Read full article on original website
Related
kiowacountypress.net
Ag stats: August 2022 Kansas cattle on feed
Kansas feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.38 million cattle on feed on September 1, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 4 percent from last year. Placements during August totaled 535,000 head, up 1 percent from 2021. Fed cattle marketings for...
Kansas farmers say that planting crops isn’t the only struggle in this drought
Parts of Kansas saw rain on Thursday, but farmers say it won't be enough to help out in the long run.
tkmagazine.com
2022 Coolest Kansas Innovation Category Down to Final Four
Four Kansas manufacturers have advanced to be this year's Coolest Innovation made in Kansas. This new category is part of the Kansas Manufacturing Council's (KMC), an affiliated program of the Kansas Chamber, Coolest Thing Made In Kansas contest. The four products advancing to the innovation finals are:. T-Block by Ronawk.
Kansas to provide emergency drought assistance to farmers
Kansas Treasurer Lynn Rogers's office announced Wednesday that it will provide emergency drought assistance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Arkansas joins Missouri and other states against new credit card code proposal tracking gun purchase
Arkansas state officials are speaking out to warn banks and major credit card companies against using a new credit card code that would track gun purchases.
kvrr.com
Walz fights to give frontline bonus pay to Minnesotans working in other states
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Governor Tim Walz said, if elected to a second term, he will fight to allow Minnesotans working in other states to get frontline worker bonus pay. Walz’s original plan gave $1 billion to those workers and $1 billion to workers and businesses in the hospitality industry. That was modified by the Legislature. Only workers living in working in Minnesota for 120 hours between March 2020 and June 2021 are eligible for bonuses.
wdiy.org
Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties
A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
Kansas voters to consider amendment strengthening legislative oversight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters are starting to receive mailers talking about another constitutional amendment, this one to appear on the general election ballot in November. In the August primary, voters turned down a proposed constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights in the state. Residents voted “no,” preserving Kansas’ constitutional...
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
thefreshtoast.com
Kansas AG Candidates Criticize Wichita’s Recent Marijuana Decriminalization — Here’s Why
Starting today, the state’s largest city will no longer prosecute cannabis cases. Neither man running for AG are supportive of the idea. The Wichita City Council recently green-lighted marijuana possession within the city limits, making the largest city in Kansas the least restrictive on cannabis possession statewide. The decriminalization...
After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state’s pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Culture war in Kansas
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) is airing an ad saying she opposes men playing women's sports, after getting attacked by Republicans for vetoing two bills requiring transgender students to play on teams matching their birth gender. Driving the news: “Of course, men should not play girls' sports. OK, we all...
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
Potatoes recalled for undeclared egg allergens in Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A product containing red potatoes is being recalled due to undeclared egg allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recalled product is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce that comes in a clear overwrap tray in a cardboard sleeve. Consumers who purchased this product are urged […]
WIBW
Manhattan Biosolids Management recognized as Program of the Year
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan’s Biosolids Management Program was recognized as the Biosolids Program of the Year in Kansas for 2022 on Friday. The program was honored during the Kansas Water Environment Association’s (KWEA) and Kansas American Water Works Association’s (KSAWWA) 13th annual Joint Water and Wastewater Conference, which took place August 30th - September 1st in Topeka.
Kansas election conspiracy theorists seek 2020 redo, ban on electronic voting machines in 2022
Kansas secretary of state's office pushes back against federal lawsuit filed by conspiracy theorists alleging voter fraud in 2020 and 2022. The post Kansas election conspiracy theorists seek 2020 redo, ban on electronic voting machines in 2022 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
agdaily.com
Billion-dollar beef plant seemingly moves plans from South Dakota to Wyoming
In June, there was talk of a $1.1 billion beef facility named Western Legacy Development Corporation in South Dakota. The project — which is slated to be the largest in the U.S. and spearheaded by Megan Kingsbury — may now be moving to Wyoming. Mayor Patrick Collins included...
Which Kansas-made innovation is the coolest?
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas companies are in the running for the Coolest Innovation Made in Kansas. The winner will be announced next month. The Kansas Chamber said the contest began with 40 products. Seventeen moved on to the first round of judging by completing a questionnaire. The final four are: Apex Stages made […]
Summit Daily News
Centura Health lays off 350 people — about 1% of its employees — in Colorado and Kansas
COLORADO — About 350 people were laid off last week from Centura Health’s locations in Colorado and western Kansas, though the system is still trying to hire nurses and others who directly care for patients. The layoffs affect 1% of the system’s employees in Colorado and western Kansas,...
Comments / 0