alaskasnewssource.com
Witness comes forward weeks after alleged excessive force by Alaska trooper
SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Bob Bodell, 71, of Soldotna, claims he was sitting in the passenger seat of a stranded SUV on the side of Sterling Highway, waiting for his friends to return with some gas, when a rookie Alaska State Trooper tased, maced, and struck him twice for simply exercising his right to remain silent. However, the troopers’ version of what happened that night is much different.
alaskasnewssource.com
kbbi.org
Man indicted in murder of Anesha “Duffy” Murnane
A Kenai grand jury indicted Kirby Calderwood Wednesday in the 2019 killing of Anesha "Duffy" Murnane, of Homer. Thirty-two-year-old Calderwood is charged with nine felony counts, including murder, kidnapping and sexual assault in Murnane's disappearance. Calderwood worked at the supportive-living complex where Murnane was being cared for. He was arrested...
alaskasnewssource.com
radiokenai.com
Anchorage Woman Arrested In Sterling On Saturday For DUI
Alaska State Troopers on Saturday afternoon took multiple Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately (REDDI) phone calls regarding a gray Hyundai Santa Fe. The driver was described as driving varying speeds and crossing center and fog lines while heading southbound on the Sterling Highway starting at approximately mile 48 in the Cooper Landing area. One of the callers observed the driver sideswipe a guard rail in the area.
kdll.org
Assembly approves Nikiski planning commission, the largest in the borough
The community of Nikiski can now form its own advisory planning commission — which will be the largest in the Kenai Peninsula Borough by more than three million acres. That size was a sticking point last night for some members of the borough assembly, who wondered whether communities on the west side of Cook Inlet would be adequately represented by the group making decisions about land use in their area.
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Makes FAA Grant Appropriation For Airport Runway
The Soldotna City Council appropriated $488,574 in the Airport Improvements Capital Project Fund for additional expenditures on the 2019 Runway Rehabilitation Project. A previous ordinance appropriated $7 million to rehabilitate the Soldotna Municipal Airport runway, funded by an FAA grant, but additional storm drain work is required in order to complete the project.
kdll.org
Get mashed, not smashed
On this month's Drinking on the Last Frontier, learn about the mash filter press, helping breweries squeeze out every drop of efficiency. And how not to get smashed, with the science behind hangovers. Plus, interviews with Haines Brewing Co. and Hoodoo Brewing Co. in Fairbanks. Want to learn more about...
radiokenai.com
SoHi Defense Leads Stars To Commanding Victory Over Wasilla
The Soldotna Stars defense, on the strength of four take-aways in the first six Warrior possessions, dominated play in a 48-14 SoHi victory over the Wasilla Warriors in Northern Lights Conference football action on Friday night in Wasilla. SoHi 48 – Wasilla 14. A fumble recovery scooped-up for a...
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Field House Provides Multi-Use & Quick Construction
The proposed Soldotna Field House is a 42,000 square foot athletic and community event facility with a multi-purpose sport court, removable turf field, and an ADA-accessible elevated walking and jogging track. The facility was designed over a two-year period with input from multiple community stakeholders, and is the culmination of...
radiokenai.com
Divisional & Conference Football Fills Pivotal Pigskin Weekend
Nikiski returns to varsity football, the Soldotna Stars return to the road for a conference contest and Kenai celebrates Kardinals Homecoming for week seven of the high school football regular season. Friday Night Football. Nikiski vs Homer @ Nikiski High School 5 p.m. KSRM 920AM and radiokenai.com. The Nikiski Bulldogs...
