on Sept. 23, 2022. The event began with a breakfast ceremony and volunteer awards in the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden at the Topeka Zoo.
Topeka hospital to host drive-thru flu shot clinic
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health will give adults and children the opportunity to receive flu shots in a easy and efficient way. The hospital with host a variety of flu shot clinics this year for Stormont Vail and Cotton O’Neil patients. Drive-thru flu shots will be available for ages 19 and older and will […]
WIBW
TPAC begins Topeka Jazz Concert series
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Jazz Concert Series opened Sunday at the Topeka Performing Arts Center with KC vibraphonist, Peter Schlamb, and his quintet. Joining Peter in the series opener were KC musicians Matt Otto (saxophone), Matt Villinger (piano), DeAndre Manning (bass) and Ryan Lee (drums). Peter is a...
WIBW
Homicide victims honored by friends, families at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and families of homicide victims took to Lake Shawnee to raise awareness and honor their loved ones Sunday. Dawn Belville hosted an event at the Ted Ensley Gardens Sunday, giving friends and families an opportunity to share stories about their loved ones who were victims of homicide.
WIBW
Two Topeka high schools wrap up homecoming week with parades
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s homecoming week for two area schools and Friday was filled with parades to celebrate. Seaman High School was the first stop on the route with their homecoming parade going through Garfield Park on Friday afternoon. Students part of each club, team, and organization at the school participated in the event.
WIBW
Harvesters officials said move to Lawrence came after unsuccessful bid to find warehouse in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a year of looking for a new warehouse in Topeka, Harvesters officials said they found a suitable location in Lawrence. The announcement of Harvesters moving its Topeka warehouse at 215 S.E. Quincy to Lawrence came this week. Stephen Davis, the president and chief executive officer...
WIBW
Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 59-year-old male employee was killed at the Topeka tire plant on Saturday morning, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department. A news release from Sheriff Brian Hill says that deputies were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW US 24 Highway. deputies arrived to find that the man sustained life-threatening injuries while on the job. The Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded. The victim was taken by AMR to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.
3 Kansas restaurants’ assets seized for failing to pay over $63K in sales tax reopen, deal reached
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Three Mexican-style restaurants in Clay Center, Wamego, and Manhattan were temporarily closed by the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) for nonpayment of retail sales tax on Tuesday. According to the KDOR, the three restaurants that had tax warrants executed against them were Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina Inc., La […]
WIBW
Amelia Earhart statue unveiled at Atchison museum
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Amelia Earhart Foundation was joined by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Saturday for a ceremony to unveil a bronze statue of Amelia Earhart. The statue, which is located at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, is the sister statue of the one that was installed in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol in July.
INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost
The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
kcur.org
Fights over slavery once divided this Brookside church. Now it's closing
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will today. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later became...
