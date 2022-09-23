ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KRON4 News

Three-alarm fire breaks out overnight in Oakland warehouse

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire late Saturday night, according to a tweet from OFD. The fire occurred near 98th Avenue and Pearmain Street at the Evergreen Pallets Warehouse. Wood pallets were the main items burning with the fire spreading to other warehouses, according to OFD. KRON On […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SF man dies from shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the homicide of a man from San Francisco. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 6200 block of Camden Street. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim ultimately succumbed to his […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly violence in Oakland spikes, officials ask federal government for help

Violence in Oakland is rising, the city recorded nine homicides in the last seven day. The most recent shooting happened on Saturday. Police arrived at a shooting scene just after 7 a.m. on the 900 block of Brockhurst Street. A 36-year-old from Vallejo died from his injuries. Then later, around 6 p.m. a San Francisco man was shot and killed in Concordia Park.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Thief Steals Vallejo Family's Moving Truck, Crashes It Into Apartment

A Vallejo family, hoping to start a new chapter in their lives, are now digging through their damaged belongings after someone stole their full moving truck and crashed it into an apartment. After loading up a rental truck with most of their belongings Thursday morning, the Boykins family went back...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigating Oakland fatal shooting at Concordia Park

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was found dead in Oakland’s Concordia Park early Saturday evening. Police received a 911 call and responded at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man, on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and back. Officers […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to roof fire in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews are responding to a roof fire Friday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located near the 1100 block of Cole Street. As of 2:45 p.m., the fire is at one alarm. Firefighters are responding to a residence near the intersection of Cole and Grattan […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Vandals Damage Comcast Network in Fremont, Service Disruptions Expected

Comcast's network in Fremont has been vandalized for the fourth time in the last few weeks, the company confirmed Sunday. Technicians are working to repair and restore service, but Fremont customers will likely experience service disruptions, according to a statement in Comcast's website. Since the first incident of vandalism occurred,...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

ATM robberies on the rise, Oakland PD warns

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is warning the public of an uptick of robberies at ATMs over the past month. In several instances, the victim completed their transaction and was walking away from the ATM when they were confronted, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Armed individuals then rob the victims […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Missing at-risk woman reported in San Jose

UPDATE: The woman has been found, police announced on Twitter at 9:12 p.m. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk woman is reported missing, the San Jose Police Department announced Saturday evening on Twitter. Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 87-year-old Suchun Sun. Sun is described to be 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds. She […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland shooting leaves 1 dead

OAKLAND, Calif. - One person is dead after a shooting in Oakland at 44th Avenue and International Boulevard. There were evidence markers near an armored Brinks truck outside a Napa Auto Parts store on Friday afternoon. It's not yet known if the truck was involved in the violence. Oakland police...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Officer interrupts catalytic converter theft in progress, suspects flee

PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — A Pacifica Police Department officer interrupted a catalytic converter theft in progress early Thursday morning. On Thursday at 1:46 a.m., the officer came across the theft-in-progress in the area of De Solo and Navarre drives. Police said the suspects immediately fled the scene in a gray four-door BMW sedan. The driver […]
PACIFICA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thieves target San Francisco Marina District garage three times in one night

SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of thieves appear to hit one residential garage three times in a matter of hours last week in San Francisco's Marina District. Home surveillance video shows two men walking along Divisadero Street just before 3 a.m. on September 20. After noticing a slightly open side door, they turn around and make their way in. They wander into a garage. One man in a red hat grabs power tools, while the other takes a tripod light. All of it was captured on multiple cameras. While the men seem to notice the cameras, it doesn't deter them.About an hour...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

3 dead, 2 injured in early morning I-80 crash

SOLANO CO., Calif. (BCN) — Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. Officers said an Infiniti […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Father, son die after early morning stabbing in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people are dead after a double stabbing early Sunday morning, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. The victims were a father and son who both suffered from stab wounds. The stabbing, which police are calling a homicide, happened around 4:25 a.m. near the 100 block of Lund […]
HAYWARD, CA

