Kansas State

kiowacountypress.net

Ag stats: August 2022 Kansas cattle on feed

Kansas feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.38 million cattle on feed on September 1, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 4 percent from last year. Placements during August totaled 535,000 head, up 1 percent from 2021. Fed cattle marketings for...
KANSAS STATE
tkmagazine.com

2022 Coolest Kansas Innovation Category Down to Final Four

Four Kansas manufacturers have advanced to be this year's Coolest Innovation made in Kansas. This new category is part of the Kansas Manufacturing Council's (KMC), an affiliated program of the Kansas Chamber, Coolest Thing Made In Kansas contest. The four products advancing to the innovation finals are:. T-Block by Ronawk.
KANSAS STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access

Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kvrr.com

Walz fights to give frontline bonus pay to Minnesotans working in other states

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Governor Tim Walz said, if elected to a second term, he will fight to allow Minnesotans working in other states to get frontline worker bonus pay. Walz’s original plan gave $1 billion to those workers and $1 billion to workers and businesses in the hospitality industry. That was modified by the Legislature. Only workers living in working in Minnesota for 120 hours between March 2020 and June 2021 are eligible for bonuses.
MINNESOTA STATE
wdiy.org

Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas voters to consider amendment strengthening legislative oversight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters are starting to receive mailers talking about another constitutional amendment, this one to appear on the general election ballot in November. In the August primary, voters turned down a proposed constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights in the state. Residents voted “no,” preserving Kansas’ constitutional...
KANSAS STATE
Axios

Culture war in Kansas

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) is airing an ad saying she opposes men playing women's sports, after getting attacked by Republicans for vetoing two bills requiring transgender students to play on teams matching their birth gender. Driving the news: “Of course, men should not play girls' sports. OK, we all...
KANSAS STATE
97ZOK

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
KSNT News

Potatoes recalled for undeclared egg allergens in Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A product containing red potatoes is being recalled due to undeclared egg allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recalled product is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce that comes in a clear overwrap tray in a cardboard sleeve. Consumers who purchased this product are urged […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Manhattan Biosolids Management recognized as Program of the Year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan’s Biosolids Management Program was recognized as the Biosolids Program of the Year in Kansas for 2022 on Friday. The program was honored during the Kansas Water Environment Association’s (KWEA) and Kansas American Water Works Association’s (KSAWWA) 13th annual Joint Water and Wastewater Conference, which took place August 30th - September 1st in Topeka.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Which Kansas-made innovation is the coolest?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas companies are in the running for the Coolest Innovation Made in Kansas. The winner will be announced next month. The Kansas Chamber said the contest began with 40 products. Seventeen moved on to the first round of judging by completing a questionnaire. The final four are: Apex Stages made […]
KANSAS STATE

