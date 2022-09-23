Collin Morikawa and Max Homa Each Win as U.S. Zooms to Lead at Presidents Cup

The Cal alums help the heavily favored Americans forge a 4-1 lead at Quail Hollow.

Cal alums Collin Morikawa and Max Homa, playing at the Presidents Cup for the first time, helped the U.S. team to a sturdy 4-1 lead after Thursday’s first round at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, NC.

Morikawa, teamed with PGA Rookie of the Year Cameron Young, claimed a 2 and 1 victory over the international duo of K.H. Lee and Tom Kim in foursome competition.

Collin Morikawa and fiancé Katherine Zhu on the first tee. Photo by Peter Casey, USA Today

Homa was paired with Tony Finau, and they beat Tony Pendrith and Mito Pereira 1 up.

U.S. team captain Davis Love III was impressed.

“I’m proud of all of them, but especially those two guys,” Love said of Young and Homa. “To get a point today was awesome.”

The event runs through Sunday, but the U.S. needs just 11 more points out of 25 possible to secure their ninth straight win in the series. The Americans have never lost the Presidents Cup played on home soil.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele put the Americans ahead 1-0 by beating Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama 6 and 5, needing just 13 holes to win in a bogey-free round.

“There’s a real advantage to trying to get red up on the board as early as possible,” Cantlay said. “I think it just gets everyone a little more comfortable and inspires them to just follow suit.”

That’s exactly what happened.

Americans Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, friends since they were 14, beat Corey Conners and Sungjay Im 2 and 1 for a 2-0 U.S. lead.

Then Morikawa and Young scored their victory, with Young sinking a 25-foot putt on the 17th to end it.

Morikawa, the two-time major champ, had an uneven 2021-22 season. He didn’t post a win on the tour and his usually impeccable irons game was off target at times.

But not on Thursday. As the Golf Channel noted, he hit irons within 26 feet on 10 different shots from the fairway. Here’s their breakdown:

Collin Morikawa's accuracy on approach shots

Homa, who is coming off the best season of his career and won the Fortinet Championship at Napa last weekend, partnered with Finau to close out a strong performance by the home team.

"We did what we were supposed to do," Finau said.

The format switches to four-balls (best ball) on Friday, and Homa will team with Billy Horschel against Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith.

Love didn’t get Morikawa a spot in the Friday lineup.

Max Homa, right, and Tony Finau enjoy a moment together. Photo by Peter Casey, USA Today

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Peter Casey, USA Today

F ollow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo