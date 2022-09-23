Read full article on original website
BIDUMBSUX
3d ago
Doesn't matter unless they learn the consequences of their actions. And this catch and release obviously isn't making them learn anything.... but with democrats in office will only make everything worse.
Mike Seaman
3d ago
Doesn't matter they are released almost immediately New Mexico's justice system is broken
krwg.org
New Mexico approves request for funds for prosecutions in 'Rust' shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year's fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported. Thursday that the state Board of Finance has greenlit more than $317,000 to cover...
KOAT 7
History of ballooning in New Mexico
While we celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, those 50 years don't come close to covering the history New Mexico has had with ballooning. In fact, we have to travel to 1882 to look at some of the first ballooning projects in New Mexico. Park Van Tassel flew in a...
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time
Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
rmef.org
Help Solve New Mexico Elk Poaching Case
Below is a Facebook post from the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 6:30 AM, a headless bull...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
pinonpost.com
NM utilities forced to buy out-of-state power, beg customers to ration usage
New Mexico’s Green New Deal (Energy Transition Act) is continuing to harm New Mexico by creating a vast power shortage. Utilities are buckling for a full-blown power catastrophe next summer as they are forced to “transition” to solar and other “renewable” energy sources. During a...
rrobserver.com
Child poverty rate improves in New Mexico
Even as child poverty rates worsened nationwide in 2021, they improved slightly in New Mexico. New Mexico’s child poverty rate fell from 24.9% in 2019 to 23.9% in 2021, according to the recently released U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Nationally, child poverty worsened slightly from 16.8% in...
KVIA
New Mexico State Police call discovery of two bodies likely case of murder-suicide
EL PASO, Texas -- New Mexico State Police have confirmed the identities of two people who were found dead inside a Las Cruces apartment complex Wednesday. Police say one of the people was 20-year-old Emilia Rueda, and the other was 19-year-old, Carlos Esparza. Police say it is likely a case...
KOAT 7
New Mexican family falls victim to Craigslist home rental scam
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Taos New Mexico's landscapes make it one of the most sought-after spots to live in the state of New Mexico. “I grew up in this house,” said Ben Hernandez. Currently, the Hernandez Family is calling Taos home. “We took this photo over there in Santa...
"Extinct" fish found reproducing naturally in Colorado waters
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has officially discovered the previously extinct greenback cutthroat trout reproducing naturally in Colorado waters, according to an announcement from Governor Polis. "After more than a decade of intensive efforts to rescue the greenback cutthroat trout from the brink of extinction, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced...
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Historic New Mexico Oasis On Route 66
With the spectacular landscapes of the Navajo Nation to the northwest, the ancient culture of the Zuni Pueblo to the south, and the lively cities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe to the east, the small town of Gallup, New Mexico is perfectly situated for taking in a surprising number of Southwestern U.S. treasures.
lascrucesbulletin.com
In the air again: Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico resets
Thirty-two veterans of the Korean and Vietnam conflicts are taking to the sky Sept. 29 after a two-year Covid hiatus as part of Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico’s (HFSNM) next journey to Washington, D.C. Among them are people from across the southern part of the state including Las Cruces, Truth or Consequences, Alamogordo, Mimbres, Silver City, El Paso and Socorro, Texas, according to Honor Flight team leader and videographer Elaine Prickett.
New Mexico school employee accused of raping two special needs students
SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – An employee at a Navajo Nation high school is accused of raping two special needs students and getting one of them pregnant. The allegations against Ira Harris surfaced in January while he was an ROTC instructor at Shiprock High School. According to court documents, he was having sex with a 16-year-old student who […]
rmef.org
Gila Calf Capture – New Mexico Elk Research
RMEF volunteers are helping New Mexico Game and Fish learn more about the impacts of Mexican gray wolves on the elk population. This summer, they put boots on the ground in the Gila National Forest to grid the landscape searching for newborn calves. Once located and captured, researchers gather data and tag them with VHF trackers and GPS collars to monitor mortality and survival.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Rail Runner adds new services
The New Mexico Rail Runner Express has added new services to get on board. New Mexico Rail Runner is a commuter rail system that runs through the heart of central New Mexico. They have lowered their fairs, and now until the end of the year, they are 75% off. For example, a $10-day pass will cost $2.50. Bringing down the prices was due to the rise in gas prices.
krwg.org
Republican candidate Jeff Byrd runs for New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands
Jeff Byrd is a Republican candidate running for Commissioner of Public Lands in New Mexico. He talked with Jonny Coker about his campaign.
Fact Check: Lujan Grisham’s ad on Ronchetti crime ads, kids & education
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The latest ad making the rounds for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham broadly touches on what an announcer associates with crime and safety. Starting with a critique of recent ads from Republican opponent Mark Ronchetti, the ad ends with a series of headlines tied to children and education policies that changed […]
krwg.org
New Mexico House District 39 Candidate Forum
Election 2022 Forum: NM State Representative Dist. 39. New Mexico House District 39 Democratic candidate Rudy Martinez answers questions about issues facing the district and New Mexico. KRWG Public Media invited incumbent Republican candidate Luis Terrazas to take part in the forum, he was unavailable. Anthony Moreno and Jo Galván Nash with the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico moderate this forum.
