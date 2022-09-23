The New Mexico Rail Runner Express has added new services to get on board. New Mexico Rail Runner is a commuter rail system that runs through the heart of central New Mexico. They have lowered their fairs, and now until the end of the year, they are 75% off. For example, a $10-day pass will cost $2.50. Bringing down the prices was due to the rise in gas prices.

