ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Collin Morikawa and Max Homa Each Win as U.S. Zooms to Lead at Presidents Cup

By Jeff Faraudo
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41DnQx_0i6mAklu00

The Cal alums help the heavily favored Americans forge a 4-1 lead at Quail Hollow.

Cal alums Collin Morikawa and Max Homa, playing at the Presidents Cup for the first time, helped the U.S. team to a sturdy 4-1 lead after Thursday’s first round at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, NC.

Morikawa, teamed with PGA Rookie of the Year Cameron Young, claimed a 2 and 1 victory over the international duo of K.H. Lee and Tom Kim in foursome competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27nrRT_0i6mAklu00
Collin Morikawa and fiancé Katherine Zhu on the first tee.

Photo by Peter Casey, USA Today

Homa was paired with Tony Finau, and they beat Tony Pendrith and Mito Pereira 1 up.

U.S. team captain Davis Love III was impressed.

“I’m proud of all of them, but especially those two guys,” Love said of Young and Homa. “To get a point today was awesome.”

The event runs through Sunday, but the U.S. needs just 11 more points out of 25 possible to secure their ninth straight win in the series. The Americans have never lost the Presidents Cup played on home soil.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele put the Americans ahead 1-0 by beating Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama 6 and 5, needing just 13 holes to win in a bogey-free round.

“There’s a real advantage to trying to get red up on the board as early as possible,” Cantlay said. “I think it just gets everyone a little more comfortable and inspires them to just follow suit.”

That’s exactly what happened.

Americans Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, friends since they were 14, beat Corey Conners and Sungjay Im 2 and 1 for a 2-0 U.S. lead.

Then Morikawa and Young scored their victory, with Young sinking a 25-foot putt on the 17th to end it.

Morikawa, the two-time major champ, had an uneven 2021-22 season. He didn’t post a win on the tour and his usually impeccable irons game was off target at times.

But not on Thursday. As the Golf Channel noted, he hit irons within 26 feet on 10 different shots from the fairway. Here’s their breakdown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A8z2Z_0i6mAklu00
Collin Morikawa's accuracy on approach shots

Homa, who is coming off the best season of his career and won the Fortinet Championship at Napa last weekend, partnered with Finau to close out a strong performance by the home team.

"We did what we were supposed to do," Finau said.

The format switches to four-balls (best ball) on Friday, and Homa will team with Billy Horschel against Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith.

Love didn’t get Morikawa a spot in the Friday lineup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q0zbF_0i6mAklu00
Max Homa, right, and Tony Finau enjoy a moment together.

Photo by Peter Casey, USA Today

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Peter Casey, USA Today

F ollow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Collin Morikawa reveals which LIV Golf Tour pro he misses most

Collin Morikawa has revealed he misses Dustin Johnson the most after he defected to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Morikawa is one of four players making his debut for Davis Love III's U.S. side in the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club. It's not been the greatest of seasons...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Scottie Scheffler hits COLD SHANK then gets dropped by Davis Love

If a golf shot ever summed up World No.1 Scottie Scheffler's week so far at the Presidents Cup, it came with his tee shot on the par-3 10th in the Day 3 Morning Foursomes at Quail Hollow Club. Scheffler, who was once again playing alongside his good friend Sam Burns,...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth’s unique brand of golf is hard to explain. Ask Justin Thomas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are many ways to describe the strangeness of Jordan Spieth golf. Let us try a few. Jordan Spieth golf is like flying economy and getting upgraded to first class. It’s like getting hit by a bus and finding a winning scratch-off ticket on the windshield. It’s like using the sidewalk to cook a perfect souffle. And at the Presidents Cup, Jordan Spieth golf is … surprisingly tame?
GOLF
theScore

U.S. wins Presidents Cup for 12th time

The United States sailed to a 12th Presidents Cup victory Sunday by a score of 17.5-12.5 with Xander Schauffele clinching the winning point. It's the ninth straight victory for the U.S. in the biennial event. Jordan Spieth was the first American to score a point for his team Sunday with...
GOLF
FOX Sports

Homa's heroics turn close day into US rout in Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Max Homa never felt more energized over a big putt on a Friday, perhaps because he never had so many people who shared in the celebration. This is why making the Presidents Cup was the top of his wish list this year, and his latest afternoon heroics at Quail Hollow exceeded expectations.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Peter Casey
InsideHook

Tour Commish Jay Monahan Says PGA Truce With LIV Series Is “Off the Table”

With verbal shots being fired consistently at weekly golf tournaments at home and abroad, the war of words between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has been fought for months on end. Based on what PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan had to say during an appearance on the Golf Channel’s Live From set at the Presidents Cup, don’t expect a white flag to be waved anytime soon.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Presidents Cup recaps: U.S. wins Day 2 fourballs, 4-1, to take commanding 8-2 lead

Day 2 of the 14th Presidents Cup featured five fourball (best-ball) matches at Quail Hollow Club. The U.S. won the session, 4-1, but it could have gone either way as three matches were tied late on Friday afternoon. The U.S. will carry an 8-2 advantage into Saturday's double session, which will feature four foursomes (alternate shot) in the morning and four fourballs in the afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Golf Digest

Presidents Cup 2022: Breaking down Sunday's singles pairings at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE — Writers, delete your leads. On an afternoon when the Americans seemed certain to close out the Presidents Cup, the International team staged an unlikely late rally, highlighted by heroics from Tom Kim and Cam Davis, to turn a rout into something more intriguing. The 11-7 score falls into that mythical four-point deficit zone that produced such unforgettable Ryder Cup comebacks at Brookline in 1999 and Medinah in 2012, when the winning team trailed 10-6 heading into Sunday. It's not likely that we'll see an American collapse, or an International "Quail Mary," but now, at the very least, it's possible.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidents Cup#Americans#Quail Hollow#Pga Rookie
Golf Channel

Presidents Cup recaps: Led by Tom Kim, Internationals pull within four points

This thing ain't over yet. While the Americans still lead this 14th Presidents Cup by a comfortable margin, the Internationals are still alive after taking Saturday afternoon's fourballs session, 3-1, and closing the gap to 11-7 entering Sunday singles. Tom Kim, the 20-year-old rookie from South Korea, and another rookie,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Presidents Cup 2022 Sunday singles matches, tee times as U.S. leads Internationals, 11-7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s advantage Americans in the race to 15½ points on Sunday at the 2022 Presidents Cup, but the Internationals gained some ground on Saturday. Trevor Immelman’s squad dug themselves into a hole with a pair of 4-1 losses on Thursday and Friday but put the shovel down on Saturday. The Internationals split the morning foursomes at Quail Hollow Club then proceeded to win their first session of the week in afternoon four-ball after flipping a pair of matches over the final three holes to bring the overall score to 11-7.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer slams world ranking points offered at Asian Tour event

Asian Tour player Berry Henson was hugely critical of the world rankings points on offer to the winner of the Yeangder TPC at Linkou International Golf and Country Club. Henson came tied third in Taiwan with rounds of 68, 67, 71 and 68, five shots behind LIV Golf player Travis Smyth. Smyth has made three appearances on the LIV Golf Tour so far.
GOLF
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/californa

Comments / 0

Community Policy